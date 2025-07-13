COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

We hope everyone is enjoying the summer. This week, Councillor Gower shares his updates and events of various activities in Stittsville. Firstly, he is pleased to partner with the Stittsville Business Association for the Hanging Flower Basket Pilot Program on Stittsville Main Street. The AnjChito band will be performing at the inaugural Music & Movies in the Park on July 18. On July 19, West Side Pride will be ‘Out in the Park’ taking place at Alexander Grove Park from 11:00am until 4:00pm with entertainment and over 35 vendors. He provides an update on residential development files; the July edition of the Multicultural and human rights calendar; witnesses and dash cam footage is being sought by the Ottawa Police Service for the fatal motorcycle collision on Huntley Road; a City review and update of the Private Approach By-law; some concrete finishing work being completed at 755 Cope Drive; that nasty pothole on the 417 Carp Road exit; stormwater ponds maintenance on Palladium Drive; and a town hall event is scheduled for July 17 regarding the end of the Academic Assistance for Adults with Developmental Disabilities (AAADD) program at Algonquin College. Also, should you require assistance, contact Councillor Gower’s office at the contact information provided below.

Support the 2025 Hanging Flower Basket Pilot Program on Stittsville Main Street

We’ve partnered with the Stittsville Business Association to launch a Hanging Flower Basket Pilot Program on Stittsville Main Street this year. Postcard Perfect is installing and maintaining twelve hanging flower pots on light posts near the intersection of Stittsville Main and Abbott.

We’re reaching out to Stittsville businesses, community groups and residents who want to support the program by “adopting a basket” for this season. Your donation of $450 will help pay for the installation and upkeep of one of the baskets.

Your contribution will be acknowledged through social media and other communications channels. Let’s work together to bring life to Stittsville Main Street! For more information or to make a contribution, please email info@stittsvilleba.ca.

Friday, July 18: Music & Movies in the Park

Chito Salazar is one of the members of AnjChito, who are one of the featured performers at the first annual Music & Movies in the Park on Friday, July 18. It takes place at Village Square Park (6000 Abbott Street) starting at 5:00pm.

Enjoy a summer evening filled with live music, food trucks, and a night market featuring local artisans and vendors. At dusk, a short film by local filmmakers will be showcased, followed by a feature film. More info: Music & Movies in the Park.

Saturday, July 19: West Side Pride Festival

West Side Pride 2025 takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Alexander Grove Park (10 Warner-Colpitts Lane, next to Johnny Leroux Arena). All are invited to participate in the Community Fair as an opportunity to show your support for and engage with the local LGBTQ2S+ community. Last year’s festival was a massive success with more than 25 vendors and 250 attendees! For more information, visit westsidepride.ca.

What’s the latest on Stittsville residential development files?

There are over two dozen residential projects in Stittsville that are in various stages of the approval and pre-construction process. Click here for the latest information as of July 2025…

I’ve also updated my housing affordability dashboard, with a collection of data and info from across Ottawa. Some quick stats:

Average asking rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in Ottawa: $2,568/month

Average price of a new single-detached home: $971,277

Average price of a new townhome: $574,222

More stats and data here…

July 2025: Multicultural and human rights calendar

We publish a monthly calendar listing the main commemorative dates of different religions and cultures, and important dates related to strengthening human rights and diversity. Here is the July edition…

Police seek witnesses and footage of fatal motorcycle collision on Huntley Road

The Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigations Unit is seeking witnesses to a collision that occurred on Thursday, July 10. Just after 4 p.m., emergency crews were called to Huntley Road, near Mansfield Road, for reports that a motorcycle and SUV collided. More information…

Private Approach By-law Review

The City is conducting a review and update of the Private Approach By-law, which regulates the construction, use and maintenance of private approaches in the city. A private approach is the part of a vehicle access to private property that is on the City’s right of way (i.e. the portion of a driveway that is on City property). The existing rules for driveways and permits can be found on ottawa.ca/driveways. You’re encouraged to visit the Engage Ottawa project page to learn more about the features of this by-law and why it’s important to have rules for the design, location and construction of driveways and walkways.

Concrete finishing work in the evening at 755 Cope

If you live near the new French elementary school under construction at 755 Cope Drive, expect some late evening work between July 17-23. The contractor has a noise exemption permit for concrete finishing work to keep construction of the school on schedule.

That pothole on the Carp Road off ramp

MTO (Ministry of Transportation Ontario) is aware of this pothole and has been making regular temporary repairs. There’s signage in place to warn motorists. They plan to re-pave the ramp in late summer or early fall. Concerns about highway maintenance our area can be directed to the MTO’s maintenance contractor, Webber Infrastructure, at 1-888-554-5344.

Palladium Drive stormwater pond maintenance

Crews will be doing maintenance on the stormwater ponds at 630 Palladium Drive over the coming months. Work includes constructing an access road at the site, removing sediment from the ponds, drying the sediment on-site, and eventually hauling away that sediment later this fall. For questions or concerns, contact the Alden Crossman, Project Manager, at alden.crossman@ottawa.ca.

Save the AAADD Program – Town Hall Invitation

The Academic Assistance for Adults with Developmental Disabilities (AAADD) program at Algonquin College has provided adults with developmental disabilities the chance to strengthen their academic and social skills in an inclusive college environment. The program is set to end on April 30, 2026, following a decision by the college to cancel it. There’s a town hall event scheduled for July 17 at City View United Church. The evening will include personal stories, open discussion, and opportunities to get involved. More info / RSVP.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower