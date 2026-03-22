COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Time seems to be marching quickly with another week passing by. This week Councillor Gower is sharing a reminder and information regarding waste collection and the pick-up date changing for some residents in Stittsville. On March 27th, residents can register for the 2026 Spring Cleaning the Capital Campaign – let’s lead the city again and show our community’s pride. This year, the Councillor is introducing some well-deserved awards. Residents have been asking questions about the Carp Widening Project – find out more at the link provided by the Councillor below. Are you a landscape company or resident wanting to renovate outdoors? Check out the City’s rules related to landscaping and more information below. The Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival is quickly approaching – if you would like to be an exhibitor, the Councillor has provided a link to register below. Did you know there is a Strong and Steady program for older adults that provides improving strength, balance, and mobility to prevent falls? The Annual General Meeting of the Kanata Seniors Council will be taking place on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. The Kiwanis of Kanata-Stittsville Kids4Kids (K4K) Talent Festival is accepting auditions for their upcoming talent showcase. Should you require assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the Councillor’s office at the contact information below.

Your waste collection day may change starting March 30

Starting next week, your waste collection day may change due to the City’s new curbside collection contract. All your waste, including garbage, organics, leaf and yard waste, and recycling will still be picked up on the same day but about half of Ottawa households will have a new collection day.

The best way to see if this impacts you is to view your collection calendar online or in the Ottawa Waste Collection Calendar app. If you are affected by this change, you will see your updated collection day on the week of Monday, March 30 and beyond.

Please note: There will be no curbside collection on Good Friday, April 3, or Easter Monday, April 6; pick-up will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. As a result, your collection day for the week following Easter Monday may not be your new collection day going forward. If you are signed up for weekly collection reminders, you can continue to rely on them. More info & maps can be found here…

Things to know:

The frequency of garbage, green bin, leaf and yard waste, and recycling collection is not changing.

Leaf and yard waste will continue to be collected weekly, but it must be set out separately from your green bin in a reusable container labelled “Leaf and Yard Waste” or in brown paper bags.

As part of the transition to the new collection schedule, some households may experience two weeks of the same waste stream being collected. To accommodate this disruption, all residents may place up tosix garbage items at the curb on your scheduled garbage collection day between March 30 and April 24.

Spring is here — Join the 2026 Cleaning the Capital Campaign in Stittsville!

Spring has arrived and it’s time to get involved in the Cleaning the Capital 2026 Spring Campaign, running from April 15 to May 31, with registration opening on March 27.

For the fourth consecutive year, Stittsville aims to lead the city in the number of registered cleanup projects, building on the incredible community effort that earned international recognition from UN Habitat last fall.

New this year, we’re introducing the Stittsville Clean Champions Awards to celebrate outstanding volunteer efforts, along with a Youth Art Showcase highlighting how kids and youth imagine a clean and caring community. Students can also earn volunteer hours by organizing or joining a cleanup project.

Cleanups are a fun and meaningful way for neighbours, families, friends, schools, and workplaces to show pride in their neighbourhoods. Register your project, check the interactive map to help cover every park, and don’t forget to share your photos and stories. See all the details here: glengower.ca/clean/

Frequently Asked Questions: Carp Road construction

City staff have updated the Carp Road widening project page with a list of Frequently Asked Questions. These are based on questions that staff have received since the November 2025 meeting about the updated Carp Road design.

Preliminary construction work is already underway, and residents will see more intensive work in 2026. Phase 1 will include an upgrade of the Carp-Hazeldean intersection, with safety and accessibility improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers. That will begin late summer / early fall and take approximately 1-2 years. Phase 2 will include road widening, sidewalks, and multi-use pathways from Hazeldean to the Queensway.

Landscaping education guide

Are you a contractor looking to learn about the City’s rules related to landscaping? Are you a homeowner preparing for an outdoor renovation project? Whether it is installing a pool, building a fence, adding a new driveway, or beautifying your backyard, the new Landscaping education guide includes important information to assist you with your landscaping and hardscaping projects.

The guide includes information about:

Driveway size and construction requirements

Hard landscaping licensing requirements

Soft landscaping, including gardening on the City right of way

Pool installations

Fencing

Property drainage and grading

Tree protection

Understanding property limits, including what is the City’s right of way and what is allowed or not allowed in it

Permit requirements, municipal regulations, and provincial legislation related to outdoor renovation projects

Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival – Call for exhibitors

The fifth annual event will be held on Saturday, June 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Village Square Park in Stittsville. We are looking for Stittsville residents who want to showcase an aspect of their country of origin: a flag, maps, fashion, art, or food. The event is free. Click here for more information…

Free fall prevention program for older adults in Ottawa

Falls are one of the leading causes of injury among older adults, but they don’t have to be. The Strong and Steady program is a free, 10-week fall prevention exercise program designed to help adults aged 65+ improve strength, balance, and mobility. Falls pose a major health risk for older adults, but the right exercises can help you stay active and prevent falls. For more information, visit Strong and Steady!

Kanata Seniors Council AGM

The Kanata Seniors Council, this year celebrating 30 years of “seniors helping seniors”, will be holding its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at the Kanata Seniors Center, 2500 Campeau Dr, Kanata, starting at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend, but only members of the Council are entitled to vote. A light lunch will be served after the meeting. Also be on the lookout for Far West Fun Fest 2026, 2 weeks of activities for seniors focusing on fun, friendship and food. The event takes place from June 4 to June 18, 2026. Booklets will be available at the Kanata Seniors Center starting May 1, and registration begins at 9:00 a.m. on Monday May 11. More info at kanataseniors.ca

Kiwanis Kids4Kids (K4K) Talent Festival – Call for youth performers

Kiwanis is once again hosting the annual Kids4Kids (K4K) Talent Festival, a non-competitive showcase where local children and youth (18 and under) can share their talents (music, dance, drama, comedy, gymnastics, cheer, and more) while raising funds to support children and families in need through local community outreach programs. Video auditions (2 minutes) are now being accepted, with a deadline of April 10, and the live show will take place on May 8 at the Sacred Heart High School Community Theatre. Audition details and submissions: talent.show@kiwanis-kanatastittsville.ca.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower