COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

The cooler weather has certainly arrived, but the sunny days allow residents to enjoy their time outside. Speaking of outside, one of the sweetest events of the year is just a few days away – the Butter Tart Festival at Stittsville’s Market at the Barn. Councillor Gower shares details below. As well, get ready to ‘Clean the Capital’ by joining as a volunteer with the Ottawa-Stittsville Rotary Club who have teamed up with Councillor Glen’s staff to clean-up the W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park on September 20th. Ensure your child’s vaccinations are up-to-date as they return to the classroom. The monthly Multicultural and Human Rights Calendar is available for September on the Councillor’s website. An Accessible Ottawa Award has been introduced by the City – nominate a business, organization or residents dedicated to removing barriers and advancing accessibility (nomination information below). There are a number of opportunities to provide feedback to the City presented by Engage Ottawa (list below). A presentation and discussion on transit advocacy is taking place on September 16th – the details to register are below. There are several open house sessions planned for the City’s 10-Year Housing and Homelessness Plan including Stittsville on September 25th – registration details are below. There is a new website launched – Ottawa at Night – by the Ottawa Nightlife Office. And, if you require assistance on Municipal issues, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Councillor’s office at the contact information below.

Butter Tart Festival this weekend

The Market at the Barn will be hosting the fourth annual Butter Tart Festival , this Saturday, September 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There’s a butter tart for everyone, including gluten free, dairy free, nut free, and even 100% vegan tarts! The day features games for the kids, a snow clearing tractor to explore, hot ready-to-eat food, sweet treats of every kind, ice cream, artisans, temporary tattoos…and maybe a wild animal show or two! The Market is located at 6154 Abbott St. East near Stittsville Main Street.

It’s always a really busy day and organizers are encouraging residents to walk, cycle or take OC Transpo to the park (routes 61 or 163). If you are driving, there is limited on-street parking available plus the municipal lot on Stittsville Main Street. More transportation and parking info here…

This will be a fun – and delicious – event. Thanks to Mandy and Dan for all their work to organize this amazing day. More Stittsville events…

Fall Community Cleanup – Call for Volunteers!

On Saturday, September 20 from 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m., join my team and the Rotary Club of Ottawa–Stittsville at WJ Bell Rotary Peace Park (1751 Main Street, between Brigade Avenue and Fernbank Road) for our Fall Community Cleanup, part of the Cleaning the Capital program.

We’re looking for volunteers to help clean up the park and surrounding area. Students can earn volunteer hours, and everyone is welcome — families, neighbours, and community groups. To volunteer, email Glen.Gower@ottawa.ca.

Are vaccinations on your back-to-school checklist?

As children head back to the classroom, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reminding families to take precautions to help prevent the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases by ensuring their children and youth are up to date with their routine vaccines.

Keeping your child’s vaccinations up to date is one of the most effective ways to protect them from serious illnesses like pertussis (whooping cough) and measles which have been re-appearing in our community. Staying up to date also helps children and youth remain in school and reduces their risk of getting sick during an outbreak of a vaccine preventable disease. More information…

September 2025: Multicultural and Human Rights Calendar

We publish a monthly calendar listing the main commemorative dates of various religions and cultures, as well as important dates related to strengthening human rights and diversity. See the September edition here…

Accessible Ottawa Award

The City of Ottawa is introducing the Accessible Ottawa Award to celebrate the outstanding contributions of Ottawa’s businesses, organizations and residents who are dedicated to removing barriers and advancing accessibility. This new award will highlight the vital role of accessibility and universal design in creating an inclusive community, recognizing those who go above and beyond to champion equitable rights and inclusivity for people with disabilities. Please visit ottawa.ca to learn more about the nomination eligibility terms and criteria, as well as to submit a nomination on behalf of a business/organization or individual.

Engage Ottawa monthly

Current engagement and feedback opportunities on the Engage Ottawa web site include:

Let’s talk transit

Join Ottawa Transit Riders on Tuesday, September 16 at 7:00 PM for a presentation and discussion on transit advocacy from Jasmine and Patrick, the people behind the Canadian urbanist YouTube channel Oh The Urbanity! This event is open to all Ottawa Transit Riders members. If you are not yet a member, you can sign up here or at the event. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ottawa-transit-riders-lets-talk-transit-with-guests-oh-the-urbanity-tickets-1621754002879

Updating the City’s Housing & Homelessness Plan

The City’s 10-Year Housing and Homelessness Plan is currently undergoing a mid-point refresh. This process evaluates progress made to date and ensures the plan remains aligned with the community’s evolving needs. City staff are looking for feedback and experiences from residents. There are several open house sessions planned, including one in Stittsville on Thursday, September 25, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road). There’s also a virtual open house on September 10. More information…

Ottawa at Night

The City of Ottawa Nightlife Office has launched the Ottawa at Night website to help build awareness for the city’s nightlife, to promote nightlife safety and to assist nightlife businesses.

The site caters mostly to individuals who want to plan a night out. You can use the Venues directory to find nightlife spots with the vibe you’re looking for. It includes a list of 99 venues that offer attractions at night under six categories, including some in Stittsville.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower