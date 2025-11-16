COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Councillor Gower shared that “both of our events last week were really well-attended – our “Are We Ready” panel and our Carp Road construction event”. Participation is important to ensure you are informed and these sessions provide opportunities to give your feedback on the work that the City is performing. This week, the Councillor is sharing details from the 2026 Ottawa Budget and a variety of investments coming to Stittsville. Recycling is being expanded for the city of Ottawa on January 1st – the details are below. Have you received your free vaccines for flu and COVID? They are now available for all residents at your local pharmacy, community clinics or from your doctor. Don’t miss out on learning more about anti-fraud and scam prevention at the workshop the Councillor is hosting with the Ontario Provincial Police on November 19th. A recap of the November 13th information session on the Carp Road widening project can be found below. The Deschênes-Poitras Red Barn Dental is supporting the Stittsville Food Bank and Toy Mountain this holiday season. They are a drop-off location for donations. If you would like to help out at Stittsville’s outdoor rinks, the information is below. November is Radon Action Month – test your homes for radon gas this winter. Is you have a municipal issue or require information, reach out to Councillor Gower’s office at the contact information below.

2026 Budget Highlights for Stittsville

Last week the City’s Draft Budget 2026 was tabled at City Council. In case you don’t have time to sift through hundreds of pages of budget information, we’ve put together a few highlights here.

At a high level, the overall budget includes a $5.2 billion operating budget and a capital budget of $1.9 billion. The overall net tax increase is 3.75%, including transit, policing, and all other areas.

City-wide investments include $3.3-million for new paramedics, by-law and regulatory personnel; a significant increase in funding to the Ottawa Police Service for 25 new officers and provide more coverage in all communities, including Stittsvile; an additional $135 million for roads investments in resurfacing and preservation; $25.4 million for new sidewalks; and $23 million to help build more affordable housing.

A sample of Stittsville investments include $11.2 million for road projects including Carp Road construction; Construction of the Stittsville Main extension from Maple Grove to Derreen; and design of upgrades to Stittsville Main Street from Hazeldean to Bobcat; $6.5 million for the new Fernbank District Park; $919,000 for road resurfacing; $836,400 for upgrades to intersections including Fernbank @ Cope/Edenwylde and Fernbank @ Goldhawk; $321,000 for new rinkboards at CARDELREC; and $229,000 for a new play structure at Stitt Street Park.

Click here for more Stittsville budget details…

NOTEBOOK: Expanded recycling options coming to Ontario residents on January 1

Expanded recycling options are coming to Ontario residents on January 1. Plastic bags, foam packaging, and toothpaste tubes are among the new items being accepted in Ottawa. Ottawa residents are already sending substantially less to the landfill, and my hope is that this expanded recycling program will reduce that even further. Read more…

Get your flu and COVID-19 shots!

COVID-19 and flu vaccines are now available to everyone in Ontario aged six months and older. The vaccines are free and are available from your primary care provider, pharmacist, or community clinics run by Ottawa Public Health.

Last week I dropped in to see Avish Shah at Whole Health Pharmacy on Stittsville Main Street to get my flu and COVID shots. And it didn’t hurt a bit!

November 19: O.P.P. anti-fraud workshop

We’re hosting an anti-fraud and scam prevention workshop with the Ontario Provincial Police on November 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 2 Mulkins St. (just off Stittsville Main). Scams affect not only seniors, but many other residents of all ages, genders, and backgrounds. This event is free and open to everyone. Please register in advance.

RECAP: Carp Road construction update meeting

Residents and business owners packed the room on November 13 to get an update from City staff on the latest design and construction timeline for the Carp Road widening project.

We’ve posted the meeting slides, design maps, and more information from the meeting here…

Toy Mountain drop-off

The Deschênes-Poitras Red Barn Dental is supporting the Stittsville Food Bank and Toy Mountain this holiday season. They are a drop-off location for donations of canned food, baby food, diapers, and feminine hygiene products. For Toy Mountain, please bring a new, unwrapped toy and place it under the Christmas tree in their reception area by December 16. Each toy donation enters you into a draw for an electric toothbrush, with the winner announced in January 2026. Red Barn Dental is at 6255 Hazeldean Road, just east of Carp Road. You can also donate online at ToyMountain.ca or at stittsvillefoodbank.ca.

Rink volunteer recruitment

All of Stittsville’s outdoor rinks are maintained 100% by community volunteers. If you’d like to help out with snow clearing, flooding, maintenance or programming at these rinks, please contact our team at glen.gower@ottawa.ca and we’ll connect you with the rink operators.

November is Radon Action Month

Ottawa residents are encouraged to test their homes for radon gas this winter to ensure levels do not exceed Health Canada guidelines. Long-term exposure to high levels of this harmful gas can cause lung cancer, and smoking can increase this risk by tenfold or more. The only way to know if you are being exposed to radon gas is to test for it. For more information, visit ottawapublichealth.ca/radon.

Navigating ADHD, a free workshop for families

November 27 from 6:30–8:00 p.m. at the Western Ottawa Community Resource Centre (2 MacNeil Court). This event offers an information session for parents and caregivers led by PLEO and WOCRC, focusing on strategies to support children and youth with ADHD. At the same time, children and youth ages 5–17 will participate in a Heroes Circle class that blends martial arts with breathing and relaxation techniques to build resilience. Families attend together, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. For details or to register, email lorusso@wocrc.ca.

Kichi Zìbì Mìkan

The LRT Stage 2 team re-opened the Kichi Zìbì Mìkan to two lanes in both directions on Monday. This is welcome news for OC Transpo customers who travel between Lincoln Fields and Dominion, and it’s a marker of the progress on LRT construction. Stage 2 to Moodie Station is expected to open in early 2027.

Huntmar construction

Huntmar Road northbound will be closed from Maple Grove Road to Palladium Drive from until November 26 for road repair work to widen the eastern paved shoulder. The southbound lane will stay open for vehicles. More info…

Engagement opportunities

Current City engagement opportunities include:

Volunteers needed for the Parade of Lights

The Stittsville Village Association is looking for volunteers to help out at the Stittsville’s 2025 Parade of Lights! The parade is on December 6, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. on Stittsville Main Street. All volunteers must be minimum 15 years of age or be accompanied by an adult if younger. Volunteer hours can be signed for this event. The parade is on December 6, 2025 and volunteers are needed from approximately 5:30pm-11:00pm. (Various shifts are available.) Click here to sign up!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311.