COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

World Clean-Up Day at W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park

Thank you to everyone who pitched in at Saturday’s World Cleanup Day at W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park in Stittsville. It was World Clean-Up Day, and special guests included Anacláudia Rossbach from the United Nations, MP Bruce Fanjoy, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, Public Works Chair Tim Tierney, representatives from the Embassy of Estonia, and many community volunteers including the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville

Ottawa’s success in keeping our city clean sets a great example for communities everywhere to follow. And Stittsville has led the way year after year in the annual Cleaning the Capital Campaign. Thanks to everyone who participated… the park is looking great!

Housing & Homelessness Plan – drop-in event this week in Stittsville

Please join us for an Open House about the City’s refresh of the Housing & Homelessness Plan, happening in Stittsville on Thursday, September 25, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road).

The City’s 10-Year Housing and Homelessness Plan is currently undergoing a mid-point refresh. This process evaluates progress made to date and ensures the plan remains aligned with the community’s evolving needs. Part of this process is engagement with residents to hear about their experience and ideas about housing and homelessness.

To learn more about the 10-Year Housing and Homeless Plan Mid-Point Refresh, please visit Engage Ottawa at engage.ottawa.ca

Ottawa’s Housing Action Plan

Separate from the Housing & Homelessness Plan, last week at City Hall, Mayor Sutcliffe announced Ottawa’s Housing Action Plan with 83 recommendations on potential strategies and incentives to promptly accelerate housing construction and reduce costs to make housing more affordable. Read more…

Robert Grant Avenue pre-opening event

Come bike, walk, roll, or run on Robert Grant Avenue as we celebrate the new segment of road with a special pre-opening community event! We’re giving residents a “sneak peek” of Robert Grant Avenue (between Abbott East and Hazeldean Road) before the road opens to vehicles mid-October. On October 4 from 1pm-5pm, we’re opening up the road and inviting residents of all ages to test out the road by bike, on foot, on a skateboard, on a scooter, with a stroller, or with any other mobility device. More information…

Waste collection and waste diversion updates

Last week the Environment Committee approved a new city-wide waste diversion program for parks. The Parks Waste Collection and Diversion Strategy is set to to expand and improve waste diversion services in public parks. Starting in 2026, 48 parks across all wards will receive three-stream bins for garbage, recycling, and organics, with 100 more parks added each year until 2029. Off-leash dog parks will also get organic waste bins to help divert waste from these locations (finally!). More info to come.

The Committee also received an update on preparations for a major change in residential recycling services, as Ottawa transitions to the Province of Ontario’s new Blue Box Program starting January 1, 2026. Under this system, producers will take over responsibility for collecting and processing recyclable materials. Residents will still receive garbage, organics, and yard waste collection from the City, but recycling will be picked up by a new provincial organization called Circular Materials. More info to come.

October 7: Stittsville South (Caivan) update meeting

An information meeting about the future community known as Stittsville South (W-4) is taking place at the Johnny Leroux Arena (10 Warner-Colpitts Lane) on October 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Caivan plans to develop the land and will provide an update about where they’re at so far, and what’s next in the planning process. More information…

At Planning & Housing Committee last week, staff included a condition of approval that will require Caivan to include land for neighbourhood retail on the land. That’s something I have been pushing for throughout this process, to give future residents access to walkable amenities.

September 24: Home Bosses Youth Centre Open House

The Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville are excited to invite residents to the Open House at the newly renamed Home Bosses Youth Centre (HBYC), formerly known as the Stittsville Youth Centre. Come and discover the vibrant space where youth can connect, learn, and grow. This is an excellent opportunity to witness the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, take a tour of the welcoming center, and meet the dedicated team and volunteers to learn all about the youth programs and activities. This event takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Frederick Banting Alternative High School, located on the second floor at 1453 Stittsville Main Street. For further information, please contact adriana.galan@crystalbooks.ca

September 30: Truth & Reconciliation Event

Residents are invited to a special event at W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park (1751 Stittsville Main Street) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. An Indigenous Led Ceremony will include a craft table, reflective walk along the park trail, and laying of painted rocks. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville and The Legacy of Hope Foundation. More info…

October 4: Official Naming Ceremony for Constantine Luty Park

Join us on Saturday, October 4, at 10 a.m. at Constantine Luty Park for a Commemorative Naming Ceremony. There will be a few short speeches followed by an unveiling of the park plaque and photos. The park is located at 852 Paseana Place, in Stittsville. More information…

Rental Renovation Licence By-law Review

A survey has now been posted to gather feedback on your experiences with evictions for renovation and repair in Ottawa and on potential regulations and measures under consideration for this review. (The term “renovictions” refers to evictions that occur when a landlord renovates or repairs a rental property and replaces the evicted tenant(s) with those who would pay higher rent after the renovations are completed, failing to meet the legislated requirements to let the tenant move back in.)

Latest draft of the new zoning by-law

The final draft, Draft 3, of the new Zoning By-law is now out for circulation and comment until October 3, 2025. The final draft incorporates feedback received during the Draft 2 consultation period, particularly on the outstanding issues identified in the Draft 2 report and direction provided by council. More information…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower