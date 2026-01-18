COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Another week has passed and Councillor Gower is sharing this week’s updates with the community. He thanks all the city staff and contractors clearing the snow, as well as residents who followed the parking ban, and shares some reminders for residents; join and support Lionhearts for this year’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser; on January 26th OC Transpo is holding an information session for residents; tips for selling or buying online; the new City Zoning By-law will be brought up in Council this coming week; a consultation with residents for the Stitt Park takes place on January 24th; he also shares a link to the 17 outdoor rinks in Stittsville; the plan for the Ottawa Catholic School Board’s new elementary school is approved; what safety helmets should you be wearing when enjoying sports; Council approved next steps to purchase the Capital Region Resource Recovery Centre; and the process for Block Party permits has changed. If you need assistance with an issue, please get in touch with the Councillor’s office at the contact information below.

Some snow reminders

A big thank you to all of the City staff and contractors who are involved in snow clearing operations. They’ve been working flat-out over the past couple of weeks responding to storm after storm. And thank you to residents for co-operating with the winter parking ban restrictions.

A few reminders about snow clearing:

Canada Post is responsible for clearing snow near their mailboxes. You can send them a service request here…

On garbage days, make sure your bins are not blocking sidewalks or roads so that plows can get by

The city shares updates on snow clearing plans and operations during every storm at Ottawa.ca. You can also check to see standards for when roads and sidewalks get plowed.

For more info about winter parking plans, including alternate parking locations and to sign up for email alerts, visit Ottawa.ca.

Join us for the Coldest Night of the Year

Are you a part of a big-hearted business, group or family? We invite you to join team “Councillor Glen & Friends” in support of Lionhearts Inc. Ottawa at the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser on Saturday, February 28 in Stittsville. Lionhearts is an incredible Stittsville-based organization focused on food recovery and food security. They provide food to the Stittsville Food Bank, emergency shelters, and organizations across the city that serve low-income residents.

You can register or donate here: cnoy.org/location/ottawastittsville

When: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 4:00pm-7:00pm

Where: Starts and finishes at École Paul-Desmarais (Abbott East @ Robert Grant)

What: A family-friendly fundraising walk (2km or 5km) to raise money for Lionhearts Inc.

Registration is free! There is no cost to register or minimum fundraising amount. Our goal is to reach at least 200 walkers this year!

January 26: OC Transpo info session for Stittsville and Kanata residents

On Monday, January 26, I’ll join with Councillor Cathy Curry and Councillor Allan Hubley to co-hosting an OC Transpo info session for residents of Stittsville and Kanata. OC Transpo staff will be providing an update on the current status of transit city-wide, what we’ve been hearing from residents in the west end, and ongoing work to improve reliability and service over the short term and longer term. There will also be an opportunity for residents to ask questions during a Q&A session. More information & registration here…

Related: OC Transpo Weekly Update on the Bus Service Delivery Action Plan

Put your safety first when buying and selling online

The Ottawa Police Service reminds everyone to prioritize their personal safety while conducting online marketplace purchases and sales. Some tips:

Avoid inviting strangers to your home to complete a transaction.

Bring a friend and choose a well-lit public place with video surveillance—preferably a Safe Trade Zone (including at the police station at 211 Huntmar Drive)

Meet during daylight hours. Last-minute changes to the meeting location should be treated as a red flag.

Walk away from the exchange if you’re asked to go to a second, unfamiliar location.

Avoid meeting in vacant parking lots or secluded areas.

For more information, visit ottawapolice.ca/safetrade.

New zoning by-law comes to Council next week

One of the biggest policy files of this term will be coming to City Council next Wednesday: Ottawa’s new Zoning By-law. It’s the result of more than five years of consultation and development.

It’s meant to enact the policies of the Official Plan (2022) to help prepare the city for significant population growth over the next few decades. Some key updates include:

Simpler, easy-to-use zoning regulations based on building size and location instead of building type (e.g. duplex, semi-detached dwelling)

Straightforward permissions for midrise and highrise development near transit

Flexible parking policies to ensure market demand determines a development’s parking needs

Streamlined rules to gently increase density in existing neighbourhoods

Fewer restrictions on prefabricated and modular housing

Increased maximum building heights in strategic growth areas to align with the Official Plan

New permissions to encourage residential development aimed at seniors

Policies to encourage larger, family-sized units in four-to-six-unit buildings

For more information:

Check out Episode 7 of the City’s OttaTalk podcast to learn more about the new Zoning By-law and how it will lead to more affordable housing choices in Ottawa.

Consult the final draft of the new by-law and latest updates at Engage Ottawa.

Check out geoOttawa for the citywide updated zoning map. Be sure to turn on the “New Zoning By-law – FINAL DRAFT” option under “Zoning Resources”.

Read my guide for interpreting the new zoning by-law and how it impacts your neighbourhood.

January 24: Stitt Street Park consultation

City staff are looking for your feedback on the concept design for the renewal of the Stitt Street Park. We’re holding an on-site consultation for neighbours on January 24 at the park (19 Stitt Street), from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Bring your ideas and help design the park. Kids and families are welcome!

A list of outdoor rinks in Stittsville (2026)

An update to the info we shared in last week’s newsletter: There are 17 outdoor rinks operating in Stittsville this year. We’ve added the new rink at Bradley-Craig Park (Cranesbill Road) to our list. Every rink is maintained 100% by community volunteers – so please say a big “THANK YOU” to your neighbours for their help.

Catholic elementary school site plan approved

City planners have approved the site plan for the new Catholic elementary school in Stittsville, at the corner of Cranesbill and Triangle. The approval is an important milestone towards construction of the new school.

Winter safety helmet reminder

If you’re heading out to enjoy winter fun like skating, skiing, or sledding, remember to keep safety top of mind for yourself and your loved ones. A properly fitted helmet, used for the sport or the activity it is designed for, can help protect your head and reduce the risk of a serious brain injury. Did you know: A hockey helmet is best for both hockey and skating as it is made for the kind of falls that happen on ice. A ski helmet is designed for impacts most common in downhill skiing, and for use in cold weather. For information on choosing the right helmet, how to wear a helmet, when it’s time for a replacement and more, visit: Helmet Safety – Ottawa Public Health.

Council approves next steps to purchase future landfill site

City Council approved next steps to purchase the Capital Region Resource Recovery Centre (CRRRC), a privately owned waste management site in Ottawa’s east end. More info…

Changes to block party permits

If you’re planning a block party on your street this week, be aware of some changes to the permit process and requirements. A block party is defined as “closure of one segment of a local or collector road, for a period of one-day or less to host a social gathering for the persons residing on that segment of the road.” These changes are designed to make hosting community gatherings easier while ensuring safety and compliance. More info…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower