The holiday season is right around the corner and along with it, holiday markets. Stittsville has countless fundraisers, markets, and events in the months of December and November. Every year there are many wonderful local markets to visit, but when and where are all of these markets?

The Catholic Women’s League is holding their annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, November 15th. From 9am to 12pm there will be plenty of fun to participate in. There will be a crafts table, bake sale, vendors, jewellery table, religious articles, a silent auction, gift baskets and more! The CWL is accepting donations of new hand-crafted items for their Craft Table. Objects such as Christmas ornaments, home-made cards, sewing and knitting are all welcome. Please place your donations in the clear bin behind the welcome desk. This year’s raffle prize is a queen size quilt made by a member of the CWL. The quilt is reversible and themed for year round usage. Tickets are 1 for $10 and 3 for $25. Tickets will be sold after all masses this weekend inside the entrance to the parish hall as well as at the Christmas Bazaar. Pay a visit and enjoy the hospitality of the CWL.

In support of the Stittsville Food Bank, Stittsville Villa retirement living has invited you to a Christmas Bazaar and Bake Sale. Come to 1354 Stittsville Main St. on Saturday, November 15th between 9am and 1pm. All proceeds will be going to the Stittsville Food Bank, an essential service for our community. Shop local, spread some joy and give back at this year’s Christmas Bazaar and Bake Sale.

Have you ever paid a visit to Ritchie Feed & Seed Inc.? Either way you should make sure to visit sometime this weekend. On November 15th and 16th Ritchie Feed & Seed Inc. is having their annual Christmas Bazaar. There will be 100+ vendors, festive treats and the most beautiful greenhouse you can imagine —perfect for getting you into the Christmas feeling. If you have the time, try to visit both days seeing as some vendors will only be in attendance for one. The things Ritchie Feed & Seed Inc. has to offer are endless. Handmade gifts and holiday decor, warm seasonal drinks and food vendors, local fundraisers on-site, winter greens and poinsettias for sale and so much more. Before you visit, there are a few things to note. Space is limited so please no carts or buggies, wheelchairs and strollers should be on the main aisle only, bring re-usable bags or a two wheel cart, some vendors are cash only and the green house is heated, so dress in layers. See you from 10am to 3pm either day this weekend at 5901 Ottawa Street, Richmond.

Shingwàkon Public School is hosting their first ever Christmas market this year. Cardinal Holiday Craft Market is happening on Sunday, November 16th from 10am to 4pm in the school gym at Shingwàkon Public School. This festive community market is going to be filled with local vendors, handmade gifts and holiday cheer. Admission is free with a non-perishable food donation to the food bank. Non-perishable food examples are most anything canned, dried foods and grains. Visit 480 Cope Drive, Stittsville to attend the first ever Cardinal Holiday Craft Market.

Everyone on your Christmas list wants something different, but you can shop for everyone at this year’s Christmas FUNdraiser on November 22nd. From 10:00 am to 2:30 pm, you can cross off all of your Christmas shopping at once at Johnny Leroux Arena at 10 Warner-Colpitts Lane. 30+ vendors will be in attendance providing you with unique gifts for yourself and others. Raffle draws will also be available for attendees to participate in and get the chance to win some fabulous prizes. It is a Christmas FUNdraiser, so what charities are they supporting? Organizer Joseph Carbonneto has chosen to support several amazing organizations such as the Kiwanis Bosses Youth Centre, the Stittsville Food Bank, Chrysalis House and others. These organizations provide support and help to people in and around our community. Stop by to support local vendors and organizations all at once at this Christmas FUNdraiser.

Mark your calendars because on Saturday, November 22nd the Stittsville Christmas Market will be open for all to enjoy. This market will be taking place at the Stittsville Legion from 10 am to 3 pm. All of the vendors at the Stittsville Christmas Market are as shown above. With so many amazing vendors, there will certainly be something for everyone. There will be lots of free parking and plenty to enjoy so pay a visit to the Stittsville Legion at 1481 Stittsville Main St.

Annual Christmas Bazaar, Bake Sale and Luncheon at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church is happening on Saturday, November 22nd from 10am to 2pm. At this Christmas Bazaar there will be an amazing bake table filled with delicious treats, a white elephant table that has something for everyone, knitted mittens, and a space to meet local authors. There will also be a delicious hot luncheon available to those interested. Prices for the hot luncheon are $15 for adults, $10 for children between the ages of 6-12 and children under 6 eat for free. With the exclusion of furniture and clothes, donations are wanted for the white elephant table. Between November 16th and 21st, Geppy, the woman sorting and pricing items, will be at the church from 1 to 3 pm to collect donations. If you would like to drop things off even earlier, you can drop them off at 22 Hartin Street or give Geppy a call at 613-790-5019 and she can meet you at the church. St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church holds several events during this time of year. Visit standrews-stittsville.ca to see a list of other events they are putting on

St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Kanata is also hosting a Christmas Bazaar this November. Spread out over two days this Christmas Church Bazaar is going to be a jolly good time. The bazaar will be open from 4pm to 8 pm on Friday, November 28th and 9am to 1pm on Saturday, November 29th. There will be baked goods, used books and CDs, household items, jams and jellies, Christmas gifts and decorations, knitted and crocheted items, jewellery, toys, a silent auction and more. Hope to see you and your Christmas spirit there.

Carp Farmers’ Market is putting on a two day Christmas Market on Friday, November 28th and Saturday, November 29th. Carp Farmers’ Market’s Christmas Market hours differ from Friday to Saturday, so make sure to plan accordingly. On Friday, the market will be open from 3pm to 8pm, while on Saturday, the market will be open from 8am to 2pm. The two day market will have 70+ local Carp Farmers’ Market vendors, an international food court, free parking and admission, visits from Santa (4-6 pm on Friday and 9-11am on Saturday), a food drive for the West Carleton Access Centre and live music. Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet performance troupe will be providing the music Friday, whereas Sugartime Band will be on Saturday. Don’t miss the Carp Farmers’ Market’s final hurrah before the winter break and stop by their Christmas Market.

Interested in Christmas items, baked goods, puzzles, Christmas baskets, home decor, a silent auction and more? Join St. Thomas Anglican Church at their Snowflake Bazaar and Luncheon. This holiday fun will be happening on Saturday, November 29th between 10am and 2pm. The Luncheon is offering the choice of a bowl of Hamburger or Carrot Soup, a roll, a sweet treat, and a tea or coffee. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children below the age of 10. Spare a minute to go see all of the family fun St.Paul’s Church will be offering.

The last Christmas FUNdraiser is being held on December 13th from 10:00am to 2:30pm supporting our local youth and other organizations in our community. Just some of the items you will find at this indoor market include: honey, maple syrup, baking, homemade jams, jellies, preserves and salsa, holiday ornaments, hand-knit items, homemade soaps, clothing, art, candles, and glass art. There will be raffle draws and more. A great opportunity to pick-up those last-minute gifts for family and friends.

By now you may have guessed that our community has lots of Christmas markets and events planned for this season. Most of these events are posted on sites such as Facebook, X or Instagram. Look into setting up an account to stay posted on any new markets that may be coming your way. Support our local vendors for your holiday shopping.