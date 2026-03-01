COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Bundle up – March is coming in like a lion at least temperature wise. Councillor Gower is providing another weekly update to ensure residents are kept informed of what is new at City Hall and in our community. Firstly, he thanks everyone who organized and participated in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk hosted by Lionhearts Ottawa Inc. Are you interested in establishing new community associations in Stittsville? Find out more below. EnviroCentre is administering a new program for residents to acquire a free tree for their property. Catch up on the status of over two dozen residential projects in Stittsville below. The Councillor also shares information on distracted driving. Ottawa Public Health has an upcoming presentation in Stittsville on Health Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (HEDI) – register to attend. The March Multicultural & Human Rights Calendar is available on the Councillor’s website. He also shares information about the recently passed City Access By-law. A sediment cleanout is proposed for the stormwater pond at Paul Lindsay Park in June. As always, if you require assistance, contact Councillor Gower’s office at the contact information provided below.

Coldest Night of the Year raises over $20,500 for Lionhearts

A huge THANK YOU to everyone who participated in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk for Lionhearts on Saturday evening along Stittsville Main Street.

Over 100 walkers raised nearly $20,500 to support Lionhearts’ work in our community to support food banks, emergency shelters, and community service agencies.

And across Canada, more than 40,000 have raised nearly $14.8-million in support of local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness.

A big thank you to all of the teams, volunteers, and sponsors for making this event such a big success. High five to the Stittsville Community Bible Church for hosting the event.

See more photos from the event here…

Community association workshop

We’re organizing a workshop to encourage residents to establish new community associations in Stittsville. We’re trying to gauge interest from the community for this. Are you interested in starting up a community group or association? Would you be interested in hearing from volunteers from other community associations? Send us a note at glen.gower@ottawa.ca. If there’s enough interest, we’ll hold the workshop in the spring.

Plant Your Place! Free trees for Ottawa residents

In 2026, the City’s Plant Your Place! program will double the numbers of trees planted by supporting the planting of approximately 2,500 trees on private land. The trees will be provided to residents, free of charge, for planting on private property. Registration for Stittsville residents begins on March 9. You can find more information about the tree program on my web site…

What’s the latest on Stittsville residential development files?

We’re tracking over two dozen residential projects in Stittsville that are in various stages of the approval and pre-construction process. Here’s the latest information we have as of February 2026…

Distracted driving

Distracted driving is an unsafe, illegal, and high-risk driving behaviour that puts the lives of others – and your own – at risk. In Ottawa between 2019 and 2023, 61 per cent of fatal and major injury collisions involved one or more drivers engaging in high-risk driver behaviour in Ottawa.

But distracted driving doesn’t stop at texting behind the wheel – from eating, changing the channel or even listening into backseat conversations, these can all come with a high cost, one that no one can afford to pay. Tips for staying distraction-free:

Avoid temptation: plan your trip, set your phone to “do not disturb”, pull over if you need to look at a text, or give your passenger control of your device.

Understand “distracted driving”: texting or talking on the phone, interacting with your smartwatch, eating or drinking, grooming or applying makeup, interacting with pets or passengers, daydreaming or getting lost in thoughts, adjusting the radio or temperature.

Know the penalties: first-time convictions of distracted driving for those with A to G licenses can induce fines of up to $1000, three demerit points, and a 3-day license suspension.

Be part of the change and help us make Ottawa roads safer for all users.

Speaker Series: Ottawa Public Health – Advancing equity, diversity and inclusion

On March 26, representatives from Ottawa Public Health will deliver a presentation on Health Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (HEDI), highlighting local initiatives and work underway to advance equitable and inclusive health outcomes in our community. Health equity means that all people (individual, groups and communities) have fair access to health care – regardless of race, social status, gender, age, language, or ability.

This session is open to everyone and will offer a valuable opportunity for residents to learn more about how health equity and inclusion are being addressed at the local level. Click here to register…

March 2026: Multicultural & Human Rights Calendar

We publish a monthly calendar listing the main commemorative dates of different religions and cultures, as well as important dates related to the strengthening of human rights and diversity. Click here for this month’s calendar…

Committee approves new Access By-law (driveways)

The Access By-law limits driveway widths to no more than 50 per cent of a lot’s frontage, ensuring sufficient space for snow storage. It permits permeable surfaces, to absorb stormwater and reduce drainage issues. It also addresses requirements for walkways within the right of way, alongside driveways. The new by-law aligns with City policies related to growing the urban tree canopy, improving stormwater management and supporting active transportation. More information…

Upcoming Paul Lindsay Park stormwater maintenance

There is upcoming sediment cleanout project scheduled for the stormwater pond at Paul Lindsay Park, located at 81 Trailway Circle in Amberwood. This essential maintenance work will ensure the pond continues to function effectively for water quality treatment. Work is scheduled to start in June. More information…

Get in touch! Écrivez-nous!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower