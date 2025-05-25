COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

With another busy week passing quickly, Councillor Gower has a few updates and events for residents to be aware of. A new development is being proposed for 2775 and 2785 Palladium Drive, with a virtual public meeting being held on June 10th. The City wants to hear from residents on the new draft of the Zoning Bylaw. Spring nominations for commemorative naming are being accepted by the City. Register for the Emergency Preparedness Workshop hosted by the Canadian Red Cross. Come out on May 30th to Fringewood Park to held the Councillor and his team clean the area for Cleaning the Capital. Make sure your bike is tuned up for Let’s Bike Month and join the Councillor by logging your bike rides. Volunteers are still needed to help out at the Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival. The City is seeking your feedback on the Dagenham Park concept in the Westwood neighbourhood. If you are a high-risk health individual, Ottawa Public Health shares that it is time for your spring Covid-19 immunization. The Councillor provides information about the recent drilling at the Lookout on the Trans Canada Trail. The City is currently reviewing landscaping rules and the Councillor provides further information. The water rate structure for 2017 has been approved by the City Committees responsible for this issue and rises to Council on May 28th. The new special event by-laws also rise to Council on May 28th. And, as always, reach out to Councillor Gower should you require assistance at the contact information below.

Development proposal for 2775-2785 Palladium Drive

Here’s one that will be of interest to residents in the Connections neighbourhood, and probably elsewhere too: We’re hosting a virtual information meeting on Tuesday, June 10 at 7:00 p.m. to discuss a development proposal for 2775 and 2785 Palladium Drive.

The proponent is planning an indoor aquatic centre, two 6-storey hotels, a restaurant and a family entertainment centre. The property is located on both sides of the north end of Culdaff Road, between Palladium Drive and the stormwater management pond. The indoor aquatic centre is expected to be situated close to Palladium Drive at the east end of the site. More info & registration here…

Zoning by-law update

City staff are accepting feedback on the latest draft of the new Zoning By-law until June 30. There are two virtual open houses on May 29 and June 3, and an in-person open house on June 2 at Ben Franklin Place in Nepean, where staff will provide an overview of changes in the latest draft, and answer questions. More info here…

I’ve also written a “deep dive” on the new Zoning By-law for Stittsville residents, with a summary of how the new rules may affect Stittsville. Read it here…

Commemorative naming

The City of Ottawa is now accepting spring nominations for the commemorative naming of municipal assets, including new streets, minor indoor and outdoor assets, major facilities, and parks. This is your chance to honour the people, histories, and legacies that have shaped our community. Deadline is July 2, 2025. More info…

June 12: Emergency preparedness workshop

Join us for an Emergency Preparedness Workshop for residents of Stittsville on June 12 at 7:00 p.m. at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road). The Canadian Red Cross will review risks that exist in our area, assist in developing personal emergency plans and demonstrate how to assemble emergency kits. You can register here.

May 30: Cleaning the Capital at Fringewood Park

On May 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., join me and my team at Fringewood Park and Community Centre (14 Fringewood Drive) for a special councillor-led cleanup event as part of the Spring 2025 Cleaning the Capital campaign. (We had to postpone the event to this Friday due to poor weather last week!)

Let’s Bike Month

This June, join me and thousands of Ottawa residents in celebrating Let’s Bike Month 2025. Let’s Bike Month will be giving away prizes to participants throughout the month. To be entered into the prize draws, you just need to have logged a ride during the month.

Sign up as an individual and join our “Team Stittsville” group.

Log your bike rides and see the impact you make by choosing to bike.

Join one of the many events or workshops happening across the city.

Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival: call for volunteers

Join us on Saturday, June 7 for the fourth annual Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival. It happens from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Village Square Park (6000 Abbott Street, corner of Abbott and Stittsville Main). This free event features dozens of performers, exhibitors and food vendors, showcasing Stittsville’s diversity. More info…

We’re looking for a few more volunteers to help out at the event! Please contact us at glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

Dagenham Park concept design (Westwood)

The City is looking for your feedback on the concept plan and proposed equipment for Dagenham Park, a new park being developed in the Westwood community. The 1.32 hectare park is located at the intersection of Dagenham Street and David Wiens Street. The park also has frontage on Cardamon Terrace and is being designed to complement the future Cope Park. More info…

COVID-19 dose recommended for people at higher risk

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is recommending that individuals at high risk of severe illness, complications or hospitalization from COVID-19 receive an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine this spring. Those considered at high risk include:

Individuals 65 years of age and older;

Residents of long-term care and retirement homes, and other congregate living settings for older adults;

Individuals six months of age and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised; and

Individuals 55 years and older who identify as First Nations, Inuit or Metis and their non-Indigenous household members who are 55 years and older.

More info here…

Drilling and monitoring along the Trans Canada Trail

There was drilling along the Trans Canada Trail earlier this week, west of Stittsville near the observation deck. The drilling was done to install monitoring wells to provide information on local geology, soils, and groundwater levels. More info here…

Help make Ottawa’s landscaping rules clearer

Landscaping plays an essential role in shaping the look and feel of our neighbourhoods. To ensure that landscaping work is completed safely, responsibly, and respectfully, the City is currently reviewing the landscaping rules and requirements set in various by-laws to consider issues with non-compliance, opportunities for education, and whether new rules may be required to clarify contractor and resident responsibilities. More info…

Committees approve new water rate structure for 2027

City Council will be voting Wednesday on a new water rate structure that would come into effect in 2027. The new structure would result in more equitably distributed costs for water, wastewater and stormwater while keeping water bills affordable for Ottawa residents, and economically competitive compared to other cities in Ontario. Most ratepayers are expected to experience minimal change to their water bills as a result of the new structure. The average residential property would see a decrease of two per cent, and the average multi-residential property would see no change. More info…

Committees approve new special event by-laws

Also up for approval at Council Wednesday are two new special event by-laws. These by-laws, along with proposed updates to related regulations and other new initiatives, would support a wide range of special events citywide, from large outdoor festivals and parades to community block parties and sidewalk sales. The recommendations aim to foster a vibrant and well-managed event scene in Ottawa, making events easier to plan, more efficient to coordinate, and safer for everyone involved. More info…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower