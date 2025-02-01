Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk encourages participants to brave the elements to help the vulnerable

(Walkers participate in the 2024 Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser in support of those who are experiencing homelessness and hunger in our communities. Photo: CNOY)

Since 2011, the Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) has raised over $75,000,000 across Canada in 190 Canadian communities. This Canada-wide fundraising initiative walk is in support of local charities like Lionhearts Inc. who serve people in our community and is meant to draw attention to issues people face when experiencing homelessness and hunger during our Canadian winters.

Lionhearts Inc. is a local charity located on Iber Road in Stittsville. They also serve the Kingston area where Travis Blackmore began his charity work focusing on food security and recovery for those less fortunate. During the recent World Juniors Hockey Fanfest, Lionhearts collected e-waste and food donations at the Aberdeen Pavillion and were able to provide it to shelters and organizations where there was a need. The charity also provides food to our own Stittsville Food Bank and city-wide organizations that assist low-income residents and to emergency shelters.

This year the CNOY Stittsville walk is organized locally by Lionhearts Inc. and it encourages participants to brave the elements as someone homeless would experience and walk either 2km or 5km on February 22nd. The route begins at École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais. The walk check-in time begins at 4:00pm with the walkers being sent off at 5:00pm. A light meal will be served at 6:00pm and the event will wrap-up by 7:00pm. Help those most in need and walk as an independent walker, create a team with your family, friends, neighbors or co-workers, or join a team that already exists.

(Travis Blackmore at the 2024 Stittsville Volunteer Awards ceremony at which he shared his story to begin Lionhearts Inc.)

Travis Blackmore shared with Stittsville Central his thoughts on the importance of such a fundraising event. “Coldest Night of the Year is an annual North American fundraiser supporting charities like ours who work with people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness. We’ve been proud to walk in Kingston and Ottawa for several years now, with our first walk in London also occurring this year.”

He went on to thank those who are participating and the event sponsorship by businesses, “we’re thankful for all those who have come out to support us by walking and by donating, as well as to the businesses stepping forward to sponsor this event, which raises much needed funds for our food and household goods rescue program in Ottawa. We redistributed millions of dollars worth of food and household goods to frontline agencies in Ottawa last year and we want to keep growing that in 2025.”

“We look forward to welcoming dozens of friends new and old on Saturday February 22 to join us for a meal, some live entertainment, and a brief walk in support of an important cause: helping our vulnerable neighbours,” ended a thankful Travis.

There are numerous walkers registered to date, with 13 teams registered, Councillor Glen Gower is just one of them. He is supporting Lionhearts and participating with his team. Residents can join the Councillor and his team for this important fundraiser just be registering. Donations are also gratefully appreciate.

Councillor Glen expressed his sentiments with Stittsville Central, “I’m proud to support this year’s fundraiser that will benefit Lionhearts. Their team is doing incredible work with their food recovery program and making a real difference in the lives of so many people in Stittsville and across Ottawa. I hope that we’ll see a lot of residents sign up to join us on the walk, or make a donation to support this excellent organization.”

More information on the walk, including teams, routes, and where to donate or sign-up to be a volunteer, can be found Lionhearts Inc. Help our city’s most vulnerable at this nationwide event that brings residents together.

Again, the walk takes place on February 22nd with options to walk either the 2k or 5k routes – both depart from École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais on Abbott Street, East.