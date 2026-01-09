City accepting applications for Ottawa’s community-led greening initiatives and gardening program

(Jo-Jo’s Community Garden on Stittsville Main Street. Photo: Stittsville Central)

The City of Ottawa is inviting community groups to submit project proposals under the Community-led Greening Initiatives and Gardening Program. This program allows communities to create or expand gardens and greening projects on City land. Developed to support Ottawa’s environmental, equity and climate goals, the program promotes sustainable public spaces, biodiversity, community well-being and leisure activity.

Eligible Projects

Projects may include community-led food gardens, pollinator and native plant gardens, rain gardens, ornamental gardens, along with other greening initiatives such as select invasive species management when connected to a garden or greening project and gardening that reduces the need for irrigation.

Application Process

Applications will be accepted from January 5 to February 3. The City will then review all proposals through a detailed evaluation process. Once the review of this initial intake is completed, projects that meet City approval criteria will be posted on Engage Ottawa for public consultation before final approval.

In-person Information Session

The City will host an information session to provide updated details about the program and guide applicants through the application process. The session will take place on Wednesday, January 14 from 6:30 to 8:00pm at the Nepean Sportsplex in Hall A.

Program resources and application information are available at ottawa.ca/gardens.