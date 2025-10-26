COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Keeping you informed, Councillor Gower is sharing information and events for this week. The City will be tabling the 2026 budget at the November 12th City Council meeting and Councillor Gower is asking for your feedback with a survey, hosting informative pop-up meetings and you can share your feedback in an email to him (contact info below). The Councillor is pleased to say that Robert Grant Avenue is now open. Did you know that the amount of waste sent to the landfill has lessened? Find out why below. Three important meetings will be hosted by the Councillor in November – for details see below. There will be a Household Hazardous Waste drop-off event on November 1st at the Westbrook Snow Dump location. Prepare to get spooked on November 1st when the Stittsville Pumpkin Parade takes place at Village Square Park. A Primary Care Provider Recruitment and Retention Strategy has been approved by City Council. Nominations are now open for the City’s Commemorative Naming Program. A new Catholic elementary school site plan application has been received by the City. A Site Plan Control application for the property at 815 Rogers Griffiths Avenue has been received by the City. A new strategy for climate change has been approved by the Environment Committee called Climate Ready Ottawa. Small businesses can now have more success with a new on-line tool from the City of Ottawa. Should you require assistance or an issue relevant to the City, contact Councillor Gower at the contact information below.

Share your feedback and priorities for the 2026 City Budget

The 2026 City of Ottawa budget will be tabled at City Council on November 12, kicking off consultation and committee meetings leading up to the final adoption on December 10. Over the next few weeks we want to hear from Stittsville residents about their priorities for city services and spending.

There are three ways that you can share your feedback:

1) Take our budget survey

This is a quick 5-question survey for Stittsville residents to help us understand what’s important to you. Click here…

2) Attend one of our pop-up events

We’re holding “pop-up” events around Stittsville on November 8, 22, and 29 where you can drop in and share your feedback and questions about the budget, or any other local issue that’s on your mind. Locations will be announced soon.

3) Contact us

You can always share your feedback by email or phone. Here’s how to contact me…

Robert Grant Avenue is open!

The barricades came down and the new stretch of Robert Grant Avenue is now open from Abbott to Hazeldean. It will take a few weeks for traffic patterns to transition, and we expect that this will relieve a lot of the pressure on Iber Road, Abbott Street, and even Terry Fox.



(A reminder to parents dropping off or picking up kids at École Paul Desmarais: please do not let kids in or out while you’re in the traffic circle, and follow the “no parking” and “no stopping” signage.)

We’re sending less to the landfill

Good news: New data from the City of Ottawa shows that the amount of waste that residents are sending to the landfill has been trending downwards since the new 3-item garbage limit was introduced in September 2024.

Garbage tonnage sent to the landfill decreased by 15,000 tonnes during the first 8 months of 2025, compared to the same timeframe in 2024. That’s about 25% lower than in 2022. This reduction has not been accompanied by a corresponding increase in incidents of illegal dumping. Read more about the data here…

Less waste heading to the landfill is good for the environment, it means we’re recycling and composting more, and it extends the life of the Trail Road Landfill, which lowers costs to residents. Thank you to residents for your patience and co-operation during this transition.

Panels, workshops & information meetings

A reminder about three meetings for Stittsville residents coming up in November:

November 10: Are we ready? Adapting to climate change and growth

A panel discussion featuring representatives from Ottawa Hydro, Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority, EnviroCentre, the City of Ottawa’s Climate Change Unit and Emergency Management team. Info & registration…

November 13: Carp Road construction update

An update on the latest design and construction timeline for the Carp Road widening project. The meeting will be at Hall A at Tony Graham Recreation Complex (100 Charlie Rogers Place) starting at 7:00pm. More information…

November 19: Anti-fraud presentation by O.P.P.

In collaboration with the Ontario Provincial Police, our office is hosting a community-wide information evening on anti-fraud and scam prevention. Info & registration…

NOVEMBER 1: Household hazardous waste drop-off

The City of Ottawa is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste drop-off event:

Saturday, November 1

Westbrook Snow Dump Facility

200 Westbrook Road

8:00am to 4:00pm

For information on household hazardous waste, visit ottawa.ca/HHW.

November 1: Stittsville Pumpkin Parade

Bring your jack-o’-lanterns to the Stittsville Pumpkin Parade being held at the Village Square Park on Saturday, November 1 at 6:30 P.M. Fun for the whole family with hundreds of lit pumpkins and prizes for the best pumpkin! Donations to the Food Bank would be most welcome! For further information, click here. This event is one of the recipients of a Stittsville Community Micro-Grant for 2025.

Council approves plan to attract primary care providers to Ottawa

Council approved a Primary Care Provider Recruitment and Retention Strategy to attract more family doctors and other primary care providers to Ottawa. The strategy outlines 10 actions the City will take, including creating a new primary care recruitment and retention ambassador position. More info…

City now accepting commemorative naming applications

The City’s Commemorative Naming Program is now accepting applications to nominate people, histories and legacies that have helped shape Ottawa’s community. The nomination period runs until December 2. More info…

620 Triangle Street: Site Plan Control application for a new Catholic elementary school

The City of Ottawa has received a Site Plan Control application for 620 Triangle Street, located at the intersection of Honeylocust Avenue and Triangle Street. The Ottawa Catholic School Board is planning to build a new elementary school. More info…

815 Roger Griffiths Avenue: Site Plan Control application

The City of Ottawa has received a Site Plan Control application for the property at 815 Rogers Griffiths Avenue in the Mapleton community. Richraft is planning two 3-storey apartment buildings and 63 stacked townhomes. More info…

Committee approves Climate Ready Ottawa strategy to address top climate risks

The Environment Committee approved Climate Ready Ottawa: a new strategy to help prepare Ottawa for the growing impacts of climate change. Projections show climate change will intensify, with more extreme heat events, heavier rainfall and severe weather in the years ahead. The long-term strategy includes a five-year action plan (2026-2030) focused on protecting people, infrastructure and essential services from the biggest climate risks, such as flooding, extreme heat, changing seasons and severe weather. More info…

New online tool is in place to help Ottawa’s small businesses succeed at every stage

If you are starting or buying a small business, or looking for ways to grow your business, the City of Ottawa Small Business Navigator is a new one-stop shop to find the tools and resources you need. You can find answers to the questions you didn’t even know you were supposed to ask. More info…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower