Coldest Night of the Year brings community together to support those less fortunate

(Sister Mona, Vice Principal of École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais, was helped out with many student volunteers to ensure this year’s Coldest Night of the Year walk was a success.)

On February 22nd, 127 walkers and 30 volunteers braved the chill to join the Lionhearts Inc. hosted Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser in Stittsville. The walk is a family-friendly 2 or 5 km fundraising walk in support of local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness. Stittsville’s Lionhearts Inc. on Iber Road focuses on food recovery and food security – providing food to emergency shelters, working with organizations across the city who serve low-income residents and the Stittsville Food Bank.

(Jeff Babcock, Lionhearts Chief Information Officer, tells the participants the importance of the work Lionhearts does and thanks everyone for coming out; Darby Brown, Lionhearts Fundraising Officer gives a pep talk to the participants before departure; Councillor Gower shares a few words on the importance of the walk and thanks the many participants and donors.)

This was the second year for the walk in Stittsville and $22,910 was raised by the participants and other fundraisers. The top team in this year’s walk was was Sow Much Love from Capital City Church fundraising $5,010! Glen Gower – Councillor / Conseiller – Stittsville and Friends raised $4,612.25 and the Brrromley Walkers from Bromley Road Baptist Church came in at $1,735. You are able to make donations until March 31st at https://cnoy.org/ottawastittsville – you will also be able to view the full list of teams and donations.

(The staff from Starbuck’s were keeping folks warm with hot beverages and treats for energy.)

Travis Blackmore, Founder and CEO of Lionhearts Inc. shared, “We work daily to eliminate hunger and homelessness in all the communities we serve, and participating in this annual event is a meaningful way we can all demonstrate our support for the people who could use our help right now. We can all make a difference, and walking in Coldest Night of the Year is one tangible, easy way to do that.”

In February every year, tens of thousands of Canadians step outside the warmth and comfort of their home to shine a light of welcome and compassion in their communities. Since 2011, the Coldest Night of the Year has raised over $75,000,000 across Canada in 190 Canadian communities – 100% of net proceeds stay local to support our CNOY charity partners.

This year was another successful Coldest Night of the Year fundraisers for Lionhearts Inc. If you wish to learn more about Lionhearts or get involved, visit their website at https://www.lionhearts.ca/.