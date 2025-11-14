Carp Road widening plans shared by City at public session

At a November 13th well-attended information session regarding the widening of the Carp Road corridor between Hazeldean Road and the 417, the City presented the recommended road design plan. They also provided an update on the design progress and proposed schedule related to the Carp Road widening advanced work at Hazeldean Road.

Since the 2015 environmental assessment took place, the project now includes the installation of a new watermain, sanitary and storm sewers, along the new lanes from Hazeldean Road to the 417, in addition to sidewalks, pathways and intersection upgrades.

Additional updated changes include:

Updated forecast land use development including a new major Collector Road to connect to Carp Road at Westbrook Road

Increased traffic demand to 2046

Use of raised cycle tracks and sidewalks rather than multi-use pathways to provide improved street features and separate space for each mode of travel

Connection to a future multi-use pathway Rothbourne Road — Maple Grove Road link

Bus stops at all intersections

Raised medians to provide extended left turn storage

Median U-turns and advance left turn signals to provide access to all properties

Inclusion of a roundabout at Kittiwake Drive/Echowoods Avenue accommodating access to the Stittsville Corners Plaza (Tim Hortons)

(On the left, the design for the proposed roundabout at the Kittiwake and Echowoods intersection. On the right, the signalized protected intersection at Westbrook Road. City of Ottawa)

With property right of ways required for the project having been identified in an Official Plan Update, new or additional property requirements may be required further to those stated in the Update. Property owners will be contacted by the City’s Realty Services at a later date after any new requirements are defined.

After the information session, Councillor Gower shared his comments with Stittsville Central. “This is a much-needed project and has been our top transportation-related priority in Stittsville for several years now – but it will mean a lot of disruption for residents who use Carp Road for travel, and to the residents and businesses along the route.

City staff have committed to having a future information session to answer questions about construction mitigation once the detailed design is complete and I am looking forward to that meeting.

I encourage everyone to review the recommended plans on the project website and provide their feedback to City staff.”

When asked about possible disruptions to OC Transpo service, Councillor Gower shared, “The road is going to remain open throughout the construction, save for perhaps some occasional overnight work at various points. So no change in the park-and-ride lot, and OC Transpo routes will continue”.

Project schedule:

Geotechnical investigation fieldwork — completed summer 2025

Limited stage II archaeological fieldwork — fall 2025

Hazeldean Road and Carp Road intersection (Phase 1):

o Fall 2025 initiate utility relocations

o Complete design winter 2026

o Tender works winter 2026

o Start construction 2026 (anticipated to include sanitary sewer)

o Construction completion in 2027

o Preliminary design: Fall/Winter 2025–2026

o Identify property requirements, commence acquisition: 2026

o Construction:

– Utility relocations — Commence 2026

– General construction — 2028–2029

In addition to the information session, residents and businesses are encouraged to provide their comments, view the November 13th presentation and the recommended plan posted at ottawa.ca/CarpWidening.

Your feedback on the proposed design is an important part of the consultation process – comments and questions can be provided on the project webpage at the link above, or by contacting Marc Tremblay, City Project Manager, by email, marc.tremblay2@ottawa.ca, or by telephone, 613-580-2424, Ext. 14391 by November 28, 2025. You can also include Councillor Gower on your emails at glen.gower@ottawa.ca.