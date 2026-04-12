COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

It seems that Spring may on the doorstep once we get through this week’s predicted rain. This week, Councillor Gower shares updates on the partnership between the City of Ottawa and the federal government for a new housing deal. An open house is taking place on April 30th to view the proposed design for a sidewalk on Hobin Street to Carp Road. Kids and youth across Stittsville are invited by Councillor Gower to take part in a new initiative that celebrates creativity and environmental responsibility for Stittsville’s Cleaning the Capital campaign. He provides an update from last week’s Transit Committee meeting. Ottawa Police conducted inspections and enforcement of tow trucks, with the results shared by the Councillor. Do you know a local champion for cycling in our city? Nominations are now open for the Bruce Timmermans cycling awards. The Councillor thanks all of the outdoor rink volunteers with a breakfast for their contributions over the winter. Volunteers and exhibitors are being sought for the June 20th Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival. As always, should you require assistance, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Councillor’s office at the contact information below.

City Partnership with Build Canada Homes

The biggest thing at City Hall last week was approval of a new housing deal between the federal government and the City of Ottawa.

Back in December, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Prime Minister Mark Carney signed an agreement in principle to build affordable housing on federal lands and elsewhere in the City. The details of that agreement have been hammered out and on Friday a City committee approved it:

The federal government will provide $150-million for shovel-ready affordable housing projects in the City’s Affordable Housing Pipeline. That will result in at least 1,000 supportive housing units at ten sites across Ottawa.

Build Canada Homes will contribute federal lands to develop an additional 2,000 homes and apartments in mixed-income developments. Of those, at least 30 to 40% will be affordable to moderate-income and low-income households.

The City will waive planning fees, development charges, and property taxes on the affordable units to enable construction and keep rents as low as possible.

There is some risk associated with the fees we are exempting – development charges fund new infrastructure, and property taxes fund ongoing services. But the upside is significant, including the $150-million for supportive housing; the new taxes collected from market-rate homes; a 99-year guarantee of affordability; speeding up construction of housing; and the boost to the local construction sector.

Ottawa is the first city to reach an agreement with the federal government and the value of the federal land and financing is worth at least a billion dollars. This is easily the single biggest affordable housing deal in Ottawa’s history. You can read more about the agreement here…

April 30: Hobin Street sidewalk open house

We’re hosting an open house on Thursday, April 30 at 7:00 p.m. at A. Lorne Cassidy Elementary School (27 Hobin St) so residents can view the proposed design for a sidewalk on Hobin Street from Carp Road to Crossing Bridge Park.

This sidewalk is a priority project in the City’s Transportation Master Plan and we want your feedback. The design includes a sidewalk on the west side of Hobin, and will not affect the decorative gates in front of homes along the street. We’ll post more information to this space when it becomes available. Click here for more information…

Cleaning the Capital: Stittsville Youth Art Showcase

As part of the 2026 Cleaning the Capital Spring Campaign, kids and youth across Stittsville are invited to take part in a new initiative that celebrates creativity and environmental responsibility: the Stittsville Youth Art Showcase: Our Clean Community. Artwork must be submitted by Friday, May 15, and all artwork submitted will be displayed in a temporary outdoor exhibition along the Trans Canada Trail on Sunday, May 31.

This year, we are giving new life to reused coroplast A‑frame signs from our office by transforming them into a public outdoor art display. These signs were previously used to promote community events in Stittsville and will now be upcycled to showcase artwork created by local kids and youth.

The showcase is open to all kids and youth in Stittsville, whether participating individually, with friends or family, or as part of a group or class. Click here for more information…

Recap of last week’s Transit Committee

Timeline to restore full O-Train Line 1 service

Update on zero-emission bus program

New bus-seat pilot

Key performance indicators

Annual regulatory compliance report

Click here for these updates and more…

Ottawa Police tow truck enforcement

From January 1 to March 31, 2026, Ottawa Police conducted targeted inspections and enforcement under the Tow and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act (TSSEA) and the Highway Traffic Act, resulting in 75 total charges laid. Seven tow trucks were placed out of service for safety violations identified through CVSA inspections, and one tow truck was impounded under a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment Program. Several businesses had certificates cancelled by the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario as a result of enforcement action. Read more…

Nominations are now being accepted for the annual Bruce Timmermans Cycling Awards

Do you know someone or an organization who has been a local champion for cycling in our city? The City of Ottawa is once again accepting nominations for the Bruce Timmermans cycling awards! Two awards will be presented in June to recognize outstanding contributions to cycling in Ottawa. EnviroCentre is coordinating the 2026 awards. All nominations are treated as confidential, the deadline for submissions is April 30, 2026. Click here to nominate an individual or organization you believe deserves recognition! More information about the Bruce Timmermans awards and a list of past winners can be found on the City’s website, here.

Thank you to rink operators

On Saturday we brought together Stittsville’s outdoor rink operators to say thank you with a breakfast at ALE. This winter, our community set a new record with 17 outdoor rinks, each one managed and operated entirely by volunteers.

Our special guest was Laurie Boschman, the original captain of the Ottawa Senators during the 1992–93 season. Laurie lived with his family in Crossing Bridge for several years and helped establish the neighbourhood’s first outdoor rink. It was great to hear his memories of the volunteers who came together to make that rink possible, and a reminder that community spirit has always been at the heart of Stittsville’s outdoor rinks.

Thank you to everyone who flooded ice, maintained boards, and shoveled snow this winter!

Join us for the fifth annual Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival!

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, June 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Village Square Park. The event is free!

We are looking for:

– Volunteers to help out on event day (adults and students)

– Exhibitors to showcase your country or culture

Click here for more information…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower