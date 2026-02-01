COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Hopefully the colder weather is past us and Wiarton Willie will see his shadow on February 2nd. This week Councillor Gower is pleased to share that the nomination period is open for the 2026 Stittsville Volunteer Awards. Are you a fire hydrant hero? Find out more below. February is Winter Walk Month – find out how students can use fun winter travels methods to get to school. The Councillor shares a reminder for residents who walk their dogs in Shea Woods. He also shares a follow-up for the OC Transpo information session. February’s Multicultural & Human Rights Calendar is available on Councillor Gower’s website with plenty of events to celebrate Black History Month. Join Councillor Gower and his team for the Coldest Night of the Year walk on Saturday, February 28th – details below. The New Zoning By-law was passed by City Council last week. Councillor Gower made comments to city staff regarding the Hazeldean Road-Savage Drive development and would like residents to read them on his website. The City received a Plan of Subdivision and Zoning By-law Amendment applications from Caivan for a residential subdivision to be located at 1770 and 1820 Shea Road. The Councillor met with faith leaders this past week in a roundtable conversation about what they’re seeing and hearing in our community and more. As always, don’t hesitate to reach out to Councillor Gower’s off should you require any assistance with municipal issues.

Nominations are open for the 2026 Stittsville Volunteer Awards

We’re very excited to launch the nomination period for the 2026 Stittsville Volunteer Awards.

Do you know a person, business or community group that has gone above and beyond to make a difference in Stittsville? We want to hear about them! The Stittsville Volunteer Awards are an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the dedication of volunteers in our community.

There are six categories of awards this year, including:

Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year

John Curry Memorial Youth of the Year

Senior of the Year

Teacher of the Year

Group of the Year

Business of the Year

Nomination deadline is February 27, 2026. Click here for more info…

Be a hydrant hero this winter!

In an emergency every second counts – and when a fire hydrant is covered in snow, crews lose precious time trying to dig it out.

If a fire hydrant is located on your property, you are responsible for ensuring nothing obstructs access to the hydrant. The City encourages you to be a hydrant hero this winter and keep your local hydrant clear of snow. Clearing 1.5 metres around a hydrant maintains access for our firefighters and helps them keep you, your family and your community safe.

Contractors are reminded to not pile snow over or against hydrants when clearing pathways and driveways in the winter. If you are unable to clear the hydrant on your property, please call 3-1-1 or make a service request via ottawa.ca/311/

Related:

Remember to clear deep snow away from exhaust vents around your home

Listen to an interview with Richard Leighton, Zone Supervisor with the Public Works Department, on the OttaTalk Podcast: When is My Plow Coming?

Celebrate Winter Walk Month!

Winter Walk Month is an event that encourages students to arrive at school by using fun winter travel methods on their way to school in the winter. Active transportation can help students concentrate in school, get fresh air and sun during the darker winter months, and keep the school zone safe!

Enjoy the quality time you get to spend with your family as you travel to school together! Check out this poster for activity ideas to celebrate Winter Walk Month.

A reminder for people who walk their dogs in Shea Woods

Many humans and their dogs enjoy walking and running in Shea Woods. The City of Ottawa has acquired 12.5 acres of the cedar forest to preserve as a permanent off-leash dog park.

The nearby church parking lot is private property, and is owned and maintained by Holy Spirit Catholic Parish.

For residents who are using the parking lot to access Shea Woods, please remember:

Keep your dogs on leash when in the parking lot.

Drive slowly.

Be responsible and pick up after your pet. (Dog waste can be disposed in a sealed, leak-proof bag in your green bin at home.)

Thank you for your co-operation!

RECAP: OC Transpo information session for Stittsville and Kanata residents

Last week, we co-hosted an OC Transpo information session for residents of Stittsville and Kanata. OC Transpo staff provided an update on the current status of transit city-wide, as well as an update on O-Train west-end extension construction and bus detours. They also outlined ongoing work to improve reliability and service over the short term and longer term. Thank you to residents who joined us. We’ve shared the presentation deck and full video from the meeting on my web site…

February 2026: Multicultural & Human Rights Calendar

February is Black History Month and there are lots of events and activities across the city to celebrate – check out Black History Ottawa for more info.

Also in February, we’ll mark the start of the Chinese New Year, we’ll celebrate National Flag Day, we’ll see the start of Lent, and the beginning of Ramadan. (Just to mention a few!) See the full calendar here…

Join us for the Coldest Night of the Year

Are you a part of a big-hearted business, group or family? We invite you to join team “Councillor Glen & Friends” in support of Lionhearts Inc. Ottawa at the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser on Saturday, February 28 in Stittsville. Lionhearts is an incredible Stittsville-based organization focused on food recovery and food security. They provide food to the Stittsville Food Bank, emergency shelters, and organizations across the city that serve low-income residents.

You can register or donate here: cnoy.org/location/ottawastittsville

When: Saturday, February 28, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Starts and finishes at École Paul-Desmarais (Abbott East @ Robert Grant)

What: A family-friendly fundraising walk (2km or 5km) to raise money for Lionhearts Inc.

Registration is free! There is no cost to register or minimum fundraising amount. Our goal is to reach at least 200 walkers this year!

Council approves (unanimously) Ottawa’s New Zoning By-law

City Council unanimously approved the New Zoning By-law last week. We spent hours and hours in meetings, going through the technical regulations like angular planes and minimum setbacks with a fine-tooth comb. It’s important, though, to keep this centred on what this is really all about: Making sure people have a place to live as our city grows. Read more…

My comments to staff on the Hazeldean-Savage development

Last week was the official deadline for comments on the proposed Zoning By-law Amendment for the proposed development at Hazeldean and Savage. I provided comments about several issues raised by residents including parking, building height, unit mix and affordability, and traffic safety. Read more…

1770 and 1820 Shea Road: Plan of Subdivision and Zoning By-law amendment application

The City of Ottawa has received Plan of Subdivision and Zoning By-law Amendment applications from Caivan for a residential subdivision. It would include a mix of detached homes and townhomes for a total of 360 homes, a new municipal park, a stormwater management facility, and a block reserved for the Faulkner Municipal Drain and its environmental protection buffer. No decision on this subdivision plan can be made unless Caivan is successful in their application to include this land in the City’s urban boundary. Read more…

(Left to right, Rev. Doug Kendall (St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church); Rev. Dr. Zakaria Mandara (Stittsville United Church); Ahmed Elemam (Imam, Stittsville Muslim Association); Father Geoff Kerslake (Holy Spirit Parish); Pastor Steve Stewart (Community Bible Church), Councillor Glen Gower.)

Faith leaders roundtable

Stittsville’s faith leaders have a unique perspective in our community. They’re connected to a wide range of people in our community, including seniors, youth, families, and newcomers. And they’re often the first to encounter residents who need help.

This week we brought together several faith leaders for a roundtable conversation about what they’re seeing and hearing in our community, and how we can all work together to build a stronger and more resilient Stittsville. We’ll be continuing this conversation over the coming months.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower