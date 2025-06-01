COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, Councillor Gower provides updates and information for residents to be ‘in the know’ for our community with further details below. Don’t miss the Councillor’s Multicultural Festival on June 7th from 12-4pm. He shares the names of recipients from the Stittsville Volunteer Awards evening held on May 27th. Do you refer to the Councillor’s convenient Multicultural & Human Rights Calendar available on his website? It’s Spring tree planting time at parks in Stittsville. The Councillor wants to hear from residents regarding ‘alcohol in parks’. Ottawa Public Health share information about both Lyme Disease and West Nile Virus. The Ottawa Auditor General wants to hear from the public about areas that could benefit from an independent audit. Ottawa’s new Administrative Penalty System (APS) is coming soon. A new membership and admissions model for City fitness and recreation activities has been approved. Stormwater maintenance at Paul Lindsay Park is delayed. The Councillor shares many items for planning and development. Have you registered for the Emergency Preparedness Workshop for Stittsville residents on June 12? Reminder to register for the Stittsville Family Bike Ride taking place on June 12th, as well as sign-up for June’s Bike Month and log your bike trips (you could win prizes). As always, get in touch with the Councillor’s office should you require assistance or have any issues to share.

Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival

I hope we’ll see you on Saturday at our annual Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival. It’s at Village Square Park (6000 Abbott Street at Stittsville Main) from 12pm-4pm.

This event showcases Stittsville’s diversity, welcoming newcomers, and promoting new connections with residents. Hundreds of people attended the event last year, and we are looking forward to welcoming even more this year!

There are dozens of performers, exhibitors, food vendors, and community organizations. Get your event passport stamped for a chance to win prizes. Admission is FREE and there are activities for all ages.

A special thanks to our sponsors for their generous support. You can find more info on my web site…

2025 Stittsville Volunteer Awards

At last week’s Stittsville Volunteer Awards, we celebrated dozens of volunteers who are the foundation of many events and initiatives that make Stittsville such a great place to live.

This year’s awards recipients:

Theresa Qadri – Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year

Kennedy Turcotte – John Curry Memorial Youth of the Year Award

Marion Mossman – Senior of the Year

Tania Doran (Shingwàkons Public School) – Teacher of the Year

Wittebol Family – Group of the Year

Lionhearts, Inc. – Business of the Year

You can find a full list and photos of nominees on my web site, or watch a video of the ceremony courtesy of iSiLIVE.

Multicultural & Human Rights Calendar

We publish a monthly calendar listing the main commemorative dates of different religions and cultures, and important dates related to strengthening human rights and diversity. Click here for the June calendar…

Month-long observances include:

National Indigenous History Month

Pride Month

Italian Heritage Month

Filipino Heritage Month

Portuguese Heritage Month

Spring 2025 tree planting update

Forestry Services’ spring tree planting program is underway and continues until mid-June. It includes tree planting in parks, at City facilities, and along streets through Forestry Services’ lifecycle tree planting programs and some Schoolyard Tree Planting Grant Program projects. In this round of planting, approximately 100 trees are being planted through Trees in Trust & Trees in Parks programs in Stittsville. See a list here…

Pilot – alcohol in parks

Last week a City committee approved a pilot project for alcohol in parks. Each councillor has the option to designate a park as “alcohol free” this summer. I’m interested to hear from residents about this. Is there a park where we should pilot this in Stittsville? Or would you prefer parks to remain alcohol-free?

West Nile Virus and Lyme Disease

Ticks and mosquitoes have the potential to spread infections to residents of Ottawa. Lyme Disease and West Nile Virus (WNV) are two of the most prevalent diseases. Ottawa Public Health works to prevent Lyme disease and West Nile virus through a variety of measures. For more information about West Nile virus and Lyme disease, visit the OPH website at Insects, Animals and Bites – Ottawa Public Health.

Office of the Auditor General (OAG) survey

The (OAG) for the City of Ottawa undertakes an annual risk-based assessment to identify audit priorities. The Auditor General is seeking public input into the areas that Ottawa residents and business owners believe could benefit from an independent audit. Take the survey…

City’s new Administrative Penalty System coming soon

Starting June 2025, the City will start to manage and adjudicate parking ticket infractions through its Administrative Penalty System (APS), transitioning from the existing Provincial Offensive Act (POA) courts. The City’s new APS program will next extend to red light camera and automated speed enforcement infractions. This provides an opportunity to have parking, automated speed enforcement and red-light camera infraction matters reviewed outside of the POA court-based system, helping to alleviate the court’s current backlog. More info…

Committee approves new recreation membership and admission system

The Community Services Committee approved a new membership and admissions model for City fitness and recreation activities. The proposed system would simplify memberships, set consistent prices and offer residents a range of affordable recreation options. Most current members would see little change to their fees when the new model launches later in 2025. To help make the transition easier for those with existing memberships, the City would phase in the new prices. More info…

Paul Lindsay Park stormwater maintenance delayed

The sediment cleanout project scheduled for the stormwater pond at Paul Lindsay Park in Amberwood has been delayed until 2026. You can read more about the project here…

Planning & Development

The City of Ottawa has received an Official Plan Amendment application from Caivan to expand the City’s Urban Boundary to include land at the corner of Shea and Flewellyn. The expansion would allow for the future development of a residential subdivision with approximately 360 homes.

to include land at the corner of Shea and Flewellyn. The expansion would allow for the future development of a residential subdivision with approximately 360 homes. We’re hosting a development information meeting Wednesday, June 4 at 7:00 p.m. on Microsoft Teams to discuss the Site Plan Control application for 1883 Stittsville Main Street at Parade.

at Parade. We’re hosting an information meeting on June 10 for a proposed hotel and indoor aquatic centre at 2775 & 2785 Palladium Drive in the Connections neighbourhood.

in the Connections neighbourhood. City staff are accepting comments and feedback on the latest draft of the new Zoning By-law until June 30.

until June 30. More information about all of these projects can be found at glengower.ca/development/

June 12: Emergency preparedness workshop

Join us for an Emergency Preparedness Workshop for residents of Stittsville on June 12 at 7:00 p.m. at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road). The Canadian Red Cross will review risks that exist in our area, assist in developing personal emergency plans and demonstrate how to assemble emergency kits. You can register here.

June 22: Stittsville Family Bike Ride

Join us for our fourth annual Family Bike Ride in Stittsville! It’s a great opportunity for families to connect with the community, exercise, and enjoy a leisurely weekend bike ride. We’ll ride together along the lovely Trans Canada Trail from CARDELREC to Village Square Park. Upon arrival you can choose to extend your ride further down the Trail, or linger in the Park to enjoy the Market at the Barn, or grab a snack at a local business. More info & registration…

June is Let’s Bike Month

Join me and thousands of Ottawa residents in celebrating Let’s Bike Month 2025. Let’s Bike Month will be giving away prizes to participants throughout the month. To be entered into the prize draws, you just need to have logged a ride during the month.

Sign up as an individual and join our “Team Stittsville” group.

Log your bike rides and see the impact you make by choosing to bike.

Join one of the many events or workshops happening across the city.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen