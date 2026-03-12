CAF Captain Andrea Campbell of Stittsville and the CAF International Women’s Basketball team celebrate 10 years

(Captain Andrea Campbell of Stittsville is a member of the Canadian Armed Forces International Women’s Basketball Team. The team is celebrating 10 years as they prepare to attend the 2026 Basketball World Military Championships in France from June 27 – July 5, 2026. Photos: Patrick Ferriol Photography)

Stittsville’s Captain Andrea Campbell is a proud member of the Canadian Armed Forces International Women’s Basketball Team and is celebrating the team’s 10th anniversary along with her teammates. Ten years marks a decade of international growth for women’s sport within the military. Formed in 2016, the team brings together Regular and Reserve Force members from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

Over the past 10 years, the program has competed in major military sporting events around the world, including the Basketball World Military Championships in San Diego (2016) and Germany (2018), the World Military Games in China (2019), and the 3×3 World Military Championships in Germany (2022), Lithuania (2023), and Serbia (2024).

(The Canadian Armed Forces International Women’s Basketball Team competed in the 2025 SHAPE International Basketball Tournament held in Belgium. Captain Andrea Campbell of Stittsville wears Number 10.)

Among the athletes representing Canada is Captain Andrea Campbell, #10, who travelled with the team to the 2025 SHAPE International Basketball Tournament in Belgium. The tournament is considered by many as the premier military 5×5 competition. The 2025 tournament featured national military teams from NATO nations, including Canada, Greece, France, Lithuania, Latvia, Great Britain, the Netherlands, and the SHAPE team.

“Winning versus the United Kingdom team was a major highlight of the tournament,” she said. “They were a strong team, so earning that win was especially rewarding.” She added, “I am deeply proud to be Canadian, and there is no other flag I would rather wear on my shoulder than the maple leaf.”

Basketball has been a significant part of Andrea’s life since childhood, including playing for the West Ottawa Basketball Association Goulbourn Hornets. Andrea is currently completing medical school to become a Medical Officer within the CAF.

Balancing medical school with her athletic commitments requires discipline. Captain Campbell rises early for fitness training and focuses on steady improvement. “It’s about focusing on progress rather than perfection,” she said.

Reflecting on her experience, she offers this advice to young athletes: “Stay disciplined and start building good habits early. Sports can be a powerful outlet, and the lessons you learn extend far beyond the court.” She is enthusiastic about the program’s continued growth through development camps and increased base, regional, and national competitions.

Looking ahead, Captain Campbell believes women’s basketball in the CAF will continue to expand, including regional 3×3 competitions. She notes the sport helps build friendships and provides opportunities to grow, learn, and connect with other members across the Canadian Armed Forces.

The CAF International Women’s Basketball Team is now preparing for the 2026 Basketball World Military Championships in France from June 27 – July 5 and is already looking ahead to the 2027 World Military Games taking place from June 25 to July 4, 2027 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The World Games take place every four years.

Team Manager Major Heather Smith says, “the program continues to develop and welcomes players who have a passion for the game.”