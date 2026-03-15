COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Where does the time go, especially when this week the clocks were turned ahead one hour! This week Councillor Gower Congratulates the Canada’s Wheelchair Curling Team for defeating China and winning the Gold Medal at the 2026 Paralympic Games. The March 10th Conservation Authority changes are raising concerns for local Authorities, the City and residents. Learn more about two files at City Council – the Tomlinson Quarry planned expansion and forthcoming Goulbourn Wetlands changes. He shares a recap of the Transit Committee meeting. Mark your calendar for the Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival returning this year. He shares some thoughts on combatting Islamophobia. The Stittsville Kiwanis Kids4Kids (K4K) Talent Festival is returning – mark your calendar. Western Ottawa Community Resource Centre is seeking board members. Looking for a summer job? The Goulbourn Museum is seeking to hire a summer student. The Ottawa Police have made it easier and faster to report non-emergency incidents in multiple languages. A three-storey, 18-unit apartment building is proposed for 1412 Stittsville Main Street. A Zoning By-law Amendment application has been received by the City for 6015, 6021 and 6041 Fernbank Road. Is your local stormwater pond emitting a peculiar odour – the Councillor explains why. As always, if you require assistance, reach out to the Councillor’s office at the contact information provided below.

(The Canadian Paralympic Wheelchair Curling Team Gold Medalists at the Milano-Cortina Paralympics 2026 on March 14, 2026. Photo: Angela Burger, CPC)

Gold medal for Canadian curlers

Congrats to Team Canada who defeated China 4-3 to win the gold medal in wheelchair curling Saturday at the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. Canada won bronze in 2018 and 2022, and China was the defending two-time champion. The team included:

Gil Dash of Kipling, Sask.

Ina Forrest of Spallumcheen, B.C.

Mark Ideson of London, Ont.

Collinda Joseph of Stittsville

Jon Thurston of Dunsford, Ont.

Stay tuned – we’re hoping to host an event in Stittsville soon so that the community can celebrate Collinda and her accomplishments.

Conservation Authority merger plan raises big concerns

The provincial government has announced plans to consolidate Ontario’s 36 conservation authorities (CAs) down to nine. Messing around with the governance and staff at conservation authorities comes with a high level of risk and should not be taken lightly. After all, CAs play an important role in managing and preventing floods. That’s top of mind for me right now as we enter the spring freshet season. They also play a key role in monitoring and maintaining clean drinking water, by protecting and improving the quality of water sources. Read more…

Notes on the Tomlinson Quarry expansion and changes to the Goulbourn wetlands

There were two files related to the Goulbourn Wetlands at City Council last week. (The wetlands are west of Stittsville near the Trans Canada Trail.) The first was an expansion of the Tomlinson Stittsville Quarry near Jinkinson Road; the second was an update to our Official Plan mapping to reflect changes to provincial designation of wetlands. Read more…

Recap of Transit Committee

Wednesday is Transit Operator and Worker Appreciation Day, and we held a special ceremony at last week’s Transit Committee to recognize the dedicated, skillful work of 18 OC Transpo representatives. Thank you to all OC Transpo employees for your service and dedication!

The committee meeting was full of updates about the current and future state of transit in Ottawa including:

More on the current “spalling” issues that are affecting trains

Bus fleet update, including the delivery of new electric buses

LRT East and LRT West schedule updates (LRT East could open before the end of June; LRT West has been pushed back several months to summer or fall 2027)

Read the recap here…

SAVE THE DATE: Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival

The fifth annual Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival is on Saturday, June 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Village Square Park. The festival showcases Stittsville’s diversity, welcoming newcomers, and promoting new connections with residents. If you’d like to participate as a performer, exhibitor, food vendor, or volunteer, please contact us.

Combatting Islamophobia

Sunday, March 15 was the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, established by the United Nations in 2022. Nearly 1.8 million people in Canada identify as Muslim and yet they continue to face discrimination, hate, and violence. From the 2017 Quebec City mosque attack, to the 2021 killing of a Muslim family in London, Ontario, along with more recent attacks and threats against mosques and community centres, including at the local level here in Stittsville.

Islamophobia threatens the rights and freedoms of everyone, not just Muslims. Last fall I joined the Stittsville Muslim Association and community members to celebrate the unveiling of a new sign in front of their community building on Stittsville Main Street. It was a symbol of solidarity and community support. I encourage everyone to take a moment to learn more about Muslim Canadians, and show allyship with those targeted by hate. We must all stand against hate, bullying, and violence.

Kiwanis Kids4Kids (K4K) Talent Festival – Call for Youth Performers:

Kiwanis is once again hosting the annual Kids4Kids (K4K) Talent Festival, a non-competitive showcase where local children and youth (18 and under) can share their talents (music, dance, drama, comedy, gymnastics, cheer, and more) while raising funds to support children and families in need through local community outreach programs. Video auditions (2 minutes) are now being accepted, with a deadline of April 10, and the live show will take place on May 8 at the Sacred Heart High School Community Theatre. Audition details and submissions: talent.show@kiwanis-kanatastittsville.ca.

WOCRC seeking board members

The Western Ottawa Community Resource Centre (WOCRC) is seeking volunteer Board Members for the 2026–27 Board year and invites community-minded individuals who are passionate about supporting accessible health and social services to apply. Board members provide governance leadership and contribute to policy development, financial oversight, risk mitigation, and community advocacy, with an approximate time commitment of five hours per month. WOCRC welcomes applications from candidates who reflect the diversity of the community, with particular interest in experience in finance or accounting, fundraising, health equity, and communications. Applications (letter of interest and résumé) should be submitted by March 31, 2026 to boardofdirectors@wocrc.ca; more information is available at www.wocrc.ca.

Goulbourn Museum student summer job

The Goulbourn Museum is currently hiring a Summer Museum Interpreter, offering students a great opportunity to gain hands-on experience in visitor services, public programming, research, and community engagement while bringing local history to life. This 16‑week position begins May 13 and is open to students ages 15–30 who are eligible for Young Canada Works, have an interest in history, heritage, education, or museums, and hold a valid Ontario driver’s licence. Applications are due by Sunday, April 5 at 11:59 p.m., with full details available at https://goulbournmuseum.ca/get-involved/careers/

Online reporting for non-emergency incidents now easier and more accessible

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is upgrading its online incident reporting system to make it easier and faster for residents to report non-emergency incidents in multiple languages from their computer or mobile device. This modernized tool allows community members to report incidents like property theft, vandalism, driving-related complaints and the newly added report option for cryptocurrency fraud, a growing concern in the Ottawa area. More info…

Construction info for 1412 Stittsville Main Street

The development at 1412 Stittsville Main Street will include a three-storey, 18-unit apartment building with outdoor amenity space at the back of the building. A total of 18 parking spaces and 18 bicycle parking spaces are also provided at the back of the property. Construction is expected to begin in mid-April. More info…

6015, 6021 and 6041 Fernbank Road: Zoning By-law Amendment application

The City of Ottawa has received a Zoning By-law Amendment to remove Urban Exception 2238 to permit townhouse dwellings as an additional permitted use. More info…

Wondering about the odour near a stormwater pond?

The odour is a natural condition caused by low dissolved oxygen levels in the water, which can occur during certain weather conditions and is currently being experienced at several stormwater ponds across the City. Recent rainfall and additional rain in the forecast are expected to improve oxygen levels and reduce the odour. City staff will continue to monitor.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower