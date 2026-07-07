Buying or selling a home? Don’t overlook electrical safety

(Emily Larose, Vice President, Regulatory and General Counsel, at the Electrical Safety Authority shares the following electrical safety tips when purchasing or selling a home.)

Thinking of buying or selling a home? Step back and ask questions beyond the number of bedrooms or bathrooms. A key question not to overlook is: what is the state of the home’s electrical work? Knowing this could protect your property, and potentially your life.

When electrical components aren’t properly installed or maintained, they can pose serious safety risks, including electrical shock or fire. That’s why it’s important for both buyers and sellers to ensure electrical work is safe and meets Ontario’s requirements.

Whether you’re thinking about buying, selling, or considering a renovation, keep these five things in mind:

Verify ESA permits and records

Almost all electrical work requires an Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) permit in Ontario – this is separate from a building permit. If you’re buying or selling, check ESA records through a request for information to confirm whether the required permits were obtained. Missing permits could signal unapproved or unsafe work that the current homeowner is responsible for. Once a permit is pulled, and the work has been reviewed and passed inspection, ESA issues a Certificate of Acceptance.

Always ask for a Certificate of Acceptance before you buy

Don’t assume the work from previous renovations or upgrades was completed properly. Ask specifically what electrical work has been done, when it was completed, who performed it and for a copy of the Certificate of Acceptance. This information will help you understand whether the work meets Ontario’s safety requirements.

Understand you may inherit electrical issues

Electrical safety obligations transfer with the property when you buy a home. If an inspection later identifies non-compliant electrical work, the current homeowner is responsible for taking appropriate action to address it. Verify permits, inspections, and ESA documentation upfront to help avoid unexpected repairs after closing.

Use the Agreement of Purchase and Sale to protect yourself

Work with your real estate professional to include conditions in your offer that allow time to verify electrical work. This could include requesting ESA documents or completing inspections before finalizing the purchase.

Work with a Licensed Electrical Contractor

By law, only a Licensed Electrical Contractor (LEC) can be hired to complete electrical work. LECs are authorized to perform electrical work in Ontario and understand the Ontario Electrical Safety Code. If you’re making electrical upgrades to your new home or doing work to stage your current space, confirm the person you’re hiring is an LEC by asking for their ECRA/ESA licence number or looking them up on ESA’s online Find a Contractor tool.

By taking the time to confirm the electrical work is done properly, homeowners can avoid costly issues in the future. Always work with an LEC and ask thoughtful questions so you can move forward with confidence on one of life’s biggest purchases.

Find more electrical safety tips at HireLicensed.ca.