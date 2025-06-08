COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

After a busy week and a wonderful Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival, Councillor Gower has this week’s updates to share with residents. Have you registered for the Family Bike Ride on June 22nd? Find out how you can get a bike rack for your business or organization. Thank you to everyone who attended, volunteered and participated in the Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival on June 7th. An information meeting will be taking place for the proposed hotel and indoor aquatic centre on Palladium Drive. Reminder to register for the upcoming Canadian Red Cross Emergency Preparedness Workshop. Johnwoods Street will be experiencing the construction of new sidewalks. Some Odds & Ends about City of Ottawa business. Line 1 maintenance on the O-Train during the month of June. Ottawa Police Service tips to prevent Elder Abuse. As usual, if you need assistance with an issue, reach out to Councillor Gower’s office at the contact information below.

Stittsville Family Bike Ride on June 22

Join us for our fourth annual Family Bike Ride in Stittsville on June 22! It’s a great opportunity for families to connect with the community, exercise, and enjoy a leisurely weekend bike ride.

We’ll ride together along the lovely Trans Canada Trail from CARDELREC to Village Square Park (approximately 1.25km). Upon arrival you can choose to extend your ride further down the Trail, or linger in the Park to enjoy the Market at the Barn, or grab a snack at a local business such as Ritual on Main, Brews and Blues, or Green Leaf Bubble Tea. Click here for info & registration…

Subsidized bike racks for your business or organization

Ottawa’s Hello Vélo program offers subsidized bike racks to local businesses, multi-unit buildings and non-profit organizations (including schools!) for installation on private property. Black hanger bike racks can be purchased at 50% of the bulk cost. More info…

Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival

We want to thank everyone for making this year’s Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival a huge success. Special thanks to our sponsors, exhibitors, performers, and community organizations who took part. And of course to our volunteers who helped to make this event possible.

Thank you to everyone from the community who dropped by the park to check out the festivities! Photos coming soon on my web site!

June 10: Development information meeting

We’re hosting an information meeting on June 10 for a proposed hotel and indoor aquatic centre at 2775 & 2785 Palladium Drive in the Connections neighbourhood. More information and registration can be found at glengower.ca/development/

June 12: Emergency preparedness workshop

Join us for an Emergency Preparedness Workshop for residents of Stittsville. The Canadian Red Cross will review risks that exist in our area, assist in developing personal emergency plans and demonstrate how to assemble emergency kits. You can register here…

Johnwoods sidewalk renewal

In early summer, the City of Ottawa will begin a construction project for the renewal of the Johnwoods Street sidewalk. The work will include removal of the existing asphalt pathway located on the west side of Johnwoods Street, between Alon Street and Hazeldean Road. The pathway will be replaced with a new 2.0-meter-wide concrete sidewalk. Read more…

Committee receives audit of supportive housing services and reviews planned improvements

A report by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) examined supportive housing – long-term housing that integrates on-site supports tailored to the individual, often complex, needs of residents. Read more…

Committee approves City’s Asset Management Plans

The City owns and manages more than $90 billion in infrastructure assets that support essential municipal services, including roads, water and wastewater systems, transit, recreation, libraries and emergency services. The City’s asset management plans show the City’s assets to be safe and functional, with no imminent risk to day-to-day service delivery. Read more…

Share your ideas on how the City can support and expand community waste reduction and reuse initiatives

There are many existing initiatives in Ottawa that you can use to keep items out of the landfill. Think of your local Buy Nothing group, thrift store or Repair Café. We want to know which initiatives you already use and what your barriers are to re-using, donating or repairing items. If you have other ideas of how we can support residents to reduce or reuse waste, then we’d like to know those too.

Your feedback will help inform the development of programs and initiatives to help expand waste reuse and reduction opportunities for residents across the city. Learn more and take the online survey: engage.ottawa.ca/reuse. The survey will be open until July 7.

O-Train Line 1 service affected by planned maintenance in June

O-Train Line 1 service will be affected by partial or full closures on some evenings and weekends this month, to allow for maintenance and O-Train East Extension integration activities. More info…

Elder safety in focus: Ottawa Police spotlight abuse prevention

As Senior Month begins, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is encouraging older adults and their families to stay alert and informed. Check out the following resources to stay informed, prevent fraud, or access support in caring for seniors in your life:

Utilize resources like 211: This free helpline connects individuals with support, including financial assistance, social services, and accurate information. If you’re unsure whether the information you’re receiving is correct, call 211.

This free helpline connects individuals with support, including financial assistance, social services, and accurate information. If you’re unsure whether the information you’re receiving is correct, call 211. Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: If you suspect you have been a victim of financial fraud, take immediate action. Freeze your bank account, call TransUnion to put an alert on your credit and then file a police report. Learn more about fraud prevention by visiting the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and read more about scams and tips to protect yourself.

If you suspect you have been a victim of financial fraud, take immediate action. Freeze your bank account, call TransUnion to put an alert on your credit and then file a police report. Learn more about fraud prevention by visiting the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and read more about scams and tips to protect yourself. A Friendly Voice: Call 1-855-892-9992 for a toll-free, confidential “warm line” for older adults aged 55 and above living in Ontario.

Call 1-855-892-9992 for a toll-free, confidential “warm line” for older adults aged 55 and above living in Ontario. Respite Care: If you are a caregiver supporting seniors with health conditions associated with aging or disabilities, you can take a break to maintain your own well-being, with the help of this program.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower