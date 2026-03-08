COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

The weather is looking more like spring is on its way, but it is still the beginning of March, so let’s hope Mother Nature continues to co-operate. This week, Councillor Gower is pleased to share that a park could soon be named in honour of John Curry and John Brummel (the Two Johns as we know them). A vote goes to Council this week. He shares an update on the next steps for the Shea Woods dog park – watch for the City’s public engagement opportunities as they begin to finalize the park plans. Cricket pitches could be coming to Stittsville – the City will create five new cricket pitches with two proposed for Stittsville. The Councillor extends good luck to Stittsville’s Collinda Joseph who is in Italy representing Canada at the Paralympics on the Wheelchair Curling team – let’s all cheer Collinda and her teammates on! With the milder weather and rain the Spring freshet could come early forewarns the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority. A “Certificate of Substantial Completion” for the Stage 2 East Extension of the O-Train has been issued. Ottawa’s Auditor General has launched an awareness campaign for the City’s Fraud and Waste Hotline for the public to report any fraud, waste or serious wrongdoing by City personnel, resources, operations or vendors. Should you require any assistance, please reach out to the Councillor’s office at the contact information provided below.

(“The Two Johns”. Longtime Stittsville News reporters John Curry (left) and John Brummell at City Hall in January 2017. Brummell received a Mayor’s City Builder Award after his retirement from the newspaper. Photo: Deborah Brummell.)

Honouring “The Two Johns”

At City Council this week, we’ll be voting on a motion to honour John Brummell and John Curry.

John Brummell worked for decades as a writer and photographer for the Stittsville News and was involved in many volunteer organizations in the community. He passed away in 2023 at age 80.

John Curry was the long-time editor and publisher of the Stittsville News, as well as an avid local historian and author. He also served as a Catholic school board trustee for over 20 years. He passed away in 2022 at age 75.

If approved, a new park at 785 Cope Drive will be renamed “Brummell-Curry Park”, in honour of their outstanding service and enduring impact on the community of Stittsville and the City of Ottawa.

UPDATE: Shea Woods dog park

Shea Woods is located east of Shea Road and south of the Trans Canada Trail. The cedar forest has become a popular spot for dog walkers over the past 15 years. Until recently, it was privately owned by CRT, a partnership between Claridge, Richcraft and Taggart.

In 2022, City Council approved an agreement to acquire approximately five hectares of Shea Woods, and protect the forest as a part of a public park. That acquisition is now complete, and the land is owned by the City of Ottawa.

Eventually, the forest will become a City park. The intention is to maintain the cedar forest and create an off-leash dog park. I’ve committed about $585,000 from our ward’s Cash-in-Lieu of Parkland budget that will be used for landscaping, fencing, benches, waste bins, and other elements to ensure that the park is safe and accessible for residents.

Shea Woods is an important recreation and natural area for our community. In the next year or so, the City will be doing public engagement as they begin to finalize the park plans. This will help determine things like the location of the park entrance and pathways, placement of waste bins, benches, signage, and so on. I look forward to working with residents to ensure that this forest remains healthy and cared for in the years to come. Read more about the project here…

More cricket spaces coming to Stittsville

Cricket is one of the fastest-growing sports in Ottawa and I have been hearing from players and event organizers in Stittsville about the need for more places to play. This week, I joined the Mayor and members of our cricket community for an announcement.

The City is moving forward with new cricket pitches across the city and expanding access to recreational play. Over the next few years, the City will create five new cricket pitches in the west, south, and east of the city to serve this growing demand, including two right here in Stittsville: at Bradley Craig Park and at Fernbank District Park. Read more…

Cheering on Collinda Joseph at the Paralympics

Good luck to Stittsville resident Collinda Joseph, who is competing in wheelchair curling at the Paralympics in Italy. Her team won a bronze medal at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing, and they’re hoping to build on that result this time around.

Carp River Watershed – Flood Outlook Statement

Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority says that the rise in temperatures and rainfall is expected to cause an early start to the spring freshet period. Rivers and streams may experience higher water levels, fast flowing water and slippery or unstable banks. Residents are reminded to exercise extreme caution near all water bodies due to high flows and slippery conditions. Parents are encouraged to remind children about these dangers and provide appropriate supervision. More information…

Stage 2 O-Train Line East Extension Achieves Substantial Completion

The Independent Certifier has issued the “Certificate of Substantial Completion” for the Stage 2 East Extension. It is an important contractual milestone and confirms that the constructor, EWC, has delivered all new system infrastructure and that it is functional and can be safely operated and maintained. More information…

Auditor General launches awareness campaign for the City’s Fraud and Waste Hotline

The Hotline operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It empowers all City of Ottawa employees and members of the public to confidentially and anonymously report any suspected instances of fraud, waste or serious wrongdoing involving City personnel, resources, operations or vendors in a confidential and anonymous manner. More information…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower