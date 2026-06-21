COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Summer has finally arrived and this week Councillor Gower is sharing upcoming events and information to ensure that residents are kept up-to-date. Canada Day is quickly approaching and the Councillor shares the many events taking place in Stittsville; show your Canadian pride by supporting the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville with the purchase of a “Proudly Canadian” or “Canada – Strong and Free” lawn sign with proceeds going to community projects. The re-scheduled Stittsville Front Porch Concerts take place this coming Thursday, June 25th. Did you know that from July 1 until August 31, pre-teens and youth ages 11-18 ride for free on OC Transpo buses, trains and Para Transpo? The Friends of Stittsville Wetlands are launching a Turtle Conservation Program for the Goulbourn Wetland Complex. Have you registered for Councillor Gower’s 5th Annual Stittsville Family Bike Ride on June 28th? Did you hear the loud banging noise last week in Stittsville – well, Councillor Gower has the answer. This week Councillor Gower is bringing forward two motions at City Council for commemorative street namings for Tysen Lefebvre and Collinda Joseph. The Trans Canada Trail between West Ridge Drive and Ashton Station Road will be re-gravelled this summer. Ottawa Police have placed 77 “Impaired Driver Caught Here” signs across the city. A Household Hazardous Waste drop-off event is being held on Sunday, June 28 at Trail Waste Facility Landfill, 4475 Trail Road. Ottawa Public Health are sharing Party Safer information. Share your concerns and thoughts on invasive plants in the City on a survey by July 20th. As always, should you require any assistance, please reach out to the Councillor’s office at the contact information below.

Canada Day in Stittsville

Since the pandemic, Canada Day has been getting bigger and better every year in Stittsville. New events are building on old traditions and there’s a party happening somewhere from morning to night. Here’s a list of free events in Stittsville this year, all organized by volunteers. Check out our Canada Day event listings at glengower.ca for details.

9:00-9:30am: Canada Day Flag Raising Ceremony at the Stittsville sign (Hazeldean @ Stittsville Main)

Canada Day Flag Raising Ceremony at the Stittsville sign (Hazeldean @ Stittsville Main) 10am-2pm: Canada Day with the Stittsville Lions. Family-friendly activities, games, and more. (1139 Stittsville Main Street)

Canada Day with the Stittsville Lions. Family-friendly activities, games, and more. (1139 Stittsville Main Street) 11am-9pm: Canada Day at the Stittsville Legion. Family-friendly activities, music, food, and more. (1481 Stittsville Main Street)

Canada Day at the Stittsville Legion. Family-friendly activities, music, food, and more. (1481 Stittsville Main Street) 12pm-4pm: Canada Day Car Show on Stittsville Main. Classic and custom cars, browse unique finds from local vendors and artisans. (1453 Stittsville Main Street).

Canada Day Car Show on Stittsville Main. Classic and custom cars, browse unique finds from local vendors and artisans. (1453 Stittsville Main Street). 4pm-11pm: Food trucks, activities, DJ tunes, live music, and of course fireworks. (Fields behind Sacred Heart High School / CARDELREC at Abbott & Shea).

If you’re organizing a public event that’s not listed here, please let us know so that we can add it to our listings!

Show your pride with the Rotary Club

Before Canada Day, show your pride in Canada by purchasing a lawn sign, “Proudly Canadian” or “Canada – Strong and Free” from the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville. Signs cost $15 each and the profits from this sale will support Rotary projects in our community and around the world. To order a sign, please contact Charles Mossman at charcz@yahoo.com .

Stittsville Front Porch Concerts

Due to rain last week, the concerts have been rescheduled to the evening of Thursday, June 25. Here’s a list and map of locations and performers…

Youth ride free on OC Transpo this summer

From July 1 until August 31, pre-teens and youth ages 11-18 ride for free on OC Transpo buses, trains and Para Transpo. Make sure to pick up a $4 PRESTO card at participating Shoppers, Loblaws and Real Canadian Superstores in advance. If you have a Student Transit Pass through your school, you’re already good to go. More information…

Friends of Stittsville Wetlands launch Turtle Conservation Program

The group is rolling out a new program for the Goulbourn Wetland Complex and its two tributaries, Poole Creek and Flowing Creek. They introduced the program at a community forum earlier this spring, and now they’re looking for residents who want to take part. Learn more by visiting the Friends of Stittsville Wetlands website .

June 28: Stittsville Family Bike Ride

Join us for our fifth annual Family Bike Ride in Stittsville! It’s a great opportunity for families to connect with the community, exercise, and enjoy a leisurely weekend bike ride. We’ll ride together on a scenic, quiet 5.5km route through Stittsville. Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to explore Stittsville on two wheels with your family!

Date: Sunday, June 28

Arrive: 9:45 a.m. for a group photo and instructions

Departuree: 10:00 a.m. sharp from CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road)

Route: Start at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road); exact route to be announced.

Click here for FREE registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/stittsville-family-bike-ride-tickets-1990787430796

What was causing the overnight noise in Stittsville?

A bit of a mystery last week with residents reporting a loud banging noise overnight in the northern part of Stittsville, north of Hazeldean Road and the Carp Road area. We now know it was related to the West Carleton Environmental Centre landfill site on Carp Road.

Waste Management uses a propane cannon to deter birds during operating hours. The equipment is timer-controlled and designed to produce brief, occasional noise bursts during the day, shutting off at the end of operating hours. It’s not typically deployed overnight, but the timer malfunctioned. The equipment has since been manually shut off, and the staff are currently investigating the cause of the timer malfunction. They’re going to keep that equipment offline until they are confident it will operate correctly. Read more…

A reminder: We encourage residents to report any excessive noise by calling 3-1-1. Operators will be able to take down your location, the time that you hear the noise, and any other description that may help identify the source and to determine if enforcement is necessary.

Honouring Tysen Lefebvre and Collinda Joseph

This week I’m bringing forward two motions at City Council for commemorative street naming. One is to recognize the accomplishments of the late Tysen Lefebvre , the young man who raised more than $1-million for Make-A-Wish Canada and inspired our community with his courageous battle with Pfeiffer syndrome. The second is to recognize Collinda Joseph , who recently won a gold medal with Canada’s wheelchair curling team at the 2026 Paralympic Games. Two new streets in future Stittsville neighbourhoods (locations still to be determined) will feature their names.

Trans Canada Trail re-gravelling

This summer, crews will be re-gravelling the Trans Canada Trail between West Ridge Drive and Ashton Station Road, with construction running from early July to late October. Work will occur segment-by-segment, so there will be closures along some segments during the summer and fall. Visit my web site for more information…

Ottawa Police Spring into Safety Campaign: 77 signs placed

Police placed 77 “Impaired Driver Caught Here” signs across the city during its Spring into Safety: May RIDE campaign, which concluded on June 10. The signs are installed at locations where impaired driving charges have been laid, serving as a visible reminder that impaired driving remains a serious and ongoing public safety concern in Ottawa. As of June 10, OPS has laid 391 impaired-driving-related charges year-to-date, compared to 327 during the same period in 2025, an increase of 19.5 per cent. More info…

Hazardous Waste Depot on June 28

The City of Ottawa is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste drop-off event on Sunday, June 28 at Trail Waste Facility Landfill, 4475 Trail Road. Residents are welcome to bring their hazardous materials to the event between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. More info about options for disposal of household hazardous waste…

Ottawa Public Health: Party Safer this summer

Ottawa Public Health’s Party Safer initiative encompasses a range of programs aimed at reducing harms related to substance use. Got tickets for that festival? Heading to prom? Going camping or cottaging this summer? Don’t miss the Digital Party Safer Kit ! It’s packed with free online trainings, tips, print materials, social media tools, and community resources.

Share your feedback: Community action on invasive plants

This survey will gather residents’ thoughts on invasive plants in the City as well as their feedback on community-led initiatives. The survey will be open for 5 weeks, ending on July 20. It will be promoted by the Public Works Department. We invite residents to participate in this survey by visiting Engage Ottawa…