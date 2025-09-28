COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

The summer weather just doesn’t seem to be ending and neither are Councillor Gower’s updates for our community. This week, the Councillor invites residents to attend his celebration for the opening of the new segment of Robert Grant Avenue – bring your bike, walking shoes, skateboard, scooter or mobility aids to enjoy a ‘smooth ride’ on the newly paved roadway. He shares his information on the benefit of Speed Cameras and why they work. He shares details on Ottawa’s Housing Action Plan. He also clarifies the City’s ‘Hybrid’ work policy and his feelings about the situation. He reminds residents of the October 7 information meeting regarding Stittsville South (W-4). There are two park events thiscoming weekend, on October 4, the Official Naming Ceremony for Constantine Luty Park and on October 5, the official opening of Metric Park. No parking on the south side of Brae Crescent will be coming soon thanks to the motion by Councillor Gower and it being passed by City Council on September 24th. On September 25th, a fatal collison occurred at Eagleson and Fallowfield Roads and the Ottawa Police Service is seeking witnesses. Hydro Ottawa will be replacing electrical equipment on Alon Street on October 2nd – be prepared for a hydro outage. For any issues that the Councillor can help with, contact his office at the details below.

Robert Grant Avenue “pre-opening” event

Come bike, walk, roll, or run on Robert Grant Avenue as we celebrate the new segment of road with a special pre-opening community event! We’re giving residents a “sneak peek” of Robert Grant Avenue (between Abbott East and Hazeldean Road) before the road opens to vehicles mid-October. On Saturday, October 4 from 1pm-5pm, we’re opening up the road and inviting residents of all ages to test out the road by bike, on foot, on a skateboard, on a scooter, with a stroller, or with any other mobility device. More information…

Speed cameras work!

I’m someone who prefers that safety policy is informed by data and evidence, so last week’s press conference from Premier Ford about banning speed cameras was a very frustrating spectacle to watch.

In Ottawa and other municipalities, the data shows that speed cameras significantly reduce vehicle speeds. Slower speeds = fewer collisions, and fewer serious or fatal injuries = safer streets for everyone.

I’ve shared some myths and facts about speed cameras here, including how Ottawa spends money from the fines collected.

If you are unhappy about the decision, please email Premier Doug Ford and MPP George Darouze: Premier@ontario.ca and george.darouze@pc.ola.org.

Overview: Ottawa’s Housing Action Plan

The Ottawa Housing Task Force has released a report with 83 recommendations to address specific housing challenges facing the city, recommending new ways to:

Make development approvals and processes faster and more efficient

Find policy incentives for housing development.

Find ways to use publicly owned lands to increase housing supply.

Collaborate with federal and provincial governments to support housing initiatives.

The plan was presented a committee yesterday, and will go to Council on Wednesday. You can read an overview of the recommendations here…

Hybrid work at the City of Ottawa

Last week at City Council we discussed the City of Ottawa’s hybrid work policy. I don’t support a mandatory return-to-office policy for City staff. It was important to me to hear clearly from the City Manager that hybrid work will still continue. And the City Manager and Mayor heard clearly from City Council that we support hybrid work for municipal employees. You can read more about what that means on my web site…

I also don’t support a full return-to-office mandate for Federal public servants. Our transportation network isn’t ready. The social infrastructure to support working parents still hasn’t recovered from the pandemic. And there are local economic benefits from having more people working in the suburbs.

Circumstances are different for every workplace. We’re all still figuring this out, but it’s clear that flexible work models are better for everyone: employees, teams, residents, and customers. Thanks to residents who have shared your feedback on this issue.

October 7: Stittsville South (Caivan) update meeting

An information meeting about the future community known as Stittsville South (W-4) is taking place at the Johnny Leroux Arena (10 Warner-Colpitts Lane) on October 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Caivan plans to develop the land and will provide an update about where they’re at so far, and what’s next in the planning process. More information…

At Planning & Housing Committee last week, staff included a condition of approval that will require Caivan to include land for neighbourhood retail. That’s something I have been pushing for throughout this process, to give future residents access to walkable amenities.

October 4: Official Naming Ceremony for Constantine Luty Park

Join us on Saturday, October 4, at 10 a.m. at Constantine Luty Park for a Commemorative Naming Ceremony. There will be a few short speeches followed by an unveiling of the park plaque and photos. The park is located at 852 Paseana Place, in Stittsville. More info…

October 5: Grand opening of Metric Park

Join us on Sunday, October 5 starting at 11:00 a.m. to celebrate the opening of the play structure at Metric Park (on Metric Circle, off Abbott Street East.). Featuring a BBQ, cake, and more. More info…

Brae parking restrictions

My motion for “no parking” signage on part of Brae Crescent near Stittsville Main was carried at City Council on September 24, 2025. Thank you to residents who provided their written feedback to City Council prior to the meeting. More info…

Police seeking witnesses to a fatal collision on Eagleson Road

The Ottawa Police Service is seeking witnesses to a fatal collision that occurred on Thursday, September 25. At approximately 1:07 p.m., officers responded to a call of a collision between a dump truck and another vehicle in the Eagleson Road and Fallowfield Road area. More info…

October 2: Hydro Ottawa equipment replacement and planned power outage on Alon

On October 2, Hydro Ottawa will be replacing electrical equipment that will impact residents in 13 households on Alon Street, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. More info…

