COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

It’s another week and Councillor Glen Gower shares his community notes for a couple of events in Stittsville this week; reminder to register for his upcoming family bike ride; a recap of the recent Transit Committee meeting; information on a proposed provincial highway maintenance patrol yard; the zoning amendment for Abbott’s Run; the proposed Palladium Drive aquatic centre and hotel; reminder that city property taxes are due on June 19th; signage is installed for the new speed camera coming to Abbott Street, between Iber Road and Robert Grant Avenue; Industrial, Commercial, and Institutional (IC&I) waste will no longer be accepted at Trail Road; nominations are open for the 2025 Order of Ottawa and the Brian Kilrea Award for Excellence in Coaching; information on reducing flood risk and responding effectively; and, should you have an issue that requires some assistance, reach out to Councillor Gower’s office at the contact information below.

June 19: Stittsville Front Porch Concerts

On Thursday evening, June 19, Stittsville will come alive with nearly 50 front porch concerts in every corner of the community. This is the fifth year for the event, which started during the pandemic in 2020.

The event is co-ordinated by Stittsville resident Sarah Blakely, with local homeowners hosting musicians and bands on the front porch or driveway of their homes. You can find a map and a list of participating homes here…

The performances are free, with the event collecting donations for local organizations that support mental health in the community. ​To date, the Stittsville Front Porch Concerts have raised over $43,000!

June 21: National Indigenous Day Celebration

There will be an Indigenous Celebration of the Land at Holy Spirit Parish on the site of the current Holy Spirit Church, 1489 Shea Road, on June 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. An Indigenous member of the parish will reveal artefacts from the archeological land survey on the site of the church before construction began. A total of 891 artefacts show human presence on the site dating back to 8,000 years ago. Some elders will be present with stories, an archeologist will explain the survey findings, and bannock and traditional berry tea will be served, along with smudging and drumming. For more information, contact admin@holyspiritparish.ca.

June 22: Stittsville Family Bike Ride

Join us for our fourth annual Family Bike Ride in Stittsville! It’s a great opportunity for families to connect with the community, exercise, and enjoy a leisurely weekend bike ride. We’ll ride together along the lovely Trans Canada Trail from CARDELREC to Village Square Park. Upon arrival you can choose to extend your ride further down the Trail, or linger in the Park to enjoy the Market at the Barn, or grab a snack at a local business such as Ritual on Main, Brews and Blues, or Green Leaf Bubble Tea. More info & registration…

Recap of Transit Committee on June 12, 2025

Updates on LRT construction to the east and west; updates on the Fleet Maintenance Action Plan and electric bus procurement; the City’s response to the Westboro Collision Coroner’s Inquest; and ridership and performance indicators. Read more…

Provincial Highway Maintenance Patrol Yard update

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has provided more information about plans for a Highway Maintenance Patrol Yard on Palladium Drive near the Queensway. More info…

Zoning amendment for next phases of Abbott’s Run at Planning and Housing Committee

The Zoning By-law Amendment application for 5618 Hazeldean Road and 5101 Abbott Street East – Phases 2, 3, 4A and 4B of Minto’s Abbott’s Run subdivision – is on the agenda for Planning and Housing Committee today. The proposal includes 1,379 homes, a school block, multiple parks, commercial, and lands designated for open space. More info…

Proposed hotel and aquatic centre

We hosted a virtual information meeting on June 10 to discuss a development proposal for 2775 and 2785 Palladium Drive. The property is located on both sides of the north end of Culdaff Road, between Palladium Drive and the stormwater management pond. The proponent is seeking input and comments from residents on a proposal that includes an indoor aquatic centre, two 6-storey hotels, a restaurant and a family entertainment centre. More information…

The final property tax bill payment deadline is June 19

Residents are reminded the payment deadline for the final property tax is Thursday, June 19. Here are some convenient options to pay your final property tax bill:

Financial institutions – including online or telephone banking

City of Ottawa Client Service Centres

Online by payment card: Ottawa.ca/paytax

By sending a cheque to the City of Ottawa

Pre-authorized debit plan (future billings)

Residents are encouraged to discover the convenience of paperless billing for property tax and water utility bills by creating a My ServiceOttawa account.

Municipal speed camera signage

“Municipal Speed Camera Coming Soon” signage has been installed at the Automated Speed Enforcement camera location on Abbott Street, between Iber Road and Robert Grant Avenue. As per Provincial regulations, this signage must be installed a minimum of 90 days before the automated speed enforcement begins.

Trail Road Waste Landfill facility will no longer accept IC&I waste

Starting Tuesday, July 1, 2025, Trail will no longer be accepting Industrial, Commercial, and Institutional (IC&I) waste. The last day to dispose of IC&I waste will be Monday, June 30, 2025. IC&I waste will continue to be permitted at private landfills around the City and surrounding areas including:

Waste Management West Carleton Environmental Centre, 2301 Carp Road, Ottawa

Tomlinson Waste Recovery Centre and Transfer Station, 106 Westhunt Drive, Ottawa

GFL Beckwith Transfer Station, 9271 Cavanagh Road, Carleton Place

This ban does not apply to commercial metal waste, commercial e-waste or commercially collected leaf and yard waste. For information about where to take items for recycling or disposal, check out the City’s Waste Explorer.

Nominations open for the 14th annual Order of Ottawa and Brian Kilrea Award for Excellence in Coaching

The City is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Order of Ottawa and the Brian Kilrea Award for Excellence in Coaching. You can complete nominations for both awards either online or by downloading a nomination form from the Order of Ottawa award webpage. The submission deadline is Wednesday, September 3 at 11:59 pm. Nominations will be considered every year for five consecutive years from the date of submission.

How Residents Can Prepare for and Respond to Flooding

Residents can take proactive steps to reduce their flood risk and respond effectively if flooding occurs, including:

Installing a backwater valve, testing sump pumps and disconnecting downspouts from the sewer system.

Exploring the Rain Ready Ottawa program which encourages and supports residents to take action on their property to reduce the harmful impacts of rainwater runoff.

Reporting basement flooding through 3-1-1. The City has launched an online form on Ottawa.ca/basementflooding to allow residents to submit service requests for basement flooding more efficiently. For those unable to make a service request online, the option to call 3-1-1 is still available.

Taking advantage of City programs that support flood resilience, such as the Residential Protective Plumbing (RPP) program Compassionate Grant program and the Rain Ready program, which offer rebates for protective plumbing installations.

Staying safe by wearing protective clothing and washing thoroughly after any contact with flood water due to potential bacteria and viruses. Contacting gas and hydro companies if water has reached utilities.

Reporting the incident to the resident’s insurance provider as soon as possible.

Get in touch! Écrivez-nous!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower