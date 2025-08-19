Co-founder of 100th Regiment Historical Society and former chair of Goulbourn Museum, Ken Cownley, receives prestigious award

(On July 30, 2025, Ken Cownley was honoured to receive Crown Forces North America (CFNA) Award for Meritorious Service presented by the 100th Regiment Historical Society. Photos: Phil Sweetnam)

Local history and re-enactment buff Ken Cownley received the prestigious Crown Forces North America (CFNA) Award for Meritorious Service on July 30, 2025. CFNA is comprised of multiple War of 1812 living history or re-enactment units, and the award honours individuals who contribute to the re-enacting hobby and inspire others through their dedication.

Ken, among other accomplishments, is well known for co-founding The 100th Regiment Historical Society, which preserves the memory of the 100th (or H.R.H. The Prince Regent’s County of Dublin) Regiment and as former chair of Goulbourn Museum.

Ken began volunteering in Bells Corners in the early 1980s and continued after moving to Kanata in 1991. His focus shifted to family while he and his wife Linda, who have been married for 52 years, raised their children, Andrew and Amanda. However, Ken’s mind turned to volunteering again in the early 2000s after discovering a passion for military history. He enlisted with the Brockville Infantry Club as a member and volunteer. He continued for several years, attending many re-enactment events from Cornwall to Kingston.

Andrew Cownley recalls his father becoming interested in a program launched by the Rideau Perley Veterans Hospital during the same period. He noted volunteers like Ken “came into the hospital to record memories and recollections of many of the residents so that their war experiences could be recorded and shared for future generations.”

Andrew said his father worked on the project until the mid 2010s, amassing a vast treasure of audio recordings of war veterans from both World Wars recollecting their experiences during these major events. It was at this point that Ken met William Sinka, a fellow military history enthusiast. The two went on to create a military re-enactment group honouring The 100th Regiment of Foot. The 100th (County of Dublin) Regiment of Foot was raised in Ireland for service during the Napoleonic Wars. It arrived in North America in late 1805 and during the next 13 years spent its time in garrison posts from the Maritimes to western Ontario.

The re-enactment group is mainly made up of students who share a passion for military history, and each year it is involved in a variety of public events in the Ottawa area. Members perform drills, period music, and even fire muskets in an effort to bring military history to life.

Ken and his group quickly became affiliated with the Goulbourn Museum, with Ken eventually serving as chair. The former Goulbourn Township has strong historical ties to the regiment as many of the original members settled in the area after the war.

Ken was extremely active in both organizations until late 2022 when health issues forced him to step back, but his legacy remains. “Ken’s contributions to the Goulbourn Museum have left a lasting mark on our organization and our community,” said Goulbourn Museum Executive Director Tracey Donaldson. “His leadership on the Board, particularly as Chairperson, brought structure, and vision to our governance. But perhaps even more impactful was the passion he has for living history. Through his involvement with the 100th Regiment of Foot re-enactment group, Ken helped bring the past to life for countless visitors, making history feel both personal and present. His work was not just about preserving the past, but about sharing it with others.”

Ken’s efforts also earned him The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Community Service Award, which pays tribute to residents of all ages and backgrounds who perform unpaid work and show selfless service to others to build a caring and supportive community.

Although Ken has been residing in long-term care for the past two years and is no longer able to continue his volunteer work, it is fitting that his years of contributions have been recognized again for their lasting and inspiring impact. Congratulations, Ken!