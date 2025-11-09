COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Winter has certainly arrived to start the new week – stay safe when travelling the roads. Councillor Gower is keeping residents up-to-date with upcoming meetings and events. An important information session on the Carp Road widening project will affect many residents and businesses will be held on November 13th. Huntmar Drive will also see road construction beginning on November 16th. On November 19th the Ontario Provincial Police will be hosting a workshop on anti-fraud and scam prevention. The Councillor has asked for your feedback on the City’s 2026 budget and is extending the time for you to provide your comments. Do you have a carbon monoxide detector? Starting January 1st all homes in Ontario must increase the number of detectors as required. The annual Greenfield Residential Land Survey is available and you can find out more below. The Planning and Housing Committee has recommended a refused for an Official Plan amendment application to expand the urban boundary – more below. Should you require assistance regarding municipal issues, feel free to contact the Councillor’s office at the contact information below.

November 13: Carp Road construction meeting

A reminder about Thursday’s meeting about upcoming Carp Road construction. It’s in Hall A at Tony Graham Recreation Complex (100 Charlie Rogers Place). Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. to allow time to review the displays before the presentation begins at 7:30 p.m. (If you can’t attend the meeting, you can check out the plans at ottawa.ca/CarpWidening, which will be posted later this week.)

The full project includes new lanes from Hazeldean to the 417, along with sidewalks, multi-use pathways, intersection upgrades, plus the installation of new sanitary and storm sewers and watermain.

Preliminary construction work is already underway, and residents will see more intensive work in 2026, starting with an upgrade to the Carp-Hazeldean intersection, with safety and accessibility improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

It’s a much-needed project and has been our top transportation-related priority in Stittsville for several years now – but it will mean a lot of disruption for residents who use Carp Road for travel, and to the residents and businesses along the route. We expect the full project to take 4-5 years to complete.

Huntmar construction

Starting on Sunday, November 16, the northbound lane of Huntmar Drive will be closed between Maple Grove and Palladium so that crews can begin work to widen the paved shoulder. The work is needed to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as winter maintenance vehicles. Detours will be in place from approximately November 16-26 so that the work can be completed ahead of winter.

November 19: O.P.P. anti-fraud workshop

We’re hosting an anti-fraud and scam prevention workshop with the Ontario Provincial Police on November 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 2 Mulkins St. (just off Stittsville Main). Scams affect not only seniors, but many other residents of all ages, genders, and backgrounds. This event is free and open to everyone. Please register in advance.

City budget 2026

The Draft 2026 Operating and Capital budgets for the City of Ottawa will be tabled on Wednesday at City Council. My team and I will be posting about highlights for Stittsville residents once we’ve had a chance to review the documents.

Thank you to everyone who has filled out our City Budget Survey so far. We’re going to leave the survey open for another week or two. We are also hosting two more drop-in activities where you can drop in and share your feedback and questions about the budget, or any other local issue that’s on your mind.

Saturday, November 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at No Frills (30 Iber Road)

Saturday, November 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (location to be announced)

The law is changing for carbon monoxide alarms

As of January 1, 2026, changes to the Ontario Fire Code will require increased carbon monoxide (CO) alarm detection in homes. CO is a silent killer: it’s colourless, odourless, tasteless and can be deadly when inhaled in high concentrations. It’s produced when fuels like wood, gas, oil, or propane don’t burn completely. Without proper ventilation, CO can build up indoors, making a working carbon monoxide alarm essential for home safety. More info…

Stittsville greenfield residential land survey

The annual Greenfield Residential Land Survey gives a snapshot of vacant land that has been designated for future development in suburban Ottawa, including Stittsville. The provincial government requires cities to have a 15-year supply of residential land to accommodate future growth. As of July 1, 2024, Ottawa had enough land to accommodate an estimated 69,736 homes in the next 15 years, above the provincial target. Read more, including future development land in Stittsville…

Urban boundary expansion

The Planning and Housing Committee recommended refusal last week of an Official Plan amendment application to expand the urban boundary near Barrhaven. The landowner is trying to take advantage of new rules introduced by the provincial government in 2024 that make it easier for landowners to develop in the suburbs. I wrote about this change last year, which I see as a very poor approach to planning by the province.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower