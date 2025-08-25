COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Hoping everyone had a nice weekend now that some cooler weather has arrived. This week Councillor Gower is sharing some back-to-school times and safety tips for residents. The Ottawa Safety Council is still seeking some crossing guards for Stittsville – more information is available below. OC Transpo is ready for the new fall routes and the Councillor has information to plan your trip. He provides an update on the Robert Grant construction; information on the Idylea Linear Park; what do you think of skateboard parks – the City wants to hear from you; information about the upcoming Labour Day schedule changes; and an update on the Carp Road construction and the westbound off-ramp for Carp Road. A Site Plan Control application has been received for Abbott’s Run at 5618 Hazeldean Road. Ecology Ottawa is accepting applications from youth for their Youth Council. Nominations are now being accepted for the Order of Ottawa and for the Brian Kilrea Award for Excellence in Coaching. Registration has opened for the Fall Cleaning the Capital campaign. Should you require assistance on municipal issues, reach out to the Councillor’s office at the provide contact information below.

It’s time to head back to school!

French students returned to the classroom this week, and English students return after Labour Day. With more kids walking, cycling, and taking the bus, we’re reminding everyone to stay alert and help keep roads and school zones safe.

Some tips:

Drivers should slow down in school zones, watch for pedestrians and cyclists, and be prepared to stop. Always obey school bus signals, stop in both directions on roads without a median when red lights are flashing and don’t forget yield to pedestrians at both crossovers and intersections.

Parents can help by reviewing safe routes to school with their children, reminding them to make eye contact with drivers before crossing, and ensuring young cyclists wear helmets. Cyclists should also dismount before crossing the road. Students are encouraged to follow the directions of crossing guards, stay alert by putting phones and headphones away, and use sidewalks or marked crossings whenever possible.

Drivers, if you can, please avoid school zones during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up times. Fewer cars near schools means a safer environment for everyone.

The Ottawa Safety Council has some great resources for route planning and safety for kids who will be walking or biking to school.

The Ottawa Safety Council is still recruiting crossing guards for our area. Click here for more information about this paid part-time opportunity…

Back on board with OC Transpo this fall

OC Transpo is also preparing to welcome residents back on transit this fall. A few things to keep in mind when planning your commute:

OC Transpo has more than 9,000 free parking spaces across the city, including hundreds of spaces at park-and-ride lots at Eagleson Station, Terry Fox Station (Kanata Centrum) and on Carp Road near the Queesnway.

Looking for the best tool to plan your trip to work or school? Plan your trips in advance using the Travel Planner or download the Transit app, which offers the best real-time tracking and service updates for our riders.

With fare capping on credit, debit, mobile and Presto, there’s never been more flexible ways to pay. Learn more about how to pay on octranspo.com.

New fall service – OC Transpo is increasing bus service on busy routes across the city as you return to school, work, and other fall routines. They are also introducing new Route 105 “The Arrow” for faster service between the Airport and St-Laurent Station

Para Transpo customers can book and cancel trips online using My Para Transpo as well as receive notifications and track their upcoming trip in real-time.

Rack & Roll practice

If you’re curious about how to use Rack & Roll, check out the practice tool at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road). Here’s a video of me demonstrating how it works. Every OC Transpo bus is equipped year-round with these bike racks.

Robert Grant Ave construction update

Work has been progressing well this summer. Paving and concrete work at Robert Grant and Abbott has wrapped up, which means the end of lane closures and traffic disruptions, just in time for the start of the school year. New bus stops (eastbound and westbound) will be added near the roundabout, for customers who use Route 163. The entire road could open as early as mid-October, from Abbott Street to Hazeldean Road in both directions. More information…

Idylea Linear Park: Proposed pathway design

The City is seeking input on a proposed design for the Idylea Linear Park. It’s a recreational pathway located along the western edge of the Idylea Community, and east of Caribou, Liard, and Samuel Mann. The first phase of the pathway (south section) from Fernbank Road to Samuel Mann Avenue may be built in the fall of 2025 continuing into 2026. The second phase (north section to Evelyn) will be built in coming years dependent on the timing of construction of the later phases of the Idylea community. More information…

Have your say on the future of skateboard parks

The City of Ottawa is updating its Skateboard Strategy and wants to hear from you. As skateboarding and roller sports continue to grow in popularity, the City is planning for the next generation of skateboard parks—spaces that are safe, inclusive, and fun for everyone, regardless of age, ability, or experience level. Ottawa’s first skateboard park opened in 1987, and today the City operates 25 skateboard parks across the city. More information…

Labour Day schedule changes

The City of Ottawa would like to remind residents about schedule changes and City service impacts for the Labour Day holiday on Monday, September 1. More information…

Carp Road construction update

Starting this week, a field crew will start borehole drilling for soil investigations at selected locations along Carp Road and Hazeldean. This is another step marking progress on the upgrade of Carp Road to include two lanes in each direction and safe pedestrian and cycling infrastructure on both sides of the road. More information…

Carp Road ramp repairs

From September 3-October 3, the westbound Carp Road off-ramp will be closed overnight for asphalt repairs from 10pm-6am. The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has contracted Cavanagh Construction to do the work. There will be additional road closures in Kanata at Terry Fox ramps over the same period.

5618 Hazeldean Road (Abbott’s Run): Site Plan Control application

The City has received a Site Plan Control application to construct a Planned Unit Development (PUD) within the new Abbott’s Run subdivision, with six back-to-back stacked townhouses with a total of 124 units. More information…

Ecology Ottawa youth council

Ecology Ottawa accepting applications for the second year of its EcoYouth Council. The EcoYouth program responds to growing eco-anxiety among young people and highlights the power of local environmental action. This is a fantastic opportunity for youth aged 16–23 to make a real impact in their community. Ecology Ottawa invites interested youth to access their website for more information and to apply. Applications are open until September 5th, 2025.

Nominations for Order of Ottawa & Brian Kilrea Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the Order of Ottawa and for the Brian Kilrea Award for Excellence in Coaching. Both programs recognize residents who have made exceptional contributions in many areas of city life including arts and culture, business, philanthropy, health care, education, public service, labour, communications and media, science, sports and entertainment. Deadline is September 3, and nomination forms can be found on ottawa.ca/orderofottawa.

Fall Cleaning the Capital 2025 – Registration now open!

It’s time to sign up for the Fall edition of Cleaning the Capital!

Choose a public space to clean: Parks, green spaces, roadsides, shorelines, or areas around bus stops. Check the interactive map to avoid duplicate registrations.

Parks, green spaces, roadsides, shorelines, or areas around bus stops. Check the interactive map to avoid duplicate registrations. Register your project: Save your six-digit registration code from the confirmation email.

Save your six-digit registration code from the confirmation email. Pick up your cleanup kit (if needed): Between September 2 – October 12. Keep your registration code handy – you’ll need to provide it to staff at the kit pick-up location.

More information…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower