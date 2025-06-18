Breaking News!! Let’s All French is back for Season 2

The battle for bilingualism in the Nation’s Capital is back for Season 2! Let’s All French, Ottawa (Fr: Parle-moi de ça, Ottawa) returns June 19 on Bell Fibe TV1, with Mike Paterson once again taking community TV – and the French language – to places it’s never been: somewhere between a dictionary and a disaster.
Anglophone Mike Paterson tackles the French language and its culture with hilarious streeters, sketches, and stand-up comedy.
The series is once again dynamically directed by Christopher Redmond (Stittsville on Patrol, Sesame Street), co-written under duress by Monika Schmidt, and powered by the whirlwind that is Mike Paterson (Prey, Toy Story 4, Comedy Now!) — comedian, actor, and self-declared franglais champion.
Season 2 of the original comedy series (5 x 12 minutes) is packed full of:
- Street comedy (yes, Mike’s still walking up to strangers, and famous politicians)
- Wild sketches and wacky characters
- Touching moments (that risk getting him cancelled)
- and French-language stand-up comedy they can’t teach in school!
Five episodes that try to understand francophonie – or not!
1. Music – Mike drops sick beats and sharp truths about Ottawa’s music scene.
2. Technology – Mike destroys AI and household appliances to create the most epic
episode of Ottawa television!
3. Protests – Mike embraces Ottawa’s national sport: protesting everything and
nothing, just for fun!
4. Fashion – Mike calls in the fashion police to investigate Ottawa’s wardrobe crimes!
5. Health – Mike embarks on a wellness journey… Ottawa-style.
The series premieres on Thursday, June 19, 2025 on Bell Fibe TV1.