COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This past week showed just how a Canadian winter can bring all variations of weather and residents should be prepared for anything. In this week’s update, Councillor Gower is sharing some of the Ward 6 priorities with three at the top of his list. Stittsville is fortunate to have many outdoor rinks thankfully maintained by volunteers from our community – the Councillor shares a link to their locations. The City is seeking your feedback on the proposed renewal plan for the Stitt Street Park. OC Transpo provided an update on bus service delivery and an action plan this past week and the Councillor shares his comments. It’s time to visit the Vacant Unit Tax declaration portal to make your declaration. Community groups are invited to submit project proposals under the Community-led Greening Initiatives and Gardening Program. He also shares the Ottawa Police Service report on dangerous driving behaviours in neighbourhoods across Ottawa through their District Traffic Units and Road Safety Unit. Having problems with your garbage pick-up or bins, the Councillor shares the contact information you need to know to make a report. And, as usual, should you require assistance, the Councillor and his staff can be reached at the contact information below.

Stittsville Community Micro-Grants

As we kick off the new year, I’ve been thinking about our ward priorities for 2026. At a high level, there are three main areas where my team and I will be focused:

Stittsville-Kanata Health Hub: We made good progress last year, and we need to keep the momentum going to get this to the finish line. Community events: We have a big list of events and activities planned for 2026 including our annual Stittsville Volunteer Awards and the Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival. Community development and capacity: Working with residents, community groups, and local businesses who are making Stittsville an even better place to live, and to get more people involved in our community.

Related to that last item, we’re now accepting applications from Stittsville residents for the 2026 Stittsville Community Micro-Grant program.

The program provides grants of up to $200 for qualifying projects that benefit residents and neighbourhoods in Stittsville. Examples of eligible projects include yoga in the park, a craft market, an art display, a workshop, a community movie night, or other activities that bring people together and foster a greater sense of community. A total of $2,000 in funding is available, with a maximum of $200 per applicant.

For more information, visit my web site. Deadline to apply is February 20.

A list of outdoor rinks in Stittsville

Skating is a great way to stay active during the winter months, and there are plenty of rinks in Stittsville to lace ’em up and get some practice. This year we have 16 outdoor rinks in our community, including new outdoor rinks at Mark Yakabuski Park (Fernbank) and Silas Bradley Park (Edenwylde). Click here for a list and map of all outdoor rinks in Stittsville…

Every rink is maintained 100% by community volunteers – so please say a big “THANK YOU” to your neighbours for their help. If you’d like to help out with snow clearing, flooding, maintenance or programming at these rinks, please contact our team at glen.gower@ottawa.ca and we’ll connect you with the rink operators.

January 24: Bring your ideas for Stitt Street Park

The City of Ottawa is looking for your feedback on the concept design for the renewal of the Stitt Street Park. The existing play structure is at the end of its lifespan and does not meet current safety and accessibility requirements.

We’re holding an on-site consultation for neighbours on Saturday, January 24 at the park (19 Stitt Street), from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Bring your ideas and help design the park. Kids and parents are welcome.

(You can also download a PDF file of the concept plans and take a survey at engage.ottawa.ca to share your feedback.)

OC Transpo: Update on bus service delivery and action plan

OC Transpo issued a memo last week after a higher-than-usual number of bus cancellations. It’s due to a shortage of buses, due to three main factors:

Age of fleet = more complex and lengthier maintenance = buses out of service for longer Ongoing challenges to recruit licensed mechanics resulting in a backlog of repairs. Supply chain issues impacting the delivery of new Zero Emission Buses (ZEBs).

Added to those factors last week: winter weather and significant traffic congestion, plus LRT issues during peak hours on at least two days this week.

It’s not good, and it’s having a significant impact on passengers. I’ve received a lot of feedback from residents this week. The update from OC Transpo outlines plans & initiatives that are in progress. OC says that we will see “noticeable and consistent improvements in service delivery for customers” in the coming days, weeks, and months. You can read the memo here…

Also: Mayor Sutcliffe and I have asked OC Transpo to share weekly updates on fleet availability going forward, to provide council and residents with as much information as possible about the bus service and impacts on passengers.

Vacant Unit Tax declaration portal is now open

The Vacant Unit Tax declaration portal is now open on ottawa.ca. If you’re a property owner, remember to take a few minutes to complete your declaration ahead of the deadline.

Email reminders, using previous year declaration contact information, and paper notices are scheduled to be distributed to property owners. The declaration deadline is March 19, 2026. A reminder that declarations are required annually.

The Vacant Unit Tax is encourages homeowners to maintain, occupy or rent their properties, thereby increasing the housing supply. It’s one of the tools the City of Ottawa is using to address the affordable housing crisis, and revenue from this tax is used to support affordable housing initiatives.

And it appears to be working: The latest data shows that over 1,600 vacant units were returned to the market, and over $10-million per year is being generated for new affordable housing construction. Read more…

Applications for Ottawa’s community-led greening initiatives and gardening program

The City of Ottawa is inviting community groups to submit project proposals under the Community-led Greening Initiatives and Gardening Program. This program allows communities to create or expand gardens and greening projects on City land. Projects may include community-led food gardens, pollinator and native plant gardens, rain gardens, ornamental gardens and gardening that reduces the need for irrigation. Other greening initiatives, such as projects that help manage invasive species, may be eligible when connected to a garden or greening project. More information…

Ottawa Police traffic enforcement

The Ottawa Police Service has realigned traffic resources into District Traffic Units and a Road Safety Unit to address ongoing traffic safety concerns across the city. Since becoming operational at the end of December, these units have been actively working in neighbourhoods across the city to target dangerous driving behaviours.

From December 19 to 31, officers engaged in 1,383 enforcement actions city-wide, including 487 Provincial Offence Notices (Part I), 777 warnings, and 119 Part III summonses (requiring a mandatory court appearance).

From January 1 to January 6, officers engaged in 822 enforcement actions city-wide, including 347 Provincial Offence Notices (Part I), 394 warnings, and 81 Part III summonses (requiring a mandatory court appearance).

You can report garbage and green bin issues online

Whether you’re dealing with a missed garbage or green bin collection or need a new green bin, the City of Ottawa’s online option is the quickest way to submit your request.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower