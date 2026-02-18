Blooming Beauties: 2025 top shots announced by the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society

(Danny Kingsbury has again won the Best in Show category in the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society (SGHS) 2025 Photography Competition receiving the coveted Gillick Cup on February 17, 2026. Photos: Provided by SGHS; Gillick Cup, Stittsville Central)

The high point at this time of year for the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society (SGHS) is the judging of the stunning photographs submitted to their annual photography competition. This year was no exception. The winners were announced at their February 17th meeting.

The judge for this year’s competition was Judy Fine, a recognized Ontario Horticultural Association judge. She has judged the annual photography competition for the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society (SGHS) in 2024 and 2025 and makes her return for 2026. The photos Judy judges are based on their horticultural and photographic values as well as appearance and the impact of the photo.

Judith Cox, President of the SGHS said, “Our judge, Judy Fine, has done a terrific job with all the amazing entries received.”

There were eight classes for entries again this year. The winners of each class are as follows:

Class One – Canadian Pride: A garden or vista that says Canada. Perhaps flowers of red and white or maple trees or the beauty of our landscape. The winners (in the order the photos appear) are: Danny Kingsbury, first prize; Kim Bonin, second prize; Brian Carson, third prize; and an Honourable Mention to Ian Frei.

Class Two – The Joys of Spring: This could be flowering bulbs, the first green shoots or perhaps the blossoms on fruit trees. The winners (in the order the photos appear) are: Danny Kingsbury, first prize; Cathy Lunau, second prize; and Jennifer Wilkinson, third prize.

Class Three – Summer Sizzle: Plants that make your summer pop! Growing vegetables or tall blooms or a plant with pollinators. The winners (in the order the photos appear) are: Shelley Pelkey, first prize; Danny Kingsbury, second prize; and Brian Carson, third prize.

Class Four – Autumn Magic: The turning of leaves, colourful autumn flowers or vegetables. Celebrating the Halloween season with plants. The winners (in the order the photos appear) are: Danny Kingsbury, first prize; Cathy Lunau, second prize; and Judith Cox, third prize.

Class Five – Winter Wonderland: Although our plants are dormant, they still have structure in the garden. Find the wonder. The winners (in the order the photos appear) are: Kim Bonin, first prize; Tammy Bedard, second prize; Brian Carson, third prize; and an Honourable Mention to Shelley Pelkey.

Class Six (New Category) – Down the Garden Path: The secret gardens and special spots. This category is only eligible for those who have never won a first prize in our competition. The winners (in the order the photos appear) are: Shelly Pelkey, first prize; Jennifer Wilkinson, second prize; and Kim Bonin, third prize.

Class Seven – The John Curry Award: A photo of a horticultural event (e.g. plant sale, working in Lee Boltwood Park, SGHS meetings) Photos MUST include a caption identifying the event and also identify the people in the photo. The winners (in the order the photos appear) are: MaryLou O’Rourke, first prize for her photo of Dahlias anyone! Taken at the SGHS September presentation by Olly Chuchryk on her extensive Dahlia garden, with attendees Arlene Rowe-Sheppard and Marge Gillick appearing in the photo”. Second prize went to Kim Bonin for her photo of SGHS President Judith Cox at the SGHS Spring Plant Sale. MaryLou O’Rourke also took home third prize for her photo of Penny Horeczy, Vice-President of the SGHS checking out the 2015 Fall Plant Sale held at Jo-Jo’s Community Garden.

Class Eight – Best in Show and winner of the coveted Gillick Cup: Danny Kingsbury for his photo, entitled Autumn Magic.

The first photographic competition for the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society was held in 1983 when it was introduced by Marge Gillick and Grace Thompson. The first contest featured over 100 entries, which included both color slides and prints across eight different classes. Since its inception in 1983, the competition has grown to become an annual event for the society, with modern entries now submitted digitally.

Follow the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society for wonderful photos and gardening tips on their Facebook page or Instagram.