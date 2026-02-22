COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Welcome to another week of updates from Councillor Gower. This week he shares further information and procedures for the newly introduced waste collection changes. The Councillor shares a video of the status and what actions you can take regarding the Stittsville West urban expansion application submitted by Claridge Homes. Have you registered for or donated to the Coldest Night of the Year walk on February 28th – the Councillor encourages residents to join his team. The deadline to submit your nominations for the Stittsville Volunteer Awards is Friday, February 27 by end of the day – be sure to meet this deadline. A new strip mall could be coming to 6111 Hazeldean Road. The updated growth projections for Ottawa have been adopted by two Council Committees (Planning and Housing and the Agriculture and Rural Affairs). The Environment Committee approved creating a new funding stream to support community‑led waste avoidance and more. If you need assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to Councillor Gower’s office.

Your waste collection day may change starting March 30

Starting Monday, March 30, your waste collection day may change due to the City’s new curbside collection contract. All your waste including garbage, organics, leaf and yard waste, and recycling will still be picked up on the same day but about half of Ottawa households will have a new collection day.

To see if this impacts you, view your collection calendar online or in the Ottawa Waste Collection Calendar app. If you are affected by this change, you will see your updated collection day on the week of Monday, March 30 and beyond.

The frequency of garbage, green bin, leaf and yard waste, and recycling collection is not changing.

A letter will be sent to all residents who receive curbside collection to let them know about the change.

Additional information about the change is at glengower.ca

VIDEO: All about the Stittsville West urban expansion application

You might have heard: Claridge wants to build new homes on 112 hectares of land just west of Stittsville. So they’ve applied to the City for an urban boundary expansion. Watch this video for more about what’s happening, and what you can do…

February 28: Join us for the Coldest Night fundraiser for Lionhearts

Support the Lionhearts by joining us on Saturday, or by making a donation:

cnoy.org/location/ottawastittsville

Lionhearts is an incredible Stittsville-based organization focused on food recovery and food security. They provide food to the Stittsville Food Bank, emergency shelters, and organizations across the city that serve low-income residents.

Volunteer Awards nomination reminder

This week is your last chance to nominate an individual, business or group for the 2026 Stittsville Volunteer Awards! There are six categories of awards and the deadline is end-of-day this Friday, February 27. Click here for more info…

6111 Hazeldean Road: Site Plan Control application

Grant Castle Corporation wants to build a new strip mall as Phase 2 of the existing commercial site on Hazeldean Road, which includes the Halo Car Wash and other businesses. More information…

Committee adopts updated growth projections for Ottawa

A council committee has approved updated population, household and employment projections to 2051. Ottawa’s population is projected to increase by about 530,000 residents by 2051, to 1.68-million. Employment in Ottawa is projected to grow significantly with approximately 325,000 additional jobs expected between 2024 and 2051. The projections will serve as the demographic and economic foundation for updating Ottawa’s Growth Management Strategy as part of the ongoing Official Plan update. More information…

Committee supports new funding stream to boost community waste‑reduction initiatives

The Environment Committee approved creating a new funding stream to support community‑led waste avoidance, reduction and reuse projects. Starting this year, the new stream would provide up to $102,000 each year, doubling the total annual funding available to community environmental initiatives across Ottawa. More information…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower