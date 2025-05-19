COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Hoping everyone enjoyed the brisk long weekend. This week Councillor Gower is asking residents to join him for Let’s Bike Month for the month of June. The Enviro-Centre is also offering a workshop to take a guided bike ride around Ward 6 – registration is required. With the increase in vandalism and mischief in our community, the Councillor shares information and the contacts to report the incidents. The Canadian Red Cross are holding an Emergency Preparedness workshop on June 12th at the CARDEL-Rec Complex. Join Councillor Glen and his team on May 23rd at Fringewood Park and Community Centre to participate in a Cleaning the Capital project. The Councillor is seeking more volunteers to help at his Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival on June 7th. 600 hectares of Wetlands in Ontario have lost their Provincially Significant Wetland designation including 130 hectares near Stittsville. There is some construction coming up on Carp Road, information on Park Maintenance; find out more about Boulevard Gardens; waste collection hours are extended for leaf and yard waste pick-up; and, should you require any assistance don’t hesitate to contact Councillor Gower’s office.

June is Let’s Bike Month in Ottawa

This June, join me and thousands of Ottawa residents in celebrating Let’s Bike Month 2025. It’s one of the largest and longest-running cycling campaigns in Canada, aimed to encourage and support cycling in our city.

Let’s Bike Month will be giving away prizes to participants throughout the month. To be entered into the prize draws, you just need to have logged a ride during the month of June.

How to participate this year:

Sign up as an individual and join our “Team Stittsville” group.

Log your bike rides and see the impact you make by choosing to bike.

Join one of the many events or workshops happening across the city.

June 2: Discover Your Ward by Bike

Organized by EnviroCentre, this in-person workshop will take a small group on a guided bike ride around Stittsville. Along the way we will stop at different pieces of cycling infrastructure, points of interest, and learn all the skills to start planning your own route. This ride will cover approximately 5.5km at a slow pace, and will make use of a combination of separated cycling infrastructure, on-road cycling infrastructure, and residential streets. Space for this activity is limited, so register now.

Make the right call

Unfortunately several neighbourhoods have seen incidents of vandalism and mischief in recent weeks. I want to remind residents about where to call to report various issues.

Call 3-1-1 to report vandalism or damage to city property (including parks), or submit a report at ottawa.ca/311/. Racist and hateful graffiti is escalated for rapid clean-up, and may be referred to police for investigation.

To report a hate-motivated incident, damage or mischief to property, or harassment, you can file a police report online or by phone: https://www.ottawapolice.ca/en/reports-and-requests/file-a-report.aspx

Call 9-1-1 for a life-threatening emergency, to report a crime in progress, or to report a fire.

Thank you to residents who have already reported issues to the City and to police. Your reports can help Police in their investigations and to pinpoint trouble spots in our community that need extra attention and enforcement.

June 12: Emergency preparedness workshop

Join us for an Emergency Preparedness Workshop for residents of Stittsville on June 12 at 7:00 p.m. at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road). The Canadian Red Cross will review risks that exist in our area, assist in developing personal emergency plans and demonstrate how to assemble emergency kits. You can register here.

We strive to host inclusive, accessible events that enable all individuals, including individuals with disabilities, to fully participate. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, please email glen.gower@ottawa.ca or call 613-580-2476.

May 23: Cleaning the Capital at Fringewood Park

On May 23, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., join Councillor Glen and his team at Fringewood Park and Community Centre (14 Fringewood Drive) for a special councillor-led cleanup event as part of the Spring 2025 Cleaning the Capital campaign. This is a great opportunity to connect with neighbours, families, and friends while caring for the park we all enjoy.

Last year, Stittsville led Ottawa with the highest number of cleanup projects — and this year, we’re proud to see strong participation once again. A big thank you to all the groups already registered and contributing to a cleaner Stittsville. Your dedication is what drives this campaign forward.

Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival: call for volunteers

Join us on Saturday, June 7 for the fourth annual Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival. It happens from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Village Square Park (6000 Abbott Street, corner of Abbott and Stittsville Main). This free event features dozens of performers, exhibitors and food vendors, showcasing Stittsville’s diversity. More info…

We’re looking for a few more volunteers to help out at the event! Please contact us at glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

NOTEBOOK: Provincial de-regulation puts wetlands at risk

Over 600 hectares province-wide have lots their Provincially Significant Wetland designation since new legislation was introduced, including 130 hectares near Stittsville. The wetlands still exist – they haven’t been filled in or destroyed, yet – but they’ve lost their Provincially Significant Wetland status, due to looser rules introduced by the Province. And that puts them more at risk of development and harm. Read more…

Carp Road construction update

In the coming weeks, residents and homeowners will notice some minor disruptions on Carp Road as workers drill boreholes to obtain soil and water samples. This is for testing to determine construction methods for the Carp Road expansion project that will begin this fall. Some short duration traffic control may be required to complete the work, and all affected property owners will receive a hand-delivered notice with more information.

Park maintenance

Most sports fields, tennis courts, and pickelball courts are now open for the season. In the event of heavy rain, City staff may temporarily close fields for safety and to maintain the quality of the turf. If you see anything that needs attention, submit an online service request or call 3-1-1. More info…

Boulevard gardens

If you walk through a residential neighbourhood and see flowers or planter boxes near the road, then you are probably looking at a boulevard garden. Residents are allowed to plant and maintain a garden in the City-owned boulevard next to their property without a permit. Whether you already have one or want to install one, it’s important that you understand the rules around boulevard gardens. Click here for tips…

Extended collection hours during peak leaf and yard waste season

It’s officially peak leaf and yard waste season. Twice a year, in the fall and spring, waste collection operators have until 8:00 p.m. to pick up leaf and yard waste to accommodate the increased volumes of yard waste. Green, black & blue bins and garbage will continue to be picked up as usual between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Did you know setting out your leaf and yard waste separate from your green bin saves money because it can be composted at the Barnsdale leaf and yard composting pad at the Trail Waste Facility Landfill? Setting leaf and yard waste out separately will be required in 2026, as part of the 2026 Residential Curbside Collection Contract. To learn more about our green bin program and leaf and yard waste, visit Ottawa.ca/greenbin.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower