COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Councillor Gower shares another week of updates and general information to keep you informed. Councillor Gower thanks everyone who came out for the Robert Grant Avenue pre-opening events and provides an update on what the next steps are prior to the roadway opening permanently. He welcomed SEA (Systems Engineering & Assessment Ltd.) Canada to Stittsville this past week. The Constantine Luty Park officially opened on October 4th. The October Multicultural & Human Rights Calendar is available on the Councillor’s website. Eco West Enders has partnered with the City of Ottawa to help with reforestation efforts in the community and are holding an upcoming Tree Planting event. RSV immunizations are now available for eligible infants and high-risk children at your local pharmacy. Mammograms are important for women and Ontario now allows women 40+ to self-refer for a yearly mammogram – details are below. City of Ottawa began developing its first city-wide Culture Plan since 2012 in 2025 and are seeking your feedback. He also shares an update for 1883 Stittsville Main upcoming construction. Ecology Ottawa and Walkable Ottawa are hosting a community workshop for Complete Communities in November – to find out more and to register, the link is below. Should you require assistance, you can contact Councillor Gower’s office or the City at the contact information below.

Robert Grant Avenue opens soon!

What a great day on Robert Grant Avenue last Saturday, for our special “pre-opening” activities.

In the morning, nearly 200 hockey players took part in a ball hockey tournament and fundraiser organized by the Stittsville Minor Hockey Association. Then in the afternoon, a few hundred residents joined us to ride, roll, walk, and run along the 1.5-kilometre stretch of the road. We saw cyclists, joggers, rollerbladers, skateboarders, dog walkers, and more.

Thank you to all of the volunteers who made this event possible, and a big thanks to Minto, Cavanagh Construction, and Novotech for letting us use the road for the day!

What’s next:

There are still some finishing touches, including a final layer of asphalt, signage, road painting, landscaping, and completion of the intersection at Hazeldean and the roundabout at Abbott. We expect the road to open for all users in the next couple of weeks.

The right-of-way for Robert Grant is quite wide, to accommodate future expansion including additional bus-only lanes, as well as additional mixed traffic lanes.

In the future, Robert Grant Avenue will continue north of Hazeldean, connecting with Palladium Drive for access to the Queensway. There’s no timeline yet but it is a higher-priority road project in the City’s Transportation Master Plan.

The future LRT Stage 3 will have its final station at Hazeldean Road, next to Robert Grant Avenue.

SEA Canada’s new facility in Stittsville

Keep your eye out for the Union Jack now flying next to the Canadian flag on Hazeldean Road in Stittsville.

The flags mark the Ottawa home of SEA Canada, the Canadian subsidiary of UK-based SEA. The company provides technologies like naval ship protection, undersea surveillance, and maritime support solutions to the Royal Canadian Navy and other allies.

I dropped in last week to welcome them to the community, and to present Richard Flitton with a framed certificate signed by Mayor Mark Sutcliffe. Once they’re fully up and running, the company will employ several dozen people in high-value jobs in Stittsville, and will be an important part of Ottawa’s growing defence sector.

Commemorative naming ceremony for Constantine Luty Park

Family, friends, and community members joined us at Constantine Luty Park on Saturday for a special commemorative naming ceremony.

Born in 1925, Constantine (or ‘Con’ as he was known) grew up in a small Ukrainian farming community outside of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Con went on to pursue a higher education – which was quite rare for that time period – and at just 19 years old, he was offered the opportunity to manage the second-most northern outpost of the Hudson’s Bay Company in Sugluk, now known as Salluit, Quebec.

After five years as a fur trader in the Arctic, where he lived closely with local Inuit, he returned south to London, Ontario, to train in radio communications, eventually leading him to Ottawa where he met his beloved wife Belva and raised their five children.

The park is located on Paseana Place in the Fernbank area. It’s a small park that’s perfect for quiet contemplation and meditation.

October 2025: Multicultural & Human Rights Calendar

We publish a monthly calendar listing the main commemorative dates of various religions and cultures, as well as important dates related to strengthening human rights and diversity.

October’s month-long observances include:

Global Diversity Awareness Month

Women’s History Month

LGBTQ+ History Month

German Heritage Month

Canadian Islamic History Month

Latin American Heritage Month

Plus important dates like Yom Kuppur, Thanksgiving, and the start of Diwali. Click here to see the full calendar…

Tree planting event

Eco West Enders is partnering with the City of Ottawa to help with reforestation efforts in the community. You can join on Saturday, October 18 at 9:00am at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road) to help plant 175 trees. The City will provide all necessary equipment for planting, including shovels and mulch. Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather (as it will go ahead rain or shine) and bring gloves if needed. For more info contact kirri.lean@gmail.com.

RSV immunization

Ottawa Public Health (OPH), CHEO, and local birthing hospitals – including The Ottawa Hospital, Hôpital Montfort, and Queensway Carleton Hospital – are urging parents to immunize eligible infants and high-risk children against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this fall. RSV is a common virus that affects the lungs and airways and is the most common cause of a chest infection called bronchiolitis. While many infants and young children with RSV can recover quickly, some may develop a severe infection that can be life threatening and can lead to hospitalization. RSV remains one of the most frequent reasons for hospitalizations among children under the age of one. More information…

Ontario breast cancer screening for women 40+

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Canadian women. But when caught early, it’s highly treatable. That’s why Ontario now allows women 40+ to self-refer for a yearly mammogram. You can book an appointment with Queensway Carleton Hospital: Call today at 613-721-4711 ext. 3. Watch this video from QCH’s CIO Lindsay Wyers to see what a mammo is really like. And share this important message with your friends, family, and networks—because awareness saves lives!

Ottawa’s new Cultural Plan – share your feedback

In 2025, the City of Ottawa began developing its first city-wide Culture Plan since 2012 to better support the evolving needs of our diverse communities. The goal has been to hear directly from residents, artists and cultural workers across Ottawa about what culture means to them, what they want to see more of and how the City can better support cultural access, participation and expression in all its forms. They’ve launched an online survey for residents and we encourage you to complete the survey and share your feedback.

Construction info for 1883 Stittsville Main (at Parade)

Mattamy Homes will soon begin construction of its Traditions II subdivision. The development includes seven 12-unit buildings, for a total of 84 stacked townhomes. Here’s information from Mattamy Homes about construction plans and how the work will impact residents…

Fall workshop on Complete Communities

On November 5, Ecology Ottawa and Walkable Ottawa are hosting a community workshop at Carleton University to explore how neighbourhoods can provide more of what people need close to home—shops, services, and public amenities within a short walk. We’ll discuss 15-minute neighbourhoods, complete communities, and how we can advocate for a greater mix of shopping options and public amenities. The evening will open with a short presentation, followed by interactive breakout sessions. Please RSVP here.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower