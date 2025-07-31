July 22nd accident on Sweetnam Drive devastatingly alters the life of Ghost Padron

(Ghost Padron was struck by a vehicle on July 22nd on Sweetnam Drive that left her in critical condition and fighting for her life. Photo: GoFundMe)

As many residents are aware, on July 22nd in Stittsville, Ghost Padron was struck by a car while riding their bike. They sustained life-threatening brain injuries and multiple broken bones. A criminal investigation is underway by the police, and the public are urged to come forward with any information that could be helpful.

Ghost remains in the ICU at the Ottawa Civic Hospital, where an extraordinary team of medical professionals is working tirelessly to save their life.

UPDATE – On August 3, Ghost received orthopaedic surgery for their arm and leg that were damaged. Her Aunt, Lisa Barrett said that, “the surgery was successful”. Ghost is currently fighting a fever and pneumonia and still remains unconscious. The neurological team is waiting for any sign that they give to the medical team of their awareness.

“So grateful for the Civic hospital staff and especially the angels tending to Ghost in ICU. All of your words, positive thoughts and prayers matter. Love from Ghost’s bedside,” Leslie-Anne.

Ghost and Leslie-Anne Barrett are not ones to ask for help — but right now, they need it. Please know that any contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference. Funds raised will go toward immediate living expenses, medical costs, and long-term care for Ghost as we await updates on their prognosis.

Ghost is a remarkable soul—spiritually gifted, deeply empathetic, and endlessly compassionate. Their work as an Outreach Worker at Somerset West Community Health Centre was a perfect reflection of who they are. Ghost supported individuals experiencing homelessness, substance use, and precarious housing with grace, dignity, and unwavering kindness.

Their artistic talents and spiritual insight shine through everything they do—from their art and writing projects to their volunteer work. More recently, Ghost has been working alongside their mother, Leslie Anne Barrett (LA), as a talented makeup and hair artist.

Leslie-Anne, a self-employed makeup artist and co-founder of a makeup and skincare line, has also been CTV’s lead makeup artist for 26 years. Her talent is transformative, empowering, and deeply personal. She has earned acclaim both in Canada and internationally and has volunteered countless hours to charitable organizations across Ottawa — always giving back to the community she loves. She also took the photos of the Board members of the Stittsville Business Association.

In addition to running her business, LA is the primary caregiver for her elderly mother, tending to her daily needs with love and devotion. Now, she is by Ghost’s side in the ICU, unable to work and facing unimaginable emotional and financial strain.

If there is one important message to share, it was shared by Leslie-Anne in the Ottawa Citizen on July 31st ““When you’re driving a car or you’re in a hurry and you want to cut through because your time is so important, remember that there could be an elderly person with a dog, there could be someone with a baby carriage, there could be children coming home from school, or there could be someone on a bicycle.” “Your decisions, they’re very important.”

Please consider donating and sharing this GoFundMe campaign. Your support means the world to this incredible family who has given so much to others.