COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

March Break is over and it’s on to another week with information and updates from Councillor Gower. Registration opened for Cleaning the Capital on March 14 – can Stittsville residents lead the way for cleaning our community again this year? The March 31 deadline is quickly approaching to apply for the 2025 Stittsville Micro-Grant Program. On April 5, OC Transpo will be at the CARDELRec-Complex to help residents in learning more about the changing bus routes. Nominations for the Stittsville Volunteer Awards are being accepted until April 26 – nominate a person, business or community group who you feel makes a difference in our community. The summary of resident feedback for the Kittiwake traffic calming proposals is available on the Councillor’s website. Engage Ottawa has provided a summary of the Older Adult Plan consultations in response to the City’s renewal of the Plan, along with next steps. The Zoning By-law Amendment application for 785 Cope Drive, 130-142 Dagenham Street is on the agenda for the March 19 meeting of the Planning and Housing Committee. If you require assistance, reach out to the Councillor’s office at the contact information below.

Register your group for Cleaning the Capital

With the arrival of warmer weather and longer days, now is the perfect time for Stittsville residents to get outside, enjoy the fresh air, and make a positive impact on our community. Registration is now open for the Spring 2025 Cleaning the Capital Campaign.

In 2024, Stittsville led the way in the Cleaning the Capital, registering the highest number of cleanup projects in the city. Across Ottawa there were nearly 1,400 cleanup projects and over 49,000 participants last year.

Why Get Involved?

Show Community Pride : Help clean public spaces like parks, trails, roadsides, and more.

: Help clean public spaces like parks, trails, roadsides, and more. Keep Stittsville Clean, Green, and Garbage-Free : Contribute to a cleaner environment while enjoying the outdoors.

: Contribute to a cleaner environment while enjoying the outdoors. Connect with Neighbors: Make a visible impact and work alongside fellow residents to create a cleaner Stittsville.

To participate, get a group of friends, neighbours, classmates, or co-workers together and fill out the online registration form at ottawa.ca/clean/ to order your free cleaning starter kit. For more information, visit my web site: glengower.ca.

Stittsville Community Micro-Grant Program

We’ve launched the 2025 Stittsville Micro-Grant Program, where community members who are planning activities that benefit neighbours or the greater community can be awarded up to $200 for projects that satisfy the criteria. The funding is available to Stittsville residents and can be used for initiatives like sprucing up a neighbourhood garden, offering free yoga in the park, community movie nights, and more. More info here…

APRIL 5: OC Transpo New Ways to Bus information event

On Sunday, April 27 OC Transpo’s New Ways to Bus service changes launch City-wide and your routes will change. To help residents learn more about Stittsville’s route changes and get help in navigating these new routes, we are co-hosting a drop in event with OC Transpo at CARDELREC on Saturday, April 5 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. More info…

Stittsville Volunteer Awards

Do you know a person, business or community group going above and beyond to make a difference in Stittsville? We want to hear about them! The Stittsville Volunteer Awards are an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the dedication of volunteers in our community. There are six categories of awards and we’re accepting nominations until April 26. More info here…

Traffic calming updates

We’ve posted the summary of resident feedback on proposed Kittiwake traffic calming, along with action items and next steps. Thank you to everyone who shared comments and questions.

Findings from the Consultations in Preparation for the Older Adult Plan

The City of Ottawa is renewing the Older Adult Plan. The first phase of renewing the plan was to understand the current needs of Ottawa’s older adults. From June until September 2024, City staff consulted and engaged with residents and community agencies to collect input on what it was like for older adults living in Ottawa. The What We Learned Report summarizes the findings and the next steps for the development of the Older Adult Plan 2025 to 2030. You can read the report on Engage Ottawa.

785 Cope Drive, 130-142 Dagenham Street at Planning Committee

The Zoning By-law Amendment application for 785 Cope Drive, 130-142 Dagenham Street is on the agenda for the March 19 meeting of the Planning and Housing Committee. This proposed reconfiguration will facilitate the development of Cope Park and 22 townhouses. More info…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower