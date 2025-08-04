COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

We hope everyone enjoyed their August Civic long weekend. This week Councillor Gower is sharing information to ensure that Stittsville residents are aware of various city projects, news and events affecting our community. There is further information on the planned extension of the Poole Creek Walk Way through Amberwood and Amberlakes; he shares an important message from Leslie-Anne Barrett, mother of Ghost Padron who was struck by a vehicle and critically injured on Sweetnam Drive; there is a new Cycling Guide app from Bike Ottawa; the Multicultural & Human Rights Calendar is available for August on the Councillor’s website; he invites residents to join him on August 17th for the Pride Week Flag Raising Ceremony at Village Square Park; OC Transpo is revising routes 61, 62 and 63 heading westbound at the Pinecrest/Bayshore detour; fare capping for OC Transpo Presto Card users is now in effect; learn how to cut down on food waste with the new Love Food Hate Waste program; an alert to warn residents about an increase in carfentanil locally has been issued by Ottawa Public Health and the Overdose Prevention and Response Taskforce; and do not dispose of batteries in your garbage. There is maintenance being completed by the City on the Hazeldean Municipal Drain and at the Glen Cairn stormwater pond. City staff are conducting a review of the by-laws that relate to landscaping activity. Should you require any assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to the Councillor’s office at the contact information below.

Early planning for a new pathway between Amberwood and Amberlakes

A few weeks back in my weekly video update, I mentioned the possibility of a new extension of the Poole Creek Pathway through Amberwood and Amberlakes. I wanted to provide some more information about where we are at with that project.

A feasibility study has now been completed that identifies a potential new pathway between Amberlakes and Amberwood via the hydro corridor. With a new pathway and upgrades to existing paths, this new route would connect communities including Stittsville Main, Amberlakes, Amberwood, Amberway, Forest Creek, Granite Ridge, and Fringewood.

This project is still in the very early stages, and does not have funding or approval to proceed. Please read more about about the project background, the study recommendations, and next steps at glengower.ca. You can send me your feedback at glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

Cyclist critically injured on Sweetnam Drive

“When you’re driving a car or you’re in a hurry and you want to cut through because your time is so important, remember that there could be an elderly person with a dog, there could be someone with a baby carriage, there could be children coming home from school, or there could be someone on a bicycle. Your decisions, they’re very important.”

The quote above is from Leslie-Anne Barrett, from a story in the Ottawa Citizen. She’s the mother of Ghost Padron, the cyclist who was critically injured after being hit by a driver on Sweetnam Drive in Stittsville last week.

Ghost sustained life-threatening brain injuries and multiple broken bones. Friends have set up a gofundme to help with living expenses, medical costs, and long-term care. Please consider supporting this fundraiser if you can: gofund.me/765aaf0d.

My thoughts are with Ghost and their family during their recovery.

Bike Ottawa’s new Cycling Guide app

Bike Ottawa has launched a Cycling Guide app for Ottawa, offering residents the best available low-stress, cycling-friendly routes to get where they want to go. The safest routes are colour-coded for easy understanding, making it easy for people who want to start using their bike find better alternatives for getting around the city. Get the app now for Android or iPhone. It’s free to download and use. Happy cycling!

August 2025: Multicultural & Human Rights Calendar

We publish a monthly calendar listing the main commemorative dates of various religions and cultures, as well as important dates related to strengthening human rights and diversity. August highlights include Emancipation Day (August 1) and Capital Pride (August 16-24). Click here for more…

August 17: Pride Week Flag Raising Ceremony

You’re invited to join my team, Stittsville groups, residents and special guests for the annual Stittsville Pride Week Flag Raising Ceremony. August 17 at 11:00am at Village Square Park. All are welcome. More information…

OC Transpo: Route 61, 62, 63 detour change

Starting Thursday, OC Transpo is revising the Pinecrest/Bayshore detour in effect for routes 61, 62 and 63 heading westbound.

For the past several weeks, these routes have been detoured to serve Pinecrest Station via Carling Avenue, resulting in travel delays of approximately 10 minutes heading westbound.

With the new routing, the three bus routes will skip Pinecrest Station heading westbound. Pinecrest will be served instead by a new dedicated temporary shuttle bus operating non-stop, every 15 minutes, from Lincoln Fields Station. For more information, visit octranspo.com.

The Queensway ramp closures at Pinecrest and Bayshore/Richmond are expected to continue until August 29.

Presto Fare capping

Monthly fare capping is now in effect for Presto Card users. When you take enough trips to reach the price of a monthly pass, your charges for that month will be capped and the rest of your trips for that month will be free. (Daily and monthly fare capping is also available with O-Payment for customers paying an Adult fare.) More information…

Waste less. Eat smart. Save money.

The City has partnered with Love Food Hate Waste to launch a new campaign to help you save money and cut down on food waste. Did you know the average Canadian household throws away approximately $1,300 worth of food every year? That includes leftovers, spoiled produce and those forgotten items at the back of the fridge. The good news? Reducing food waste at home is easier than you think. With just a few small changes to how you plan, use and store your food, you can make a big difference. Visit ottawa.ca/FoodWaste to get food saving tips and recipes.

Stop Overdose Ottawa alert

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) and the Overdose Prevention and Response Taskforce have issued an alert to warn residents about an increase in carfentanil locally. The Kingston Consumption and Treatment Services (CTS) site has reported a concerning increase in expected fentanyl samples testing positive for the potent synthetic opioid carfentanil, considered to be up to 100 times more toxic than fentanyl. Given the proximity to Ottawa OPH is sharing this alert with our partners and through the public drug alert system. Click here to view the full alert…

Remove batteries before sending equipment to the trash

There have been a greater number of fires at the Trail Road landfill in 2025 compared to previous years. If disposal in the garbage is the only option, please check and remove any batteries first which can cause fires at the landfill. Residents can use the City’s Waste Explorer to find locations where you can safely return batteries.

Hazeldean Municipal Drain maintenance

City crews are doing maintenance work along the Hazeldean Municipal Drain, just west of Stittsville and south of the Trans Canada Trail. The work is expected to continue this week and residents may see or hear the work from the trail. More information…

Glen Cairn stormwater pond maintenance

There’s maintenance planned at the Glen Cairn Stormwater Facility at 820 Terry Fox Drive starting this month. Residents will see lower water levels in the stormwater pond and equipment on site. A contractor will be replacing three damaged backwater checkvalves at the facility. More information…

Landscaper regulatory review underway

Landscaping shapes how our neighbourhoods look and feel. Landscape contractors play an important role in creating and maintaining these spaces. The City of Ottawa has by-laws that apply to landscaping and the residents and contractors who do this work to ensure that projects are completed safely, responsibly, and in a way that respects neighbours, city infrastructure, and the environment. City staff are conducting a review of the by-laws that relate to landscaping activity. More information…

