Cleaning the Capital – World Cleanup Day hosted with the UN-Habitat and the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville

(Members of the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville and Councillor Glen Gower’s office join special guests Anacláudia Rossbach, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN-Habitat; Margus Rava, Ambassador of Estonia to Canada; Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Councillor Tim Tierney, Chair of the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee for the Cleaning the Capital event at the W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park on September 20, 2025. Photos: Stittsville Central)

On September 20, 2025, the Cleaning the Capital event hosted by the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville saw some special guests attending their event to recognize the importance of World Cleanup Day as part of Ottawa’s Cleaning the Capital campaign. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, along with Anacláudia Rossbach, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN-Habitat; Margus Rava, Ambassador of Estonia to Canada; Councillor Tim Tierney, Chair of the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee; and Carleton MP Bruce Fanjoy. Stittsville led Ottawa for the third year in a row in the Spring Cleaning the Capital campaign and was recognized by UN-Habitat with their attendance at this event.

(L-R: Councillor Tim Tierney, Chair of the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee; Estonia Ambassador Margus Rava; Carleton MP Bruce Fanjoy; Mayor Mark Sutcliffe; and the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN-Habitat Anacláudia Rossbach were geared up and ready to set out to clean the W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park.)

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe welcomed the guests and the crowd, then shared the importance of keeping our city clean and properly recycling our waste materials.

Having opened an office in Montreal on September 18th, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Anacláudia Rossbach, was in the Ottawa area and was invited to attend the Saturday event. She spoke to the gathered crowd sharing the need for campaigns such as Ottawa’s Cleaning the Capital. She also stated that this year, UN-Habitat is monitoring and working with the recycling of textiles worldwide. Much of our clothing is made of recycled materials, such as plastic and is an area of concern for the members of the UN-Habitat. The UN-Habitat promotes textile waste reduction through initiatives like the United Wardrobe Project and the International Day of Zero Waste, which encourages reuse, repair, and recycling of textiles to combat urban pollution, inequality, and climate stress.

Anacláudia Rossbach shared, “As mountains of discarded clothes pile up in landfills and rivers worldwide, UN-Habitat is warning that textile waste is fast becoming one of the biggest urban challenges. Preparing to mark the global observance of World Cleanup Day 2025 on 20 September, UN-Habitat is calling for circular solutions to transform fashion waste into opportunities for more sustainable and inclusive cities. This year’s World Cleanup Day theme spotlights textile and fashion waste — an overlooked driver of urban pollution, inequality, and climate stress. Across the globe, over 100 cleanup events are taking place, registered under the World Cleanup Day celebrations, recognized by UN General Assembly resolution.”

“Reusing and recycling textiles can cut landfill pressure on cities and build cleaner, healthier neighbourhoods – especially in informal settlements and slums,” added Anacláudia Rossbach. “It’s about systemic change that protects people and the planet. It’s about delivering on the Sustainable Development Goal for cities, which calls on us to cut waste, reduce pollution, and build cleaner, healthier, and greener urban spaces for everyone.”

Margus Rava, Ambassador of Estonia to Canada shared after the afternoon Cleanup, “At the World Cleanup Day event I didn’t have much garbage to pick up though. Which of course is a testimony to Ottawa and Stittsville people taking good care of their city – since 1994 by the way, when they had their first cleanup event”.

The Rotarians shared the following message with Stittsville Central:

“The Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville is grateful to the community for participating in the Clean Up the Capital held on Saturday, September 20 in W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park.

We had the opportunity to hear speakers from the United Nations and Estonia as well as our Mayor and MP about the history and significance of Clean Up the Capital around the world and in our city. We were reminded that while it is great to remove trash, it is even better to think about it before disposing of packaging and other items in public spaces.

Then Rotarians and community participants cleaned up the park and surrounding streets, collecting an impressive amount of trash. It was a very pleasant afternoon, and once again, we thank the participants who are helping to make our community cleaner and a nicer place to live.”

Stittsville has again set a shining example as a champion of the Cleaning the Capital campaign and our community-driven success.