Breaking News!! Let’s All French is back for Season 2

The battle for bilingualism in the Nation’s Capital is back for Season 2! Let’s All French, Ottawa (Fr: Parle-moi de ça, Ottawa) returns June 19 on Bell Fibe TV1, with Mike Paterson once again taking community TV – and the French language – to places it’s never been: somewhere between a dictionary and a disaster.

Anglophone Mike Paterson tackles the French language and its culture with hilarious streeters, sketches, and stand-up comedy.

The series is once again dynamically directed by Christopher Redmond (Stittsville on Patrol, Sesame Street), co-written under duress by Monika Schmidt, and powered by the whirlwind that is Mike Paterson (Prey, Toy Story 4, Comedy Now!) — comedian, actor, and self-declared franglais champion.

Season 2 of the original comedy series (5 x 12 minutes) is packed full of:

Street comedy (yes, Mike’s still walking up to strangers, and famous politicians)

Wild sketches and wacky characters

Touching moments (that risk getting him cancelled)

and French-language stand-up comedy they can’t teach in school!

Five episodes that try to understand francophonie – or not!

1. Music – Mike drops sick beats and sharp truths about Ottawa’s music scene.

2. Technology – Mike destroys AI and household appliances to create the most epic

episode of Ottawa television!

3. Protests – Mike embraces Ottawa’s national sport: protesting everything and

nothing, just for fun!

4. Fashion – Mike calls in the fashion police to investigate Ottawa’s wardrobe crimes!

‍5. Health – Mike embarks on a wellness journey… Ottawa-style.

The series premieres on Thursday, June 19, 2025 on Bell Fibe TV1.