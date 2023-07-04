Charges laid: Police seeking witnesses to a serious assault in Wyldewood Park

The Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigations Unit has charged two youths involved in this serious assault.

Both youths were charged with aggravated assault and theft and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

As per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), the youths cannot be identified.

Investigators believe others were involved in this incident and the investigation is ongoing.

As such, investigators are looking to speak with anyone who has not already come forward who may have witnessed, have cell phone video or who may have information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police’s West Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers, toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.