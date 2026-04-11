Building for the future: new Catholic Schools coming to Stittsville

Editor’s Note: Scott Phelan is the Catholic School Board Trustee for Zone 1. The zone covers: Ward 6 Stittsville, Ward 20 Osgoode, Ward 21 Rideau-Jock. The schools that come under Zone 1 are: Sacred Heart High School, St. Mark High School, Guardian Angels School, Holy Spirit School, St. Bernadette School, St. Catherine School, St. Leonard School, St. Mary School, St. Philip School, and St. Stephen School. To contact Scott: Phone: 343-597-6604, Email: Scott.Phelan@ocsb.ca, or follow on X @ScottOCSB.

As our Stittsville community continues to grow, so too does the need for modern, well-equipped schools that support student success and well-being. As the local trustee for the Ottawa Catholic School Board, I’m pleased to share an update on several important school projects currently underway in Zone 1. These projects were first announced by the Government of Ontario in June 2024, marking a significant investment in our growing community. Earlier this week, the Province also confirmed tendering approvals for these projects—an important milestone that allows construction to move forward.

New Fernbank North Catholic Elementary School

Planning for the new Fernbank North Catholic Elementary School is moving ahead. A general contractor has now been retained, and we expect construction starts to begin in May. Located at 620 Triangle Street, the new school will provide spaces for up to 507 elementary students, helping to meet the needs of families in this rapidly expanding part of Stittsville.

At the same time, we are actively engaging with local school communities through a consultation process to establish attendance boundaries for the new school. This is an important step to ensure a smooth transition for families and balanced enrollment across the area.

The new school is scheduled to welcome its first students in September 2027 and will play a key role in supporting families in the Fernbank community.

St. Philip Catholic Elementary School Addition

Significant progress is being made on the addition at St. Philip Catholic Elementary School. Construction continues to move forward steadily, with the concrete foundations completed this week. We are now seeing the walls of the new multipurpose room take shape, and the steel structure for the remainder of the addition is expected to begin going up in April. We anticipate opening a portion of the addition to students in early fall, with full completion expected by winter 2027. This expansion will provide much-needed space and enhanced learning environments for students and staff.

(Construction has begun at St. Philip Catholic Elementary School in Richmond.)

In addition to St. Philip, we are also continuing to invest in existing schools such as Guardian Angels Catholic Elementary School, which has been serving Stittsville families since opening in 2000. As enrolment in the community continues to grow, plans are in place for a future six-classroom addition to the school. This expansion will help accommodate increasing demand and ensure students continue to benefit from a supportive and well-equipped learning environment close to home.

(A rendering of the new Fernbank Catholic High School to be located at 5331 Fernbank Road in Stittsville.)

New Fernbank Catholic High School

Work is also advancing on the new Fernbank Catholic High School. We expect to have a general contractor in place shortly, with construction at the site anticipated in June. The new high school will be located at 5331 Fernbank Road, behind the Walmart, and will provide spaces for approximately 1,439 students—significantly expanding secondary school capacity in Stittsville and the surrounding area.

The new school is currently planned to open in 2028 and will be a major addition to secondary education options in Stittsville. These projects represent a significant investment by the Province and the Board in our community and in the future of Catholic education in Stittsville. I look forward to continuing to share updates as construction progresses and to hearing from families throughout the consultation processes.

Should you require any further details: please feel free to reach me at scott.phelan@ocsb.ca.