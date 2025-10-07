Charges laid following Stittsville collision leaving Ghost Padron with life-altering injuries

The Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigations Unit laid charges in relation to a collision that occurred on Sweetnam Drive. The collision resulted in Ghost Padron sustaining life-altering injuries. Padron was cycling down Sweetnam Drive south of Hazeldean Road and east of the Amberwood Village Golf Club when they were hit by a vehicle and transported to hospital with life-altering injuries. Still in hospital after two months, Ghost is still fighting and the family have kept a vigile by her bedside during this time.

In connection to this collision, Daniel HOFFMANN, 47, of Ottawa has been charged with Dangerous Operation Cause Bodily Harm 320.13 CC along with numerous Highway Traffic Act offences.

Ottawa Police Services shared, “collisions have lasting impacts on everyone involved. Please take extra care on our roads to help keep all users safe.”

Ghost’s Aunt, Lisa Barrett, shares, “the family is still at the Civic Hospital watching over Ghost as they wait for a long-term care bed to open at St. Vincent’s Hospital. Ghost continues to face big challenges, living with a tracheostomy and feeding peg, but we’ve also seen some encouraging progress — they can now move both legs, their right arm, and even follow some voice commands.

The road ahead is long, but the family is holding on with faith and determination. From the bottom of their hearts, thank you for every kind word, every prayer, and every bit of support.”

With the long-term care and support required for Ghost, please consider donating and sharing this GoFundMe campaign. Your support means the world to this incredible family who has given so much to others.