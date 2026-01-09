(Mathew Lee has been a Stittsville resident for eight years and wanted to support the outstanding local businesses and organizations we have in town. Writing has long been his passion – he also enjoys interviewing, so these articles felt like a natural extension of those interests. We are pleased to share Mathew’s articles on Stittsville Central – we think you will enjoy them as much as we do.)

Corri Greenberg is brewing Bridgehead coffee when I enter. The tables behind us are lively like they should be on a Friday morning at 10:00am.

Two months prior I’d discovered Brews & Blues with my twin 4-year-old boys. We were playing at the park close-by and heard live music – what we found was a huge patio behind the restaurant, and a band jamming to the song, “Hotel California.”

Corri and I sit down, and I relay the story.

She smiles, “We host a gig almost weekly in the summer months and also have open mic nights. I love that the community has a place to visit and relax with a drink.”

The building has history. Before Corri took over, it was an Equator Coffee Roasters, and prior to that, Canadian singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards owned the space as ‘Quitters Coffee’.

Corri opened Brews & Blues back in November 2024. She’s created a space that blends Southern-style inspired cuisine with a strong emphasis on live music and a warm community vibe.

“People love the Cajun curry and jerk or blackened chicken along with the po’ boys. And blackened shrimp is also a favourite.”

“I wanted to bring something unique to Stittsville – we’ve returned to what this space used to be – you can enjoy a cocktail, local ABC craft beer, and specialty coffees, with live music, right off Stittsville Main.”

“But we also have the breakfast bennies, and you can get a Plain Jane served all day if you want.”

We talk about the challenges and Corri acknowledges restaurants have had their hurdles in this economy. “Affordable restaurant outings are hard to come by. But I work to cost-out menu items and create value for customers. You can enjoy a wrap with a side here and you aren’t breaking the bank.”

Corri has pride when she tells me former customers support her at this new location. “I used to own a restaurant in Carp, and when the regulars found out I was moving to Stittsville, they followed. That kind of support feels organic, and I love it.”

The space has historically been used as a coffee shop, so running a restaurant in the smaller kitchen has its challenges. “The space is tiny. I mean, we really had to think about how to convert a café kitchen into a real kitchen and it wasn’t easy.”

“But I recognized the Cajun experience would attract customers. You can get a matcha or cappuccino anywhere – but what about Southern-style food?”

I ask Corri if she has advice for new restaurant owners. “Make sure you offer something unique, that the coffee is delicious, and the staff are on point – people remember the customer service and of course the food.”

“But make sure you put a spin on the usual restaurant experience – that’s how you keep them coming back.”

To know what’s happening at Blues and Brews, visit the website, follow their Facebook page or Instagram. Their telephone number is 613-663-7798 and they are located at 1523 Stittsville Main Street.

**Mathew recently published a business novel entitled, “Beyond the Desk: 55 Ways to Lead, Grow and Connect at Work”, available on Amazon. “I found these businesses reflected a number of the principles written in my book”, shared Mathew.