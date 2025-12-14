COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week Councillor Gower and his team extend Holiday Wishes and a Hanukkah message to residents. He also shares the office hours during the holiday season and alternative contact information should you require assistance. The generosity of the community shines again with the donations received during the OC Transpo ‘Fill the Bus’ event. The Councillor shares details on the approved City’s 2026 Budget. Note that recycling changes begin on January 1, 2026. OC Transpo winter schedule and route changes start on December 21st. A new Catholic high school school is proposed for west of Walmart at 5431 Fernbank Road. A Zoning By-law Amendment application has been received by the City for the south east corner of Hazeldean Road and Savage Drive. The Ottawa Police are reminding residents to stay safe during winter activities. The Councillor also reminds residents to purchase firewood locally. And, should you require assistance, the Councillor and staff can be reached at the contact information below.

Happy Holidays!

As we wrap up 2025 and look ahead to 2026, our team would like to wish you and your loved ones a safe and happy holiday season. Every day we are reminded of how lucky we are to live in this amazing community, and we are thankful for the generosity and welcoming spirit of Stittsville residents. Best wishes from all of us on Team Stittsville.

Our office will be closed starting December 24 and will re-open on January 5. If you have an urgent matter during that time, please call 3-1-1 or place an online request at ottawa.ca/3-1-1. The call centre is staffed 24/7 to report a pothole, broken streetlight, missed garbage pick-up, vandalism, animal control, or any other city concern.

Hanukkah sameach!

Wishing everyone in Stittsville’s Jewish community eight nights filled with light, joy, and togetherness. May the candles remind us of hope and resilience, and may this season bring peace and happiness to all. This year, Hanukkah starts at sundown on Sunday, December 14, and will end at sundown on Monday, December 22.

OC Transpo Food Drive for the Stittsville Food Bank

A big thanks to everyone who brought a donation on Saturday “fill the bus” for the 41st Annual OC Transpo Food Drive. Thanks to all of the volunteers who helped out at both Brown’s Independent and No Frills. Over 4,400 grocery items were collected for the Stittsville Food Bank along with more than $3,700 in cash donations. You can continue to drop off donations in the bins at local grocery stores or outside of our ward office at CARDELREC-Goulbourn.

Council approves Ottawa’s 2026 Budget

Last week City Council approved the 2026 budget, including a $5.2-billion operating budget, a capital budget of $1.9 billion and an overall net tax increase of 3.75%. The average urban and suburban homeowner would pay an additional $166 per year.

The budget is focused on enhancing emergency services, providing reliable infrastructure systems and waste management that safeguards our environment. It will enhance roadways, sidewalks, cycling lanes and transit, and it will deliver more affordable homes and support for Ottawa’s most vulnerable residents.

More info:

Recycling changes coming January 1

A reminder that recycling is going provincial on January 1, 2026. Under regulations from the Government of Ontario, responsibility for collecting and processing recycling across Ontario will transfer to Circular Materials. Their contractor, Miller Waste, will be collecting your blue and black bins.

This means that the City of Ottawa will no longer be responsible for collecting your blue and black bins. Circular Materials has provided responses to frequently asked questions about the change and what it means for residents…

OC Transpo winter service changes

OC Transpo winter services changes take effect on December 21.

Frequency and schedule changes will be made on some routes to reflect ridership levels and improve connections.

Some routes will have minor routing adjustments to better meet riders’ needs.

Select school trips will see minor changes to trip times to better align with bell times and ridership levels.

Adjusted holiday service will be in effect from December 22 through January 2.

More information…

Site plan control for a new Catholic high school

The City of Ottawa received a Site Plan Control application for 5431 Fernbank Road, where the Ottawa Catholic School Board is proposing to develop a three-storey high school. The site is located between Cope and Fernbank, just west of the Walmart plaza. More info…

Hazeldean @ Savage Zoning By-law amendment

The City of Ottawa has received a Zoning By-law Amendment application for the property located on the south east corner of Hazeldean and Savage. The proposal includes three new buildings on the site with a total of 456 new apartments and commercial space. More info…

Update: Provincial Highway Maintenance Patrol Yard

The Ministry of Transportation Ontario (MTO) has completed a site selection and environmental assessment study for an expanded Highway Maintenance Patrol Yard (MPY) to house the staff, equipment, and materials used to maintain highways. One of the recommendations is to construct a new yard on MTO-owned lands north of the Connections community. More info…

Stay safe this 2025 winter season: ice, trail, and winter activity safety tips

With winter in full swing, the Ottawa Police Service reminds residents to exercise caution during seasonal activities and follow essential precautions to stay safe. Tips & info…

Keep your firewood local

Fireplaces and woodstoves are entering their busy season. Please remember to keep your firewood local. Burn it where you buy it: Not only does this support local businesses but it helps protect our trees as moving firewood in from other areas can greatly contribute to the spread of many different diseases and pests.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower