Constantine Luty Park officially named on October 4th

(The Constantine Luty Park was officially named on October 4, 2025 with members of the Luty family, former Mayor Jim Watson, former Stittsville Councillor Shad Qadri and Councillor Glen Gower in attendance. Photos: Stittsville Central)

The official naming ceremony took place on October 4th for the Constantine (Con) Luty Park located at 852 Paseana Place in the Fernbank community. A small quiet park, it has trees for shade, seating, boulders placed strategically and a path with pavement markings for kids to follow. It has easy access from the main pathway between the communities.

At the ceremony, Con’s family were in attendance – his wife Belva; sons Brian, Doug and Jim; and his daughter Sandra, along with grandchildren Maddie, Matthew, Tyson and Zoe.

Also in attendance were Jim Watson, the former Mayor of Ottawa, along with Shad Qadri, the former Councillor for Stittsville who had began the process for the park naming. Shad shared, “I was a good friend of Con and wanted to ensure he was remembered for all he did for Canada and our community.”

Councillor Gower shared the background of Con’s life. “Born in 1925, Constantine or ‘Con’ as he was known, was the youngest of eight kids who grew up in a small Ukrainian farming community outside of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Con went on to pursue a higher education – which was quite rare for that time period – and at just 19 years old, he was offered the opportunity to manage the second-most northern outpost of the Hudson’s Bay Company in Sugluk, now known as Salluit, Quebec. After five years as a fur trader in the Arctic, where he lived closely with local Inuit, he returned south to London, Ontario, to train in radio communications, eventually leading him to Ottawa where he met his beloved wife Belva and raised their five children. His contributions to Canada and the communities in which he lived have helped shape who we are today as Canadians.”

Con’s daughter, Sandra, shared a few words about her father’s achievements and the love he had for his family and friends. He loved music and fishing and held an annual event at the family cottage every summer. After getting an opportunity to work for the CNR as a radio technician in Nakina Ontario, he later took a job with CNCP Telecommunications in Ottawa, where he worked until his retirement in 1985. Dad was happiest when he was surrounded by family and music. He was a talented musician playing several instruments and we have wonderful stories and fond memories about camping trips, train travel, time with relatives and of course all of the fun and hijinks at the lake. He so loved being by the water. She also shared her appreciation to the former Councillor Shad Qadri and Mayor Jim Watson, along with all of the family, friends and neighbourhood residents for attending.