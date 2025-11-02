COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

November has arrived, the month we remember our Veterans by wearing a poppy. Stittsville Legion veterans, members and volunteers will be in the community selling poppies to support our Veterans and their family members. Please stop to thank them and donate to the Poppy Fund. Below are some of the highlights being shared by Councillor Gower this week. He shares the situation with the speed cameras. An upcoming panel is being hosted by the Councillor regarding climate change. Volunteers are need to help out during the skating season at some of the local outdoor rinks. The Ontario Provincial Police, in collaboration with Councillor Gower, are holding a anti-fraud and scam prevention presentation later in November. Councillor Gower is reminding residents to provide feedback on the 2026 City of Ottawa budget. If you require assistance, please contact Councillor Gower or the City at the contact information below.

Legion Poppy Campaign + Remembrance Day

Friday marked the launch of this year’s Legion Poppy Campaign. I joined MP Bruce Fanjoy, MPP George Darouze, and members of the Branch Executive for a special “First Poppy” ceremony at the Stittsville Legion.

Watch for veterans and volunteers from the Legion at local stores this week, and make sure you pick up your poppy and thank them for their service. The poppy is distributed freely to all who wish to wear one, and the Legion gratefully accepts donations to the Poppy Fund. Proceeds support veterans and their families.

And please join us for the Stittsville Remembrance Day ceremony on Tuesday, November 11, 2:00pm at the Cenotaph on Warner-Colpitts Lane in front of Johnny Leroux Arena.

Road safety reminders

The Provincial government has now passed legislation banning speed cameras in school zones. This is a huge step backwards for community safety in Ontario.

The City of Ottawa and other municipalities are continuing to push back and deciding on next steps. In the meantime, the speed cameras will remain operational until the legislation comes into effect, expected later this month.

I would like to remind all drivers to:

Please slow down and do not exceed the speed limit, especially in school zones and residential streets.

Follow all “no parking” and “no stopping” signs. They are in place to ensure the safety of pedestrians and drivers.

Follow the directions of all crossing guards.

Don’t drive impaired, and don’t drive while distracted.

November 10: Are we ready? Adapting to climate change and growth

We’re hosting a panel discussion on how Ottawa is preparing for changes due to climate change, population growth and other challenges. How will our infrastructure and services need to adapt in the future? And what are governments and other organizations doing to be prepared?

Our panel will include representatives from:

Hydro Ottawa

Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority

EnviroCentre

City of Ottawa’s Climate Change Unit

City of Ottawa Emergency Management

Each organization will provide a presentation about their focus area, followed by a short panel discussion. Residents will have an opportunity to ask questions as well.

Monday, November 10, 2025

7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Stittsville Lions Hall

1339 Stittsville Main Street

Free registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/are-we-ready-adapting-to-climate-change-and-growth-tickets-1828664257019

Volunteer opportunity: Outdoor rinks

It won’t be long before colder winter weather is here, so it’s time to start recruiting volunteers to help out at Stittsville’s outdoor rinks. All of the rinks are maintained 100% by community volunteers. If you’d like to help out with snow clearing, flooding, maintenance or programming at these rinks, please contact our team at glen.gower@ottawa.ca and we’ll connect you with the rink operators.

We especially need more helpers at Coyote Run Park, Trustee M. Curry Park, and Mary Durling Park this year.

NOVEMBER 13: Carp Road construction update

City staff will be holding a meeting on Thursday, November 13 to provide an update on the latest design and construction timeline for the Carp Road widening project. The meeting will be at Hall A at Tony Graham Recreation Complex (100 Charlie Rogers Place). Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. to allow time to review the displays before the presentation begins at 7:30 p.m. More information…

Preliminary construction work is already underway, and residents will see more intensive work in 2026, starting with an upgrade to the Carp-Hazeldean intersection, with safety and accessibility improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

Ottawa Public Health issues measles alert

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is investigating two additional confirmed measles infections involving Ottawa residents. These new infections are linked to previously reported individuals who tested positive for measles. At this time, the risk to the general population remains low. Read more…

November 19: Anti-fraud presentation by OPP

In collaboration with the Ontario Provincial Police, our office is hosting a community-wide information evening on anti-fraud and scam prevention on November 19 at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 2 Mulkins Street.Info & registration…

Share your feedback and priorities for the 2026 City Budget

The 2026 City of Ottawa budget will be tabled at City Council on November 12. Over the next few weeks we want to hear from Stittsville residents about their priorities for city services and spending. Click here to take our budget survey or visit us at an upcoming drop-in event.

CONSTRUCTION NOTICE: Rouncey sidewalk upgrades

The City of Ottawa will be improving sidewalk safety and accessibility on Rouncey Road, at the intersections of Tapadero and Westphalian. Construction is expected to begin in November and be completed by the end of December 2025. Read more…

Maintenance near the Granite Ridge stormwater pond

Tree removal and pruning is taking place near the Granite Ridge Pond on Iber, and on the other side of Iber along the downstream channel. The work is in advance of more extensive maintenance planned for 2026. Read more…

November 2025: Multicultural and human rights calendar

We publish a monthly calendar listing the main commemorative dates of various religions and cultures, as well as important dates related to strengthening human rights and diversity. Click here for the November calendar…

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower