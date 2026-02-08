COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Another frosty weekend has passed and this week Councillor Gower is inviting residents to the annual free family skate time at the CARDELRec Complex-Goulbourn on Family Day. Council is preparing to approve the next step for a new west-end Paramedic facility. Have you registered for the Coldest Night of the Year walk? Note that the route has been changed – details below. Councillor Gower congratulates the Stittsville athletes and volunteers who received an Ottawa Sports Award on February 4, 2026. Registration is open for the Stittsville District Lions Club Effective Speaking Contest – the deadline to enter is February 18th. The Board of the Goulbourn Non-Profit Housing Corporation is seeking a Stittsville resident to fill a vacancy on their Board. Stittsville Community Micro-Grant program application deadline is quickly approaching – February 20th. Nominations for the Stittsville Volunteer Awards are being accepted until February 27th. The Ottawa Police Service Road Safety Unit have released their January results. And, should you require assistance, contact the Councillor’s office at the contact information indicated below.

FEBRUARY 16: Free family skate

Join us for a FREE skate on Family Day at CARDELREC!

– 11:00 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

– Arena A (Katie Xu and Jack Fan Rink)

Advance registration is required. Click to reserve tickets

Please note: Children aged 10 and under must wear a CSA certified hockey helmet at all City indoor arenas in order to be allowed on the ice. Skaters of all ages and abilities are strongly encouraged to wear a CSA certified hockey helmet.

A new paramedic facility for the west end

City Council is set today to approve the next step in building a new Ottawa Paramedic Service West Deployment Facility.

The current headquarters in the east end was built in 2005 for a much smaller paramedic service and is now over capacity due to significant increases in staff, vehicles and specialized equipment. The service’s current operations also require climate‑controlled storage, expanded logistics space and dedicated training areas that the existing site cannot provide.

A second major facility to be located in Barrhaven near the 416 would serve the west end, adding space for staff, vehicles and equipment, improving response times, and providing infrastructure to support uninterrupted emergency services. It would also strengthen the service’s deployment model, helping paramedics reach residents more quickly and efficiently across the city.

Coldest Night fundraiser moves to Stittsville Main Street

This year’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk for Lionhearts is moving to Stittsville Main Street! We’ll be starting at the Stittsville Community Bible Church and walking north to the Starbucks at Brown’s Independent, and then back again.

Lionhearts is an incredible Stittsville-based organization focused on food recovery and food security. They provide food to the Stittsville Food Bank, emergency shelters, and organizations across the city that serve low-income residents.

The walk is on Saturday, February 28 at 4:00 p.m. It’s free to register and families are welcome to participate. Register or donate here: cnoy.org/location/ottawastittsville.

( Tyrone Henry of the Canadian National Sledge Hockey Team. File photo by Barry Gray. )

Congrats to Ottawa Sports Awards recipients

Last week at the Ottawa Sports Awards, over 650 award winners in 70 sports categories were recognized for their accomplishments in 2025. Recipients with links to Stittsville included Tyrone Henry (Athlete of the Year, pictured above / Para Hockey / Sledge Hockey), Collinda Joseph (Wheelchair Curling), Trinity Lowthian (Fencing), Amelia Derk (Shooting), Dexter Bates (Wrestling), the West Ottawa Wild U16 AA Ringette Team. Allan Ryan received a Special Recognition Award for his volunteer work to support sports in Stittsville, including re-launching the Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame. The complete list of winners is available online, and you can watch a video of the awards ceremony here.

Stittsville Lions Effective Speaking Contest for youth

The Stittsville District Lions Club is hosting a contest to provide an opportunity for youths for competitive speaking to stimulate self-expression and independent thinking. Registration is now open, with a deadline of February 18. There are three grade divisions – junior, intermediate and senior – and you can find more information here.

Board of Directors – Goulbourn Non-Profit Housing Corporation

There’s an opening on the board for a director for a Stittsville resident. The ideal person would have knowledge of, or a background in, general construction. The board meets on the last Thursday of each month from 9:30am-11:30am. Please contact Martha Cooper for more information: marthacooper090@gmail.com

Stittsville Micro-Grant deadline is February 20

We’re accepting applications from Stittsville residents for the Stittsville Community Micro-Grant program. The program provides grants of up to $200 for qualifying projects that benefit residents and neighbourhoods in Stittsville. Examples of eligible projects include yoga in the park, a craft market, an art display, a workshop, a community movie night, or other activities that bring people together and foster a greater sense of community. Click here for info…

2026 Stittsville Volunteer Awards: call for nominations

Do you know a person, business or community group that has gone above and beyond to make a difference in Stittsville? We want to hear about them! The Stittsville Volunteer Awards are an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the dedication of volunteers in our community. Deadline is February 27. Click here for info…

Road Safety Unit delivers city-wide results throughout January

The Ottawa Police Service Road Safety Unit, working alongside District Traffic Units and policing partners, had a strong enforcement and education impact throughout January, targeting high-risk driving behaviours and improving safety on Ottawa roads. Officers focused on speeding, stunt driving, distracted driving, commercial vehicle safety, winter driving compliance, and suspended or unlicensed driving. These efforts resulted in hundreds of vehicle stops, dozens of charges, and multiple unsafe vehicles removed from the road. Read more…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower