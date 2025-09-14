COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Another nice weather week is heading our way so get out if you can to enjoy it by taking a walk, bike ride or relaxing in one of our community parks. Have you registered to volunteer for the September 20th W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park clean-up for the fall campaign of Cleaning the Capital – information is below. OC Transpo has presented a plan to the Transit Committee last week to improve their reliability. The final draft of the new Zoning By-law has been released by the City. The City’s 10-Year Housing and Homelessness Plan is currently undergoing a mid-point evaluation. Glenview homes will be conducting geotechnical testing along the Henry Walker Grove Trail. Councillor Gower is presenting a motion at City Council to install year-round on-street parking restrictions on Brae Crescent between Stittsville Main and Norway Spruce. The Office of the Auditor General (OAG) has reviewed and completed an audit of the development application review process. There will be an information meeting on October 7 for Caivan’s Stittsville South (W-4) proposed development. Nominations are now open to honour Ottawa’s immigrant entrepreneurs. Learn more below about the challenges facing residents who don’t drive and take part in the Week Without Driving. ACORN is helping tenants apply for free government benefits like the Energy Affordability Program (EAP) – learn more below. As usual, should you require assistance, reach out to the Councillor’s office at the contact information below.

Community Clean-up

This Saturday, September 20 from 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m., join my team and the Rotary Club of Ottawa–Stittsville at W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park (1751 Main Street, between Brigade Ave and Fernbank Rd) for our Fall Community Cleanup, part of the Cleaning the Capital program.

We’re looking for volunteers to help clean up the park and surrounding area. Students can earn volunteer hours, and everyone is welcome — families, neighbours, and community groups. To volunteer, email Glen.Gower@ottawa.ca.

And there’s still time to sign up a group of neighbours, family, friends, co-workers to participate in Cleaning the Capital at a park near you: ottawa.ca/clean/

NOTEBOOK: OC Transpo’s plan to improve reliability

Why is OC Transpo struggling to deliver consistent, reliable bus service? What is being done to fix it? And how long will it take? Transit staff presented a report about bus reliability at Transit Committee last week. I’ve summarized and simplified the key points here…

We covered a lot at committee last week, including LRT construction updates, the latest ridership numbers, safety and security, and more. Here’s a recap…

City releases final draft of the new Zoning By-law

The City has released the final draft of the new Zoning By-law, a set of regulations that sets rules on what can be built “as of right”, without having to seek specific permission. The new Zoning By-law will be critical to City efforts to address housing affordability in Ottawa by facilitating growth that aligns with intensification goals outlined in the Official Plan. The latest maps, by-law text, and resource documents are all available at engage.ottawa.ca/zoning/

Both in-person and virtual events will be held in September to gather feedback on the final draft of the new Zoning By-law. You can find more information on my web site…

Housing & homelessness plan

The City’s 10-Year Housing and Homelessness Plan is currently undergoing a mid-point refresh. This process evaluates progress made to date and ensures the plan remains aligned with the community’s evolving needs. City staff are looking for feedback and experiences from residents. There are several open house sessions planned, including one in Stittsville on Thursday, September 25, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road). More information…

Geotechnical testing along Henry Walker Grove Trail

We received notice from Glenview homes about upcoming geotechnical testing along the Henry Walker Grove Trail, between Hazeldean and the Trans Canada Trail. The work will take place on Friday. More information…

Motion to restrict Brae Street parking

I’m presenting a motion next week at City Council to install year-round on-street parking restrictions on Brae Crescent between Stittsville Main and Norway Spruce. Earlier this year, we received approval to install one-sided winter parking restrictions along this section of Brae Crescent and I see this as an opportunity to implement year-round parking restrictions while we’re at it. More information…

Committee receives audit of development application review process

The Office of the Auditor General (OAG) found that, overall, the time it takes to process many types of applications is decreasing. The report notes that this trend comes following the City’s implementation of multiple, significant and ongoing legislative changes as well as strategic priorities directly targeting development. It also highlighted that timelines have been getting longer for subdivision and site plan control applications, especially during the post-approval stage when legal agreements are being finalized between the City and developers. More information…

Stittsville South update meeting

An information meeting about Caivan’s future community known as Stittsville South (W-4) is taking place at the Johnny Leroux Arena (10 Warner-Colpitts Lane) on October 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. More information…

Nominations are now open to honour Ottawa’s immigrant entrepreneurs

If you know an immigrant to Canada who embodies extraordinary entrepreneurial spirit and deserves recognition for their contributions to the Ottawa economy, the City is now accepting nominations online until Wednesday, October 8. More information…

Week Without Driving, September 29-October 5

If you can drive or afford a car, you may not understand what it’s like to rely on walking, rolling, transit and asking for rides. But for nearly a third of people living in the Ottawa – people with disabilities, young people, seniors and people who can’t afford cars or gas – this is their every day. The Week Without Driving is an opportunity for those who have the option to drive can learn firsthand about the barriers and challenges that nondrivers face and work with nondrivers to create more accessible communities for all. More information…

ACORN helps low-income people sign up for financial benefits

ACORN is helping tenants apply for free government benefits. Often these programs are not widely known and require residents to complete application forms to qualify. ACORN is helping tenants apply for free government benefits like the Energy Affordability Program (EAP) that will get you repairs your landlord might not be doing and help you save money on your electricity & gas bills. Click here for more information…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower