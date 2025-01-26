COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Another week has quickly passed and Councillor Gower is sharing his latest updates and information for residents. The Councillor will be participating in the February 22nd Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk, supported by Lionhearts Inc., taking place in Stittsville and hopes that you will join his team. If you want to join his team, or form your own, the details are below. Making a donation or volunteering some time will also be appreciated. The January 28 Primary Care Health Hub information meeting is full, but there will be a live video stream available on the Councillor’s website. An information meeting is being held on February 2nd at CARDELRec Complex- Goulbourn being hosted by the volunteers of the Stittsville Winter Trail Network. There are some local development updates provided below. There is an opportunity to join a City of Ottawa board or committee for residents to become public members. And, if you require assistance, please reach out to the Councillor’s office at the contact information provided below.

Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser for Lionhearts Inc.

I hope you’ll join me on Saturday, February 22 for the annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk in support of Lionhearts Inc.

What is the walk? The Coldest Night of the Year is a family-friendly fundraising walk (2km or 5km) with events happening all over Ottawa. In Stittsville, the event will raise money for Lionhearts Inc., an incredible Stittsville-based organization focused on food recovery and food security. They provide food to the Stittsville Food Bank, emergency shelters, and organizations across the city that serve low-income residents.

How to participate: Sign up to walk with us! There is no cost to register. You can join our team (Councillor Glen & Friends), or create your own team with friends, neighbours, co-workers, etc. There is no cost to register.

If you can’t join us for the walk, consider making a donation to Lionhearts. You can donate directly online, and contributions of $20 or more will receive a tax receipt. How to sign up: Click here to register or for more information…

January 28: Primary Care Health Hub information meeting

On January 28 we’re hosting an information meeting about bringing a primary care health hub to Kanata-Stittsvillle at a site on Maple Grove Road.

Similar projects in other municipalities in Ontario have been successful in attracting physicians, registered nurses, and other health care professionals, allowing them to quickly scale up primary care access in their communities.

At this information session you’ll learn from the proponents about the Kanata-Stittsville proposal, details about next steps, and how you can get involved.

Date: January 28, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church (2 Mulkins Street, off Stittsville Main Street)

Registration is full (thank you!) however we will be providing a live video stream on my web site.

February 2: Stittsville Trailfest

Volunteers with the Stittsville Winter Trail Network are hosting the first annual Trailfest information session on Sunday, February 2, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road). Learn about their plan for an integrated winter trail network. Learn how to dress for winter, types of nordic skis and how to size and wax them, types of snowshoes and how to size them, and how to maintain your fat bike. Friends of the Stittsville Wetlands, Bushtutak, and Tunes on Wheels will be on hand to educate and answer questions.

Local development updates

The City of Ottawa has received a Zoning By-law Amendment application for 785 Cope to reconfigure a park block and surrounding residential lots in the Westwood neighbourhood. The Committee of Adjustment has approved a minor variance for reduced parking at 425 Culdaff. You can find out more about each of these files at glengower.ca/development/.

Get involved in your city: join a committee or board

Make a difference in your community by volunteering on one of the City of Ottawa’s committees or boards. The City is recruiting residents to be public members on several committees and boards. These volunteer positions are opportunities for qualified residents to provide their expertise, knowledge and lived experience to advise on the City’s work. More info…

