COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

It has been a record-breaking past week for temperatures and hopefully everyone found ways to remain cool while following Ottawa Public Health tips. It seems we may get some reprieve during this upcoming week. Councillor Gower is providing his updates for this week. He attended the official groundbreaking for ‘The Station’ coming to Stittsville Main beside the Trans Canada Trail. The Ottawa Safety Council is seeking crossing guards and are hiring for positions in Stittsville. He provides information on the bus routes serving Stittsville; the new City of Ottawa transitional housing facility on Queen Street in downtown Ottawa; Engage Ottawa is seeking the feedback of residents for several subjects; and, he highlights the record-setting Canada Day for OCTranspo. Should you require any assistance, get in touch with the Councillor’s office at the contact information provided below.

Groundbreaking at The Station

Last week I joined Kyle MacHutchon and Melissa Kruyne from Inverness Homes for the official groundbreaking of “The Station” on Stittsville Main Street, just south of the Trans Canada Trail.

The project will include a restaurant, office space, and 27 apartments right next to the Trans Canada Trail. It’s an important project to help revitalize a vacant lot in the core of the old village, with local ownership and design by Stittsville architect Malcolm Wildeboer. It will also bring more people to the street, which will help support a more vibrant and healthy business community.

Congrats to Melissa, Kyle, and the entire team at Inverness!

Now hiring crossing guards

The Ottawa Safety Council is recruiting Crossing Guards for the upcoming school year. Now hiring in these areas:

Around Westwind Public School and Guardian Angels School

Cope at Rouncey near Shingwàkons Public School

Defence at Haliburton near St. Bernadette School

Apply today at crossing-guard.ca

OC Transpo local routes serving Stittsville

When OC Transpo launched the “New Ways to Bus” route network in April, one of the key changes for Stittsville was a new local route network. New routes and revised trajectories for other buses that serve Stittsville will make it easier for residents who are travelling within the community.

We often put a lot of focus on commuters heading from the suburbs into central Ottawa for work. But we know that travel patterns are changing, with a higher proportion of trips happening within the community. Resident feedback also includes requests for more local service.

This map shows local routes in Stittsville that run 7 days a week, throughout the day and evening. For many residents, these routes can provide an alternative way to travel to a grocery store, community centre, library, recreation centre, and more. Visit OC Transpo’s Travel Planner or download the Transit App to check schedules, and find more information (including a high-resolution map) here…

Vacant office building transformed into transitional housing

The City of Ottawa is opening a transitional housing facility created through the innovative conversion of a former office building. Located on Queen Street, the space will offer transitional housing for 140 single adults who are currently experiencing homelessness, with a focus on newcomers. Designed to provide safe and supportive temporary accommodations, the building includes kitchens, dining areas, washrooms, showers, laundry facilities, lounge areas, and dedicated rooms for meetings and workshops. More information…

City of Ottawa engagement opportunities

The City of Ottawa is looking for your feedback on a number of topics on the Engage Ottawa site, including:

Record-setting Canada Day for OC Transpo

This year’s Canada Day marked the first time that O-Train Lines 1, 2 and 4 were all in operation to support Canada Day festivities. On Line 1 approximately 246,000 customer trips were taken, and Line 2 and 4 had about 24,000 customer trips. This is a 66 per cent increase in trips on Line 1 from last year, and the highest single-day ridership ever on O-Train Line 1. After the fireworks, Line 1 service operated with trains approximately every three minutes. OC Transpo had approximately 120 buses on Albert Street to support customers heading west. Para Transpo customers were supported at specific drop-off and pick-up locations. OC Transpo is proud to play a role in helping visitors and residents celebrate Canada Day in Ottawa and thanks them for choosing transit.

