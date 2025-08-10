COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

We hope everyone is coping with this relentless heat in the best way they can! This week Councillor Gower shares some upcoming events; his meeting with Chief Eric Stubbs of the Ottawa Police – more will be coming about the meeting; the Councillor is looking to hire a Councillor Assistant – Schedule Coordinator with a link to the details below; he shares the link to the the Hazeldean Road/Savage Drive virtual meeting that took place this past week; the City is seeking your feedback on topics important to residents. Is you need assistance, please do not hesitate to contact the Councillor’s office at the contact details provided below.

August 17: Pride Week Flag Raising Ceremony

You’re invited to join my team, Stittsville groups, residents and special guests for the annual Stittsville Pride Week Flag Raising Ceremony. August 17 at 11:00am at Village Square Park. All are welcome. Our special guest speaker this year is Councillor Ariel Troster, and Council Liaison for Women, Gender Equity and 2SLGBTQ+ Affairs. Mayor Sutcliffe will also be there. More information…

August 16: Kiwanis Movie Night in the Park

Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville hosting their annual FREE MOVIE NIGHT IN THE PARK featuring Disney’s Moana 2 Saturday, August 16 at 8:00pm. They will be accepting donations to the Stittsville Food Bank, so please consider donating if you can! Make sure to bring your own chairs, blankets, and bug spray! More info…

A visit with Police Chief Eric Stubbs

Thanks to Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs, Ottawa Police Board Chair Salim Fakirani, and Inspector Ian hayes for meeting me in Stittsville last week. I shared feedback that I’ve been hearing from residents about safety and security in our community, particularly around traffic enforcement, and Chief Stubbs was very receptive to the comments. I’ll have more updates for this meeting in the coming weeks, stay tuned.

We’re hiring! Join our team as a Councillor Assistant

Make a difference in your community! We’re looking for an individual to join our team as a Councillor Assistant – Schedule Coordinator in our Stittsville office starting in September 2025. More information…

Hazeldean @ Savage development information meeting

A video from last week’s meeting about the proposed residential development at Hazeldean & Savage is now available on my web site at glengower.ca/development/. The application has not been submitted yet to City staff. If/when an application is submitted, our office will be providing updated information through our website and email newsletter.

Community engagement opportunities.

The City is looking for your feedback on a number of topics at the Engage Ottawa web site, including:

Get in touch! Écrivez-nous!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower